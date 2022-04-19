Tennis: Ana Bogdan, qualified for round of 16 of WTA tournament in Istanbul

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has significantly revised its estimates for the growth of the Romanian economy this year, from 4.8% last autumn to 2.2% in its latest "World Economic Outlook" report published on Tuesday.

Romanian tennis player Andreea Mitu qualified, on Thursday, in the quarterfinals of the singles event and in the semifinals of the doubles at the ITF tournament in Oeiras (Portugal), with total prizes of 80,000 dollars.

Former great Romanian sportswoman Catalina Ponor will be included in the 2022 promotion of the world gallery of gymnastics' legends, International Gymnastics Hall of Fame, the organization announced on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan qualified on Tuesday for the second round of the WTA 125 tournament in Marbella, with total prizes of 92,742 dollars, by defeating the Croatian Donna Vekic, 6-1, 6-0.

At present, there is no such danger the polluting cloud from Ukraine will reach the Romanian sky, the head of the National Meteorological Authority (ANM), Elena Mateescu, told a press conference on Tuesday, Agerpres reports.

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep defeated her compatriot Sorana Cirstea 6-1 6-4 on Tuesday in the women's singles round of 16 at the 8,584,055-USD BNP Paribas Open 2022 WTA 1,000 tournament at Indian Wells, US, Agerpres reports.

The turnover of the Romanian postal and courier services market increased by 19% compared to 2019 and exceeded the level of 2011 by 136%, reaching 6.4 billion RON in 2020, according to a KeysFin analysis, sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

Romanian tennis players Marius Copil and Filip Jianu achieved victories, on Sunday, during the first round of qualifiers for the main challenger tournament in Forli (Italy), equipped with prizes worth 45,730 Euro.