Speaker Orban's declarations summary

343 de mesaje RO-ALERT privind prezenţa urşilor în zonele locuite, de la începutul anului; 379 de intervenţii

Inspectoratul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU) Harghita a transmis, de la începutul anului, 343 de mesaje RO-ALERT privind prezenţa urşilor în zonele locuite, iar jandarmii… [citeste mai departe]

SURSE - De ce moțiunea de cenzură are șanse mari să fie votată abia după Congresul PNL

Moțiunea de cenzură depusă de USR PLUS și AUR are toate șansele să fie dezbătută și votată abia după Congresul PNL, unde Florin Cîțu ar candida pentru funcția de președinte din poziția de premier. La citirea moțiunii… [citeste mai departe]

Pandemia a oprit lupta împotriva HIV, tuberculozei și malariei

Covid-19  a avut un impact devastator asupra luptei împotriva SIDA, TBC și malariei – un declin fără precedent, a avertizat Fondul Global responsabil pentru combaterea acestor maladii. Pentru prima dată după înființarea sa în 2002, The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis… [citeste mai departe]

Maraton de acțiune, în primul weekend din octombrie la TNT

TNT va difuza în primul weekend al lunii octombrie o colecție impresionantă de filme de acțiune. De la aventuri comice pentru întreaga familie până la western-uri fantasy și dramatice. Maratonul de acțiune va începe pe 2 octombrie, înainte de prânz, cu o comedie.                … [citeste mai departe]

Masca redevine obligatorie lângă școlile din București. Decizia e oficială

Masca de protecție redevine obligatorie lângă școlile din Capitală. Comitetul Municipiului București pentru Situații de Urgență a luat decizia ca, din 13 septembrie, când începe noul an școlar, elevii să poarte din nou mască. Masca de protecție… [citeste mai departe]

Ne ducem de râpă! Guvernul se împrumută la costuri în creştere

Ministerul Finanțelor a emis obligațiuni pe 13 ani de 300 de milioane de lei, la un randament în creștere. Costurile de împrumut ale statului au crescut în ultimele zile pe toate scadențele. Obligațiunile scadente în octombrie 2034 au atras oferte de 712 milioane… [citeste mai departe]

Patru deputaţi PAS şi-au depus mandatele

Patru deputaţi ai Partidului Acţiune şi Solidaritate şi-au depus mandatele. Este vorba despre Natalia Gavriliţa, Andrei Spînu, Sergiu Litvinenco şi Dumitru Budianschi. Comisia juridică, numiri şi imunităţi a aprobat, în cadrul şedinţei de astăzi, 8 septembrie, rapoartele pentru proiectele de hotărâre privind demisia… [citeste mai departe]

UE critică noul guvern anunțat de talibani: Nu e „reprezentativ” pentru Afganistan

Uniunea Europeană a criticat miercuri guvernul interimar format de talibani în Afganistan, spunând că nu este nici „inclusiv”, nici „reprezentativ” pentru diversitatea etnică și religioasă a țării, potrivit Euronews. [citeste mai departe]

Atenție cum traversați și cum conduceți în apropierea trecerilor pentru pietoni!

Poliţiştii rutieri băcăuani au intensificat acţiunile în trafic, pe principalele artere din judeţ, în scopul reducerii riscului rutier şi a numărului de evenimente rutiere grave care au avut ca principală cauză generatoare, traversarea… [citeste mai departe]

Apelul disperat al unui medic american: Nu mai facem față oamenilor care mor din cauza COVID-19 (VIDEO)

Un medic de la Unitatea de Primiri Urgențe a unui spital american a făcut apel la oameni să se vaccineze anti-Covid în timpul unui live pe Facebook, afirmând că „nu mai facem față oamenilor… [citeste mai departe]


Speaker Orban's declarations summary

Publicat:
Speaker of the Chamber of said on Wednesday that he will not vote on a motion of censure against the prime minister and no liberal MP will, emphasising that as national chairman of the (PNL) he defends the government.

He said he would propose to the party's that PNL MPs be present at the sitting of Parliament where the motion of censure will be debated, but abstain from vote, Agerpres informs.

Asked to comment on the fact that the PNL lawmakers who participate in the plenary sitting to consider the motion of censure

