Tourism Minister expects 2022 to represent peak of tourist activity

The Minister of Labor, Marius Budai, declared on Monday that 223 persons, refugees from Ukraine, have currently been employed in Romania, in the areas of production and services.

Salvati Copiii [Save the Children] Romania warns about the risks the refugee children from Ukraine are facing, including human trafficking.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, hails the adoption, by the General Assembly of the United Nations, meeting in an extraordinary emergency session, of the resolution calling for an end to the aggression against Ukraine with a large majority of 141 UN member-states.

"We call on reason and wisdom. We are constantly praying for an end to the conflict," the representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Vicariate in Romania wrote on Thursday regarding the situation in Ukraine.

The leader of the Force of the Right party, former Liberal Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, believes that one of Russia's goals is to destroy European unity and Euro-Atlantic cohesion, and Vladimir Putin's plan is broader than a conquest of Ukraine, Agerpres reports.

Tens of persons have gathered on Thursday evening in front of the headquarters of the Embassy of Ukraine in Bucharest to show their support for the Ukrainian people.

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that Romania is prepared for any sort of economic and humanitarian consequences that could be generated by an eventual long-term conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Agerpres reports.

National Defence Minister Vasile Dincu said on Tuesday that Romania could receive over 500,000 refugees, in the eventuality of a conflict in Ukraine.