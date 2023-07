SoNoRo Musikland Festival kicks off on Friday in Brasov

The 5th edition of the SoNoRo Musikland Festival kicks off on Friday, in Brasov, with a show featuring Philippe Graffin (violin), Razvan Popovici (viola) and Andrei Ionita - Cellist (cello), together with the Brasov Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra - conductor Cristian Orosanu.

The public will listen to works by Gioachino Rossini, Kurt Atterberg, Carl Maria von Weber, Emanuel Chabrier, Maurice Ravel, Jules Massenet and Niccolo Paganini, informs the Facebook page of the event.

