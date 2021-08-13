SIF Transilvania ends H1 with net profit of 58.27 million lei

Stiri Recomandate

Unirea Constanta, fara niciun punct dupa primele trei etape: Ianis Zicu - Sunt multe lucruri care au afectat acest inceput de sezon“

In etapa a treia, Unirea Constanta a cedat in deplasare cu Universitatea Cluj, dar oaspetii au fost aproape de un rezultat pozitiv.… [citeste mai departe]

#citesteDobrogea: Personalitati dobrogene marcante in domeniul militar – Stan Linte, Ichim Macarie, Maximilian C. Manolescu

Volumul II are 168 de paginisi face parte dintr o serie de patru astfel de carti. Publicat inanul 2005 de editura Ex Ponto, "Dictionarul de personalitati… [citeste mai departe]

Anvelope de iarna pentru autovehicule de teren, SUV-uri si Crossovere

Modelele moderne de autovehicule de teren, SUV-uri, 4X4 ori vehicule de tip Crossroad trebuie dotate cu cauciucuri de iară potrivite, dacă vrei să te bucuri de perfomanțele lor deosebite inclusiv în sezonul rece. Oferta de cauciucuri iarna 245 45 R18 special proiectate… [citeste mai departe]

Accident grav în comuna Bradu. Pieton mort

Accident grav în comuna argeșeană Bradu, în urmă cu puțin timp. Un pieton a fost lovit de o mașină. Victima, un bărbat de aproximativ 80 de ani, este decedată. Vom reveni!The post Accident grav în comuna Bradu. Pieton mort first appeared on Universul argesean . [citeste mai departe]

Pentru prima dată în istorie, cetăţenii albi reprezintă mai puţin de 60% din populaţia SUA

Pentru prima dată în istorie, cetățenii albi reprezintă mai puţin de 60% din populaţia SUA, în timp ce mai mult de 4 din 10 locuitori se identifică ca fiind multirasiali sau de culoare, conform rezultatelor... [citeste mai departe]

Despre Maria Cneajna

 Din legătura dintre Ştefan cel Mare şi Maria Voichiţa, fiica lui Radu cel Frumos şi al Mariei Despina, pare-se o fostă soţie de cneaz sârb ar fi rezultat trei descendenţi: Bogdan al III-lea şi două fiice: Anna (decedată de tânără) şi Maria Cneajna, care pare a deveni soţia nobilului polonez Theodor Wisniewiecki (ori se căsătoreşte în familia nobiliară de Sanguszko).… [citeste mai departe]

Balada lui Enescu, în interpretarea violonistului David Garrett - difuzată pe 19 august, la 140 de ani de la naşterea compozitorului

O înregistrare cu Balada lui George Enescu, în interpretarea violonistului David Garrett, va fi prezentată, pe 19 august, de la ora… [citeste mai departe]

Discovery dă în judecată Polonia după ce Parlamentul polonez a adoptat o lege ce afectează libertatea presei

Grupul american de media Discovery Inc. intenţionează să demareze acţiuni în justiţie împotriva Guvernului polonez pentru o posibilă încălcare a unui tratat bilateral de investiţii… [citeste mai departe]

DOCUMENT| Câte școli din România nu sunt conectate la rețeaua de internet? Situația în ALBA și celelalte județe din țară

DOCUMENT| Câte școli din România nu sunt conectate la rețeaua de internet? Situația în ALBA și celelalte județe din țară DOCUMENT| Câte școli… [citeste mai departe]

Numărul copiilor care suferă de foame a scăzut în urma măsurilor luate de administrația Biden, arată un studiu

Planul de ajutor de urgenţă pentru familii, susţinut de administraţia preşedintelui american Joe Biden şi intrat în vigoare în luna martie, pare să producă primele efecte… [citeste mai departe]


SIF Transilvania ends H1 with net profit of 58.27 million lei

Publicat:
SIF Transilvania Financial Investment Company (SIF3) registered in H1, 2021 a net profit of 58.27 million lei, compared to losses of 40.598 million lei reported at the end of June 2020, according to the data sent on Friday to the .

The company's net revenues were of 73.767 million lei, by 59.22 million lei higher compared to those provided in the budget of revenues and expenditures for H1, 2021, agerpres.ro confirms.

Operational expenses registered on June 30, 2021 amounted to 14.18 million lei, by 4.83 million lei higher than those provided in the BVC,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

SIF Oltenia's H1 net profit of 27.493 million lei

21:40, 13.08.2021 - Financial investment company SIF Oltenia posted a net profit of 27.493 million lei in the first six months of this year, slightly up by 1.4 pct, compared to the same period of the previous year, shows the company's report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday. The company's revenues…

Romania's H1 current account deficit by 73.44 pct wider YoY

13:16, 13.08.2021 - The current account of Romania's H1 balance of payments ran a deficit of 7.040 billion euros, by 73.44 percent higher than in the year-ago period, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Friday. The goods deficit was by 1.557 billion euros higher, the primary income deficit increased…

Nuclearelectrica registers rise in net profit by 12.3%, to 385.4 million RON, in H1

10:10, 13.08.2021 - The National Company Nuclearelectrica (SNN) registered, during the first half of this year, a net profit of 385.393 million RON, rising by 12.3%, in comparison with the similar period of 2020, according to the company's financial results, published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). At…

BCR records net profit worth 690.8 million RON in H1, 38.5 pct increase

19:41, 02.08.2021 - The Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR) has recorded a net profit worth 690.8 million RON (140 milion euro) in the first half of this year, an increase of 38.5 pct over 498.9 million RON (103.6 million euro) in the similar period of last year, following the improved operational performance mainly on the…

OMV Petrom posts rising net profit by 13%, to 980 million RON, after H1

10:30, 28.07.2021 - OMV Petrom has ended its first semeter of this year with a net profit of 980 million RON, rising by 13% in comparison with the similar period of last year, according to the data sent on Wednesday by the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The income value of consolidated sales, worth 10.126 billion…

Romania's raw milk imports at 135,640 tons in 2020, up 20 pct from previous year

12:25, 30.06.2021 - Romania imported last year 135,640 tons of raw milk, by 20 percent (22,615 tons) more compared to 2019, shows data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The amount of raw milk collected by processing units of agricultural holdings, collection centers and own…

Pharmaceutical company Zentiva's turnover rises 6.5 pct in Q1

11:05, 17.05.2021 - Pharmaceutical company Zentiva recorded a turnover of 163 million lei in the first quarter, by 6.5 percent higher YoY, shows the company's quarterly report sent on Monday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The Q1 operating profit was 31.2 million lei, down 21.4 percent from the similar period…

IAR Brasov posts 14.12 million RON net profit in Q1

10:50, 17.05.2021 - IAR Brasov has reported a net profit worth 14.12 million RON for the first quarter of this year, an increase of 11 pct over the same period of last year, when it reported a net result of 12.72 million RON, according to a report sent on Monday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The company…


