The Government has finally adopted the emergency ordinance to amend the SME Invest ProgramPublicat:
The Government has finally adopted the emergency ordinance to amend the SME Invest Program, the head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Ionel Danca, announced on Monday at Victoria Palace.
"After receiving all the necessary approvals and taking over the observations received within these approvals, the final emergency ordinance for the modification of the SME Invest Program was passed. Thus, the guarantee ceiling was increased from 15 billion lei to 20 billion lei, the period of state aid in the form of 100% subsidized interest under these loans for working capital and investments…
