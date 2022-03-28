Tourism Minister expects 2022 to represent peak of tourist activity

Stiri Recomandate

Rusia le va interzice cetățenilor din „țări neprietenoase" să mai intre pe teritoriul său

Rusia le va interzice cetățenilor din „țări neprietenoase” să mai intre pe teritoriul său

Vladimir Putin vrea să restricționeze accesul pe teritoriul rus pentru cetățenii tuturor „țărilor neprietenoase cu Rusia”, între care figurează toate statele membre ale Uniunii Europene, SUA şi Marea Britanie.… [citeste mai departe]

Talibanii au impus reguli noi în Afganistan. Angajaţii guvernamentali sunt obligați să poarte barbă

Talibanii au impus reguli noi în Afganistan. Angajaţii guvernamentali sunt obligați să poarte barbă

Talibanii din Afganistan le-au ordonat tuturor angajaţilor guvernamentali să poarte barbă şi să respecte un cod vestimentar, în caz contrar riscând să fie daţi afară, au declarat trei surse pentru… [citeste mai departe]

OTP BANK: „Solidari pentru pace" împreună cu Asociația Investitorilor din România

OTP BANK: „Solidari pentru pace” împreună cu Asociația Investitorilor din România

În contextul campaniei „Solidari pentru pace” OTP Bank a transferat o donație către Asociația Investitorilor din România, care se implică activ pentru a oferi asistență socială, plasament și hrană persoanelor refugiate. [citeste mai departe]

Olimpism / Țara lui Moș Crăciun și-a luat rămas bun de la FOTE Vuokatti 2022 în stil finlandez

Olimpism / Țara lui Moș Crăciun și-a luat rămas bun de la FOTE Vuokatti 2022 în stil finlandez

După patru zile de soare și atmosferă de primăvară, iarna finlandeză și-a intrat brusc în drepturi la Vuokatti, în ultima zi a Festivalului Olimpic al Tineretului European. O ninsoare deasă a pus stăpânire… [citeste mai departe]

G7 respinge cererea Rusiei ca gazul exportat să îi fie achitat în ruble

G7 respinge cererea Rusiei ca gazul exportat să îi fie achitat în ruble

Grupul G7, al principalelor state industrializate, a respins cererea Rusiei ca gazul exportat să îi fie plătit în ruble, a declarat luni ministrul german al economiei, Robert Habeck, transmite dpa. [citeste mai departe]

În Spania, infecția cu SARS-COV-2 este tratată ca o gripă

În Spania, infecția cu SARS-COV-2 este tratată ca o gripă

În Spania, începând din această săptămână, infecția Covid-19 asociată cu simptome ușoare sau asimptomatică este tratată ca o gripă și nu mai necesită efectuarea de teste sau izolare la domiciliu, transmite presa spaniolă. Totuși, persoanele cu vârste peste 60 de ani sau cele cu… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Sănătății, în vizită la Ploiești, pe tema viitorului Spitalul Municipal de Urgență

Ministrul Sănătății, în vizită la Ploiești, pe tema viitorului Spitalul Municipal de Urgență

Ministrul Sănătății, domnul  Alexandru Rafila, a fost prezent, astăzi, la Primăria Municipiului Ploiești, pentru a discuta despre viitorul Spital Municipal de Urgență, care va fi construit în orașul… [citeste mai departe]

Serviciile secrete ucrainene au dat publicității LISTA spionilor ruși în Europa. Conține 620 de nume

Serviciile secrete ucrainene au dat publicității LISTA spionilor ruși în Europa. Conține 620 de nume

Ucraina a publicat, prin serviciile sale secrete, o listă care ar conține numele tuturor agenților FSB care activează în Europa, conform paginii Defence Intelligence al ministerului ucrainean… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă meteo ANM. Frigul vine din nou în România. Anunţul făcut de meteorologi

Alertă meteo ANM. Frigul vine din nou în România. Anunţul făcut de meteorologi

Specialiștii de la Administrația Națională de Meteorologi au emis o nouă prognoză pentru zilele următoare. Nu am scăpat deocamdată de frig. Meteorologii anunță că vremea se schimbă radical, iar în curând vom avea parte de o răcire accentuată.… [citeste mai departe]

Radu Tudor, despre negocierile dintre Rusia şi Ucraina: Dialogul între Zelenski şi Putin se poartă prin bileţele care sunt transmise de un milardar. Eu nu am mai văzut aşa ceva!

Radu Tudor, despre negocierile dintre Rusia şi Ucraina: Dialogul între Zelenski şi Putin se poartă prin bileţele care sunt transmise de un milardar. Eu nu am mai văzut aşa ceva!

Pacea între Rusia si Ucraina se… [citeste mai departe]


Tourism Minister expects 2022 to represent peak of tourist activity

Publicat:
Tourism Minister expects 2022 to represent peak of tourist activity

of Tourism, , estimates that the year 2022 will represent the peak of tourist activity, even in the context of the armed conflict in Ukraine, because people are eager to return to normality, after two years of pandemic.

Ministry of Labor: 223 Ukrainian refugees employed in Romania, until now

17:40, 14.03.2022 - The Minister of Labor, Marius Budai, declared on Monday that 223 persons, refugees from Ukraine, have currently been employed in Romania, in the areas of production and services. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Salvati Copiii warns about risks refugee children from Ukraine are facing

10:30, 14.03.2022 - Salvati Copiii [Save the Children] Romania warns about the risks the refugee children from Ukraine are facing, including human trafficking. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

Foreign Affairs Minister hails adoption of UN resolution on war in Ukraine

00:06, 03.03.2022 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, hails the adoption, by the General Assembly of the United Nations, meeting in an extraordinary emergency session, of the resolution calling for an end to the aggression against Ukraine with a large majority of 141 UN member-states. Fii la curent…

Ukrainian Orthodox Vicariate in Romania: We are together in prayer with all the citizens of Ukraine

11:26, 01.03.2022 - “We call on reason and wisdom. We are constantly praying for an end to the conflict,” the representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Vicariate in Romania wrote on Thursday regarding the situation in Ukraine. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Fmr PM Orban: Putin has broader plan, Russians are chess players, they think strategically

08:51, 25.02.2022 - The leader of the Force of the Right party, former Liberal Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, believes that one of Russia's goals is to destroy European unity and Euro-Atlantic cohesion, and Vladimir Putin's plan is broader than a conquest of Ukraine, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

Tens gather in front of Ukraine's Embassy in support of Ukrainian people

20:51, 24.02.2022 - Tens of persons have gathered on Thursday evening in front of the headquarters of the Embassy of Ukraine in Bucharest to show their support for the Ukrainian people. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Pres. Iohannis: Romania is prepared for any economic and humanitarian consequences

13:00, 24.02.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that Romania is prepared for any sort of economic and humanitarian consequences that could be generated by an eventual long-term conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

DefMin Dincu says Romania could receive over 500,000 refugees in case of conflict in Ukraine

17:20, 22.02.2022 - National Defence Minister Vasile Dincu said on Tuesday that Romania could receive over 500,000 refugees, in the eventuality of a conflict in Ukraine. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…


