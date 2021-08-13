SIF Transilvania ends H1 with net profit of 58.27 million lei SIF Transilvania Financial Investment Company (SIF3) registered in H1, 2021 a net profit of 58.27 million lei, compared to losses of 40.598 million lei reported at the end of June 2020, according to the data sent on Friday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The company's net revenues were of 73.767 million lei, by 59.22 million lei higher compared to those provided in the budget of revenues and expenditures for H1, 2021, agerpres.ro confirms. Operational expenses registered on June 30, 2021 amounted to 14.18 million lei, by 4.83 million lei higher than those provided in the BVC,… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

