Tennis: Ana Bogdan, qualified for round of 16 of WTA tournament in Istanbul

Stiri Recomandate

Anunțul FMI: Cât ar urma să crească prețurile în România și la ce creștere economică se așteaptă economiștii europeni

Anunțul FMI: Cât ar urma să crească prețurile în România și la ce creștere economică se așteaptă economiștii europeni

Anunțul FMI: Cât ar urma să crească prețurile în România și la ce creștere economică se așteaptă economiștii europeni Preţurile în România ar… [citeste mai departe]

Atletul veteran din Eforie Nord: Vasile Apetroaie, un nou titlu de campion national. Aur la prima sa cursa de 10 kilometri pe sosea (GALERIE FOTO)

Atletul veteran din Eforie Nord: Vasile Apetroaie, un nou titlu de campion national. Aur la prima sa cursa de 10 kilometri pe sosea (GALERIE FOTO)

Sportivul legitimat la ACS Run 4 Life Constanta a concurat la categoria de varsta 55 de ani si s a impus detasat… [citeste mai departe]

Antonio Guterres cere o pauză umanitară de patru zile, de Paştele ortodox, în Ucraina

Antonio Guterres cere o pauză umanitară de patru zile, de Paştele ortodox, în Ucraina

Secretarul general al ONU, Antonio Guterres, a denunţat marţi ofensiva rusă în estul Ucrainei şi a cerut părţilor să pună capăt luptelor pentru o "pauză umanitară" de patru zile cu prilejul Paştelui ortodox, relatează AFP.… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO ȘTIREA TA| Cimitirul Eroilor din Alba Iulia, unde sunt îngropați și soldați sovietici, VANDALIZAT cu graffiti

FOTO ȘTIREA TA| Cimitirul Eroilor din Alba Iulia, unde sunt îngropați și soldați sovietici, VANDALIZAT cu graffiti

FOTO ȘTIREA TA| Cimitirul Eroilor din Alba Iulia, unde sunt îngropați și soldați sovietici, VANDALIZAT cu graffiti Cimitirul Eroilor din Alba Iulia, unde sunt îngropați… [citeste mai departe]

Judecatoria Constanta, chemata sa faca dreptate intre IPS Teodosie si Inspectoratul de Politie Judetean. Cand incep procesele

Judecatoria Constanta, chemata sa faca dreptate intre IPS Teodosie si Inspectoratul de Politie Judetean. Cand incep procesele

Dosarul 4905 212 2022 este programat sa se desfasoare la finele lunii mai, pe data de 31 mai 2022, de la ora 10.00. La randul sau, dosarul civil 5070… [citeste mai departe]

Ce e de făcut ca găinile să nu mai mănânce ouă. Trei metode eficiente de a descuraja acest obicei dăunător

Ce e de făcut ca găinile să nu mai mănânce ouă. Trei metode eficiente de a descuraja acest obicei dăunător

Foarte mulți fermieri se confruntă cu problema că găinile mănâncă ouă și nu știu cum să le dezobișnuiască să facă acest lucru. Profită acum : Ofertă de nerefuzat Ofertă de… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis i-a spus lui Biden că vrea accelerarea creării Grupului de luptă din România

Klaus Iohannis i-a spus lui Biden că vrea accelerarea creării Grupului de luptă din România

Klaus Iohannis a insistat la întâlnirea cu Joe Biden pentru accelerarea creării Grupului de luptă din România. Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a participat, marţi, la invitaţia omologului american, Joe R. Biden, la… [citeste mai departe]

FC Voluntari a învins-o cu 2-0 pe FC Argeş, în prima manșă a semifinalelor Cupei României

FC Voluntari a învins-o cu 2-0 pe FC Argeş, în prima manșă a semifinalelor Cupei României

FC Voluntari a învins, marţi, pe teren propriu, cu scorul (2-0), echipa FC Argeş, în prima manşă a semifinalelor Cupei României. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

Unde se consumă mult mai multă pâine, la țară sau la oraș? Studiu: 95% dintre români mănâncă cozonac cel puțin o dată pe an

Unde se consumă mult mai multă pâine, la țară sau la oraș? Studiu: 95% dintre români mănâncă cozonac cel puțin o dată pe an

Unde se consumă mult mai multă pâine, la țară sau la oraș? Studiu: 95% dintre români mănâncă cozonac cel puțin o dată pe an Peste… [citeste mai departe]

Tulcea, in topul finantarilor atrase prin PNRR!

Tulcea, in topul finantarilor atrase prin PNRR!

Vesti bune pentru tulceni Tulcea se afla in topul finantarilor atrase prin PNRR conform informatiilor publicate azi de Ministerul Dezvoltarii 95 din valoarea totala a fondurilor europene alocate judetului au fost atrase de Municipiul Tulcea. Restul de 5 reprezinta valoarea obtinuta de comuna Maliuc.Tulcea… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Tennis: Ana Bogdan, qualified for round of 16 of WTA tournament in Istanbul

Publicat:
Tennis: Ana Bogdan, qualified for round of 16 of WTA tournament in Istanbul

Romanian tennis player qualified for the round of 16 of the WTA 250 tournament in Istanbul, with a total prize pool of 239,477 dollars, by beating 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

IMF downwardly revises its 2022 economic growth estimates for Romania to 2.2pct

17:41, 19.04.2022 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has significantly revised its estimates for the growth of the Romanian economy this year, from 4.8% last autumn to 2.2% in its latest "World Economic Outlook" report published on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Tennis: Andreea Mitu qualified for quarterfinals of ITF tournament in Oeiras

22:05, 07.04.2022 - Romanian tennis player Andreea Mitu qualified, on Thursday, in the quarterfinals of the singles event and in the semifinals of the doubles at the ITF tournament in Oeiras (Portugal), with total prizes of 80,000 dollars. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Catalina Ponor to be included in the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame

23:25, 05.04.2022 - Former great Romanian sportswoman Catalina Ponor will be included in the 2022 promotion of the world gallery of gymnastics' legends, International Gymnastics Hall of Fame, the organization announced on its Facebook page on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Tennis: Ana Bogdan easily qualifies for second round at Marbella (WTA 125)

08:40, 30.03.2022 - Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan qualified on Tuesday for the second round of the WTA 125 tournament in Marbella, with total prizes of 92,742 dollars, by defeating the Croatian Donna Vekic, 6-1, 6-0. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

There is no danger of polluting cloud from Ukraine reaching Romania

19:41, 22.03.2022 - At present, there is no such danger the polluting cloud from Ukraine will reach the Romanian sky, the head of the National Meteorological Authority (ANM), Elena Mateescu, told a press conference on Tuesday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Romania's Halep defeats compatriot Cirstea to advance to BNP Paribas Open women's singles QFs

08:45, 16.03.2022 - Romanian tennis player Simona Halep defeated her compatriot Sorana Cirstea 6-1 6-4 on Tuesday in the women's singles round of 16 at the 8,584,055-USD BNP Paribas Open 2022 WTA 1,000 tournament at Indian Wells, US, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Postal and courier services, big winners of crisis (analysis)

12:15, 08.03.2022 - The turnover of the Romanian postal and courier services market increased by 19% compared to 2019 and exceeded the level of 2011 by 136%, reaching 6.4 billion RON in 2020, according to a KeysFin analysis, sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Copil and Jianu, victorious in challenger tennis qualifier in Forli

08:51, 21.02.2022 - Romanian tennis players Marius Copil and Filip Jianu achieved victories, on Sunday, during the first round of qualifiers for the main challenger tournament in Forli (Italy), equipped with prizes worth 45,730 Euro. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 20 aprilie 2022
Bucuresti 2°C | 14°C
Iasi 4°C | 13°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 13°C
Timisoara 2°C | 12°C
Constanta 5°C | 14°C
Brasov 1°C | 11°C
Baia Mare 3°C | 12°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 17.04.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 440.546,40 2.607.518,00
II (5/6) 13 11.296,06 -
III (4/6) 665 220,82 -
IV (3/6) 12.104 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 3.264.335,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 19 aprilie 2022
USD 4.575
EUR 4.9415
CHF 4.8347
GBP 5.9615
CAD 3.6323
XAU 290.646
JPY 3.5636
CNY 0.7171
AED 1.2456
AUD 3.3741
MDL 0.2478
BGN 2.5265

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec