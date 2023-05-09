Switzerland holds military drills, its role in European defence in focus

Stiri Recomandate

EVALUARE NAȚIONALĂ clasa a II-a 2023: subiectele la Limba română scris. Peste 2500 de elevi din Alba au participat la testare

Primăria Piatra-Neamț: iluminat public modern în tot orașul

Pe străzile Muncii, Pompiliu Clement, I.L. Caragiale, Orhei V2 și Frăsinului, cuprinse în proiectul de extindere a rețelei de iluminat public, s-au finalizat lucrările de extindere. În cadrul aceluiași proiect urmează lucrări pe Bd. Republicii nr. 17, străzile Hangului, Uzinei,… [citeste mai departe]

Micul Prinţ … la Muzeul de Artă

La 80 de ani de la prima apariție a volumului ,,Micul Prinț” și a XXVIII-a ediție a evenimentului sătmărean, provocarea din acest an a pornit de la  popasul prințișorului , coborât de pe a sa Planetă, pe Pămănt, unde: ” De pe un munte înalt ca acesta, a zis el atunci, o să cuprind cu […] [citeste mai departe]

Primaria Municipiului Constanta solicita acord de mediu pentru reamenajarea spatiilor verzi din parcul Tabacarie

UAT Municipiul Constanta a depus solicitare de emitere a acordului de mediu pentru proiectul: Reamenajarea Spatiului Verde Zona Parc Tabacarie din municipiul Constanta, in judetul… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: O barjă pentru găzduirea migranților ajunge în Marea Britanie

O barjă închiriată de guvernul britanic pentru a găzdui 500 de migranți a sosit marți, 9 mai, în sud-vestul Angliei pentru a fi reamenajată înainte de a fi folosită. Nava Bibby Stockholm a sosit dimineața devreme la Falmouth, unde va fi supusă unei inspecții… [citeste mai departe]

Timișoara, reprezentată la Festivalul Culturii Române de la Cracovia, în Polonia

După o pauză de trei ani, Institutul Cultural Român Varșovia reia, începând cu ziua de 10 mai, Festivalul Culturii Române de la Cracovia și Caravana Noului Cinema Românesc. Una din temele importante ale celei de-a XIII-a ediții a festivalului,… [citeste mai departe]

Incident grav la un spital din Capitală. Doi agenți de pază, agresați. Unul a fost lovit în plin de o mașină

Un tânăr a fost reţinut după ce a produs un adevărat scandal în curtea Spitalului Clinic de Urgenţă „Sfântul Pantelimon” din Bucureşti, lovind în faţă un agent de pază, iar… [citeste mai departe]

Răspunsul halucinant al Fondului de Garantare a Asiguraților la solicitarea Eurohold și BERD

(...)Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară a procedat la numirea FGA în calitate de administrator interimar cu atribuțiile prevăzute de Legea nr. 213 din 2015 și precizate în cadrul Deciziei ASF nr. 264 din 17… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Zelenski condamnă restricțiile impuse de țările vecine, în special, la importul de cereale din Ucraina: Sunt dure și protecționiste

Președintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, condamnă restricţiile comerciale impuse de țările vecine asupra importurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Afaceriștii chinezi întră tare în Europa: Au mirosit deja banul și se impun pe piața bateriilor electrice

Investiţiile chineze în Europa se modifică de la fuziuni şi achiziţii la proiecte de tip greenfield, în special în domeniul producerii de baterii pentru vehicule electrice, arată… [citeste mai departe]


Switzerland holds military drills, its role in European defence in focus

Switzerland holds military drills, its role in European defence in focus

In one of Switzerland‘s largest military exercises in more than three decades, soldiers rehearsed repelling a fictional enemy, tossed grenades and fired live munitions as they showcased the self-defence capabilities that define their “armed neutrality”, according to Reuters. The drills, involving 4,000 troops and spread across four cantons over nine days, took place as the […] The post Switzerland holds military drills, its role in European defence in focus appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

