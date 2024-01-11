Tax deduction of up to 1,500 RON from employer to cover nursery, kindergarten costs

Stiri Recomandate

3.6 M, 3.4 M earthquakes in Vrancea county, Wednesday to ThursdayAn earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred Wednesday night, at 23:01, at a depth of 99.4 km., followed by a second earthquake, of 3.4 degrees Richter, at a depth of 81.8 km, on Thursday… [citeste mai departe]

Deblocarea angajărilor nu ar fi, însă, suficientă pentru rezolvarea problemelor din Sănătate, spun sindicatele, care cer şi majorări salariale. Altfel, unele posturi nu vor… [citeste mai departe]

Un val de cutremure a zdruncinat România în această dimineață, la interval de aproximativ patru ore. Astfel, Institutul Național pentru Fizica Pământului a anunțat producerea a două cutremure, respectiv la ora 00:20 și 4.49. Din păcate,… [citeste mai departe]

Construirea Centurii Comarnic a devenit un meci de ping-pong între ministrul Transporturilor, Sorin Grindeanu, și președintele Consiliului Județean Prahova, Iulian Dumitrescu, și are toate șansele să se transforme într-o telenovelă. Finalizarea Centurii Comarnic: Grindeanu-21… [citeste mai departe]

Concernul rus Gazprom nu are prea multe șanse să recupereze datoria pentru gazul furnizat regiunii transnistrene, în valoare de 11 miliarde de dolari, apreciază Sergiu Tofilat, membru… [citeste mai departe]

Reprezentanţii transportatorilor, care au manifestat ieri spontan pe mai multe şosele ale ţării sunt aşteptaţi în aceată dimineaţă la Palatul Victoria.… [citeste mai departe]

13 ianuarie 2024: Campanie de colectare a deșeurilor electrice, electronice sau electrocasnice, la Aiud O nouă campanie campanie de colectare a deșeurilor electrice, electronice sau electrocasnice… [citeste mai departe]

Un plan ambițios de dezvoltare turistică își propune să transforme comuna Ocnișoara, un sat micuț din județul Alba cu numai 17 locuitori, într-o stațiune de agrement… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Boloș, ministrul Finanțelor, a recunoscut o problemă, anume că unele facturi sunt multiplicate și a dat un termen de o săptămână… [citeste mai departe]

Parchetul de pe lângă Judecătoria Ialomița a transmis că a dispus, miercuri, declinarea competenței de soluționare a cauzei în dosarul privind ”coruperea alegătorilor” în favoarea Parchetului de pe lângă Înalta Curte de Casație… [citeste mai departe]


Tax deduction of up to 1,500 RON from employer to cover nursery, kindergarten costs

Parents can receive a tax deduction of up to 1,500 RON from the employer, to cover the costs of nursery and kindergarten, of Romania (UDMR) representatives specify, told Agerpres.

In a press release, the UDMR reminds that, starting from January, one of the family support measures previously proposed by the representatives of the Union came into force, according to which families can benefit from a tax deduction of a maximum of 1,500 RON. Thus, parents can cover their children's…

08:35, 11.01.2024 - 3.6 M, 3.4 M earthquakes in Vrancea county, Wednesday to ThursdayAn earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred Wednesday night, at 23:01, at a depth of 99.4 km., followed by a second earthquake, of 3.4 degrees Richter, at a depth of 81.8 km, on Thursday morning, at 4:49, in…

Romania's COVID-19 weekly caseload rises by 2,525 in the week of Jan 1 - 7

14:20, 09.01.2024 - Romania's COVID-19 weekly caseload rises by 2,525 in the week of Jan 1 - 7The Health Ministry reports that as many as 2,525 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were registered in the week of January 1 - 7, with 805 of the respective cases being in reinfected patients who tested positive more than 90…

137,673 natural, legal persons doing business registered over Jan - Nov 2023

11:15, 29.12.2023 - The number of registrations of individuals and legal entities doing business in Romania was 4.28 percent down over January - November 2023 from the same period of the previous year, to 137,673, of which 90,233 were limited liabilities, according to data centralised by the National Trade Register Office…

Women entrepreneurship confederation to present employers' situation amid tax changes

15:10, 28.11.2023 - The National Confederation for Women Entrepreneurship (CONAF) organises a press conference on Wednesday to launch an X-ray of the employers' situation in Romania in the context of the tax changes that will come into force on January 1, 2024, and the prospect of tax increases from 2025.The event will…

Romania to get approval for EU-funded green energy CfD support scheme in Jan says official

10:50, 27.11.2023 - Romania expects the European Commission to approve its pending contract-for-difference (CfD) support scheme for renewable energy projects by January, the energy ministry’s deputy secretary general Catalin Balan said on Monday, according to Reuters. Earlier this year, the European Bank for Reconstruction…

Central Bank anticipates annual inflation rate will rise to 7.7% in first trimester of 2024

15:50, 10.11.2023 - The National Bank of Romania anticipates that the annual inflation rate will rise to 7.7% at the end of the first trimester of 2024, going down to 6.8% at the end of the second quarter of next year, according to the Quarterly Report on Inflation, November 2023 edition."The projected values of the…

Trade balance deficit down over 18 pct nine months into 2023

11:21, 09.11.2023 - Romania's FOB/CIF trade balance deficit stood at 20.389 billion euros in the first nine months of the year, by 4.601 billion euros lower (-18.4%) than in the same period in 2022, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reported on Thursday.According to the INS data, FOB exports totaled 70.291…

Ambassadors and representatives of 22 Islamic countries condemn aggression on Gaza

19:50, 20.10.2023 - Ambassadors and representatives of 22 countries, representing members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Romania, have condemned the "continued aggression" on Gaza, Al-Quds Al-Sharif and West Bank, according to a press release sent by OIC diplomats in Romania.Representatives from…


