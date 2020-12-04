Third-quarter hourly labor cost up 5.68 pct YoY

Stiri Recomandate

Campanie națională de donare de sânge „DE CRĂCIUN, FII EROU!”

Campanie națională de donare de sânge „DE CRĂCIUN, FII EROU!”

Voluntarii proiectului Donează sânge, fii erou! din toate centrele universitare medicale din țară – Cluj-Napoca, Brașov, București, Constanța, Craiova, Galați, Iași, Oradea, Sibiu, Târgu-Mureș și Timișoara – organizează o campanie națională de donare de sânge în… [citeste mai departe]

Ce spune Ion Chicu despre situația epidemică din țară

Ce spune Ion Chicu despre situația epidemică din țară

CHIȘINĂU, 4 dec – Sputnik. Criza pandemică a arătat că provocările globale necesită eforturi coordonate, solidaritate și răspunsuri globale. Declarația a fost făcută de premierul Ion Chicu în cadrul Sesiunii speciale a Adunării Generale a ONU dedicată COVID-19. © Inquam Photos / Cornel… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus: Moderna susţine că vaccinul său anti-COVID-19 poate asigura o imunitate durabilă

Coronavirus: Moderna susţine că vaccinul său anti-COVID-19 poate asigura o imunitate durabilă

Compania farmaceutică americană Moderna a afirmat joi că vaccinul său dezvoltat împotriva COVID-19 are potenţial de a asigura o imunitate durabilă şi că aşteaptă să aibă pregătite 20 de milioane de doze pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Contract de sute de milioane de dolari la o echipă din NBA

Contract de sute de milioane de dolari la o echipă din NBA

Echipa de baschet Los Angeles Lakers a prelungit pentru cinci ani contractul jucătorului Anthony Davis pentru suma de 190 de milioane de dolari. Acesta intervine la o zi după ce o altă vedetă NBA, LeBon James,... [citeste mai departe]

Valentin Armaşu: Din Parlament pot şi vreau să fac bine judeţului!

Valentin Armaşu: Din Parlament pot şi vreau să fac bine judeţului!

ADVERTORIAL. Candidatul PER la Camera Deputaţilor îşi doreşte să fie mediator între interesul public şi cel privat!  După o activitate de peste 12 ani în străinătate, unde am cunoscut realităţile lumii moderne, civilizate, corecte, prin munca depusă, urmată de… [citeste mai departe]

EXCLUSIV Conducerea lui Dinamo, resemnată » Pablo Cortacero, arătat cu degetul: „Aseară am discutat cu el. Situația este foarte gravă”

EXCLUSIV Conducerea lui Dinamo, resemnată » Pablo Cortacero, arătat cu degetul: „Aseară am discutat cu el. Situația este foarte gravă”

Radu Birlică, directorul de marketing al lui Dinamo, a intervenit în această dimineață la emisiunea GSP Live, în… [citeste mai departe]

Bianca Drăgușanu i-a uimit pe fani. Mesajul de dragoste dat chiar aseară târziu

Bianca Drăgușanu i-a uimit pe fani. Mesajul de dragoste dat chiar aseară târziu

Bianca Drăgușanu i-a uimit pe fani cu mesajul de dragoste publicat aseară târziu. Vedeta a postat, pe contul de Instagram, o fotografie însoţită de o declaraţie de iubire veşnică, spre surprinderea tuturor. Cui i-a jurat Bianca Drăgușanu… [citeste mai departe]

Cod galben de vânt în 6 județe

Cod galben de vânt în 6 județe

Cod galben de vânt în 6 judeţe, în următoarele ore, transmite Administrația Națională de Meteorologie (ANM). În judeţele Caraş-Severin şi Timiş se vor semnala intensificări ale vântului, până la... [citeste mai departe]

Markit: Activitatea economică în zona euro s-a contractat luna trecută, din cauza restricțiilor severe impuse de al doilea val al pandemiei

Markit: Activitatea economică în zona euro s-a contractat luna trecută, din cauza restricțiilor severe impuse de al doilea val al pandemiei

Markit: Activitatea economică în zona euro s-a contractat luna trecută, din cauza restricțiilor severe impuse de al… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Third-quarter hourly labor cost up 5.68 pct YoY

Publicat:
Third-quarter hourly labor cost up 5.68 pct YoY

The hourly cost of labor was 5.68 percent higher in Q3 2020 than in the same quarter of the year before in workday-adjusted terms, and 1.36 percent more compared to the previous quarter, shows data released on Friday by the of Statistics (INS), according to AGERPRES.

The most significant quarterly increase in the workday-adjusted hourly cost of labor was in education (18.82 pct), due to the school holiday that cut down the actual time worked.

Other sectors to see a considerable increase in the hourly cost of labor cost (workday adjusted) were the hotels and…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

INS: 17.3pct growth in volume of construction works in Jan-Aug, gross series

12:26, 16.10.2020 - The total volume of construction works increased by 17.3 per cent, as gross series, in January-August 2020, show data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).At the same time, as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, the total volume…

Romania's estimated 2018 GDP 4.5 pct higher compared to 2017

13:36, 09.10.2020 - Romania's estimated GDP in 2018 amounted to 951.728 billion lei in current prices, up 4.5 percent in real terms compared to 2017, shows data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics, according to Agerpres.Compared to the semi-final version, the estimated nominal GDP for 2018…

INS: Arrivals in tourist accomodation units down 30.4 pct in August; 2.5 pct foreign tourists

11:10, 02.10.2020 - Arrivals recorded in the tourist accommodation units in August 2020 dropped 30.4 per cent, to 1.301 million, compared with August 2019, foreign tourists representing 2.5 per cent of the total number of tourists, according to the data provided by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) sent to…

Romania's Jan - July primary energy resources down 13 pct YoY

12:56, 11.09.2020 - Romania's primary energy resources over January 1 - July 31, 2020 were 13 percent down YoY, and the country's electricity resources were 4.5 percent down from the same period of the previous year, shows data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday.The main primary…

Official statistics: 5.13 ml pensioners in Q2 2020, average pension income at 1,436 lei a month

11:35, 11.09.2020 - Romania had 5.132 million pensioners in Q2 2020, down by 1,000 compared to the previous quarter, while the average monthly pension was 1,436 lei - by 0.9 percent higher compared to Q1, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Friday.There were 4.676 million retirees of the social…

INS: Cow's milk collection down 0.2 pct in first seven months of year

10:50, 11.09.2020 - The amount of cow's milk collected by processing units in the first seven months of the year was down 0.2%, compared to the same period in 2019, standing at 684,889 tons, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).In the first seven months of the year,…

Statistics: Accentuated negative natural increase of Romania's population, in July

11:45, 10.09.2020 - The negative natural increase of Romania's population intensified in July of this year, being 2.2 times higher than the one recorded in the similar period of 2019, shows data published, on Thursday, by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).Thus, in July 2020, the number of persons who…

Over a third of Romania's households cover with difficulty current living expenses

17:05, 08.09.2020 - Over a third of households in Romania (34.1%) cover with difficulty or with great difficulty the current living expenses, and if also taken into account those that declare some difficulty in covering the expenses of every day, the share reached stands at 77.2% of all households, according to a survey…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 04 decembrie 2020
Bucuresti 6°C | 12°C
Iasi 6°C | 12°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 9°C
Timisoara 5°C | 14°C
Constanta 10°C | 14°C
Brasov 3°C | 11°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 11°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 03.12.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 127.981,20 6.899.185,68
II (5/6) 2 21.330,20 -
III (4/6) 255 167,29 -
IV (3/6) 3.479 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 7.088.876,48

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 decembrie 2020
USD 4.0226
EUR 4.8736
CHF 4.5028
GBP 5.3968
CAD 3.1104
XAU 237.957
JPY 3.8581
CNY 0.6134
AED 1.0951
AUD 2.9844
MDL 0.2342
BGN 2.4919

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec