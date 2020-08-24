The Government has finally adopted the emergency ordinance to amend the SME Invest Program

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Ionel Danca, declared on Thursday that the Government had passed an emergency ordinance simplifying the public procurement procedures. Read also: Commissioner Valean: Speeding up motorway construction in Romania mainly depends on national…

- The head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca, accuses the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Pro Romania, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), the Ombudsman and the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) of hampering the fight against the disease in the context of the increase in…

- HORECA companies in Romania will be exempted from paying the specific tax for an additional 90 days, Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, said on Tuesday. According to him, the government adopted on Tuesday a series of tax and budget measures for granting new incentives for…

- The Government on Thursday adopted a memorandum regarding the implementation of the SURE programme, under which Romania will be able to access approximately 5 billion euros for programmes to be carried out in the economic and social fields, in the context of the effects generated by the COVID-19…

- The Government adopted the detailed procedure allowing pupils "to use public transportation free of charge to go to school," Deputy PM Raluca Turcan announced on Thursday evening, on her Facebook page. "Today we have adopted the detailed procedure allowing pupils to use public transportation free…

- The Government approved, by emergency ordinance, the allocation of an amount of approximately 100 million euros, from the Technical Assistance Operational Program, for the preparation of projects for the next financial exercise 2021 - 2027, said the Head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister,…

- The Executive has decided on Wednesday to put the National Administration of State Reserves in the coordination of the Government's General Secretariat, taking it from the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI), Ionel Danca, the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, announced."There were two…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban showed on Wednesday, at the beginning of the Government meeting, that the draft emergency ordinance establishing some active measures after 1 June will get the first reading."We have introduced it for a first reading. Pay attention, it should come into force before…