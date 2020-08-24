The Government has finally adopted the emergency ordinance to amend the SME Invest Program

Stiri Recomandate

Ludovic Orban: NU este corect să asigurăm măști pentru toți elevii/ VIDEO

Premierul Ludovic Orban a spus că nu este corect să fie asigurate măști pentru toți elevii. El a explicat că vor fi asigurate măști pentru elevii care provin din familii vulnerabile, iar pentru cei cu posibilități este responsabilitatea părinților… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul i-a acordat cetățenia română fotbalistului portughezul Mario Camora: Poate fi primul străin convocat în națională

Fotbalistul portughez Mario Camora, care joacă de mai mulţi ani la CFR Cluj, a primit luni cetăţenia română, în urma unei Hotărâri de Guvern… [citeste mai departe]

Nicușor Dan și-a decis strategia, la 30 de ani de la Revoluție: Este o luptă între comunism și anticomunism

Nicuşor Dan a declarat că a fost ales Magazinul Bucureşti ca loc unde să anunţe inaugurarea sediului de campanie, pentru că este simbol pentru ceea ce îşi propune să facă pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Programul Rabla Plus 2020: Maşinile electrice folosite la drive-test vor fi considerate noi şi pot fi cumpărate

RABLA PLUS 2020. Un proiect de ordin al Ministerului Mediului doreşte să includă în categoria maşinilor electrice şi electrice hibride şi autovehiculele folosite pentru drive-test… [citeste mai departe]

EXCLUSIV FC U Craiova 1948 a găsit antrenor după despărțirea de Eugen Trică! Cu cine a bătut palma Adrian Mititelu

Flavius Stoican (43 de ani) a bătut palma cu Adrian Mititelu (52 de ani) și va fi noul antrenor al divizionarei secunde FC U Craiova 1948.  Programul sezonului… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia testează al doilea vaccin COVID-19. Testele clinice se vor termina în septembrie

Rusia a dezvoltat al doilea vaccin COVID-19, care se numeşte EpiVacCorona, transmite Business Standard, conform Mediafax. Vaccinul a fost testat pe 57 de oameni, iar testele clinice se vor termina în luna septembrie.Centrul… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr de 25 de ani din Preutești s-a ales cu dosar penal după ce a refuzat testul pentru alcoolemie

O patrulă din cadrul Secţiei 12 Poliţie Rurală Preutești a oprit pentru control pe DJ 208 din localitate autoturismul condus de un localnic de 25 ani. Întrucât emana halenă alcoolică, poliţiştii… [citeste mai departe]

Șoferi bauti sau fara permis, cercetati penal de politistii constanteni

Infractiuni la regimul rutier, constatate de politisti.La data de 23 august a.c., in jurul orei 16.20, politisti din cadrul Biroului Rutier Mangalia au identificat un barbat, de 22 de ani, care a condus un autoturism pe DJ 391, fara a poseda permis de conducere… [citeste mai departe]

79 de fermieri din Fălești vor primi ajutor de la stat

79 de producători agricoli din raionul Fălești, care au înregistrat pierderi de peste 60 la sută, vor beneficia de compensație pentru daunele provocate de calamitățile naturale. Despre aceasta anunță ministrul Agriculturii, Ion Perju, în urma unei vizite în raion. ”Am avut un dialog deschis… [citeste mai departe]

Sergiu Mocanu: „Tentativa de asasinare a lui Navalnîi înscrie definitiv Rusia în lista statelor teroriste”

Liderul Mişcării Populare Antimafie, Sergiu Mocanu, consideră că „tentativa de asasinare a lui Navalnîi înscrie definitiv Rusia în lista statelor teroriste”. Reacţia… [citeste mai departe]


The Government has finally adopted the emergency ordinance to amend the SME Invest Program

Publicat:
The Government has finally adopted the emergency ordinance to amend the SME Invest Program

has finally adopted the emergency ordinance to amend the SME , the head of the Chancellery of the , , announced on Monday at .

"After receiving all the necessary approvals and taking over the observations received within these approvals, the final emergency ordinance for the modification of the SME was passed. Thus, the guarantee ceiling was increased from 15 billion lei to 20 billion lei, the period of state aid in the form of 100% subsidized interest under these loans for working capital and investments…

Gov't passes emergency ordinance simplifying public procurement procedures

08:57, 10.07.2020 - The head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Ionel Danca, declared on Thursday that the Government had passed an emergency ordinance simplifying the public procurement procedures. Read also: Commissioner Valean: Speeding up motorway construction in Romania mainly depends on national…

Danca: PSD, Pro Romania branches, ALDE, Ombudsman, CCR - guilty of hampering fight against disease

17:28, 08.07.2020 - The head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca, accuses the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Pro Romania, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), the Ombudsman and the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) of hampering the fight against the disease in the context of the increase in…

Tax exemption of HORECA companies to extend for 90 more days

19:31, 16.06.2020 - HORECA companies in Romania will be exempted from paying the specific tax for an additional 90 days, Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, said on Tuesday. According to him, the government adopted on Tuesday a series of tax and budget measures for granting new incentives for…

Official Danca: Memorandum on implementation of SURE adopted by gov't; Romania can access 5 billion euros

13:34, 12.06.2020 - The Government on Thursday adopted a memorandum regarding the implementation of the SURE programme, under which Romania will be able to access approximately 5 billion euros for programmes to be carried out in the economic and social fields, in the context of the effects generated by the COVID-19…

Deputy PM Turcan: Gov't adopted procedure allowing pupils to use public transportation free of charge to go to school

09:12, 29.05.2020 - The Government adopted the detailed procedure allowing pupils "to use public transportation free of charge to go to school," Deputy PM Raluca Turcan announced on Thursday evening, on her Facebook page. "Today we have adopted the detailed procedure allowing pupils to use public transportation free…

Government allocates 100 million euros for preparation of projects related to financial exercise 2021-2027

17:48, 27.05.2020 - The Government approved, by emergency ordinance, the allocation of an amount of approximately 100 million euros, from the Technical Assistance Operational Program, for the preparation of projects for the next financial exercise 2021 - 2027, said the Head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister,…

National Administration of State Reserves, in coordination of Government's Secretariat

17:48, 27.05.2020 - The Executive has decided on Wednesday to put the National Administration of State Reserves in the coordination of the Government's General Secretariat, taking it from the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI), Ionel Danca, the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, announced."There were two…

Draft emergency ordinance establishing some active measures after 1 June, at first reading in Gov't meeting

11:16, 27.05.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban showed on Wednesday, at the beginning of the Government meeting, that the draft emergency ordinance establishing some active measures after 1 June will get the first reading."We have introduced it for a first reading. Pay attention, it should come into force before…


