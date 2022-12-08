Senate's Gorghiu: JHA Council vote, an injustice to Romania

Stiri Recomandate

INSP: Aproximativ 70.000 de infecţii respiratorii acute, înregistrate într-o săptămână

INSP: Aproximativ 70.000 de infecţii respiratorii acute, înregistrate într-o săptămână

Un număr de 69.699 de infecții respiratorii acute au fost înregistrate, la nivel naţional, în perioada 28 noiembrie – 4 decembrie, potrivit raportului săptămânal al Institutului Național de Sănătate Publică (INSP).… [citeste mai departe]

Jurnalistul constănțean care a amenințat doi procurori DNA, condamnat la 1 an și 4 luni cu suspendare: ”O să vă calc pe cap puternic, patru parlamentari am, varză vă fac”/ Decizia nu este definitivă

Jurnalistul constănțean care a amenințat doi procurori DNA, condamnat la 1 an și 4 luni cu suspendare: ”O să vă calc pe cap puternic, patru parlamentari am, varză vă fac”/ Decizia nu este definitivă

Jurnalistul… [citeste mai departe]

Șantaj și umilință. Austria nu ne-a vrut în Schengen 

Șantaj și umilință. Austria nu ne-a vrut în Schengen 

Invocând pretexte care nu stau în picioare, Austria a fost singura ţară din UE care s-a opus aderării României la spațiul Schengen. Din rațiuni electorale interne, dar și pentru a forța interesele economice austriece în România, guvernul de la Viena a reu [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis condamnă Austria: E inexplicabil și dificil de înțeles! / Promisiune: Dragi români, România nu se oprește aici!

Klaus Iohannis condamnă Austria: E inexplicabil și dificil de înțeles! / Promisiune: Dragi români, România nu se oprește aici!

Klaus Iohannis a avut o primă reacție după ce România a ratat aderarea la spațiul Schengen. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

Prorectorul USV Mihai Dimian este în general mulțumit de municipiul Suceava, dar spune că-i loc și de mai bine

Prorectorul USV Mihai Dimian este în general mulțumit de municipiul Suceava, dar spune că-i loc și de mai bine

Prorectorul Universității din Suceava, profesorul universitar doctor Mihai Dimian, este în general mulțumit de orașul în care trăiește, dar spune că-i loc și de mai bine. Prorectorul… [citeste mai departe]

Pirvulescu: Todays vote will complicate situation in the country, where it will be a big disappointment

Pirvulescu: Todays vote will complicate situation in the country, where it will be a big disappointment

Political scientist Cristian Pirvulescu declared, on Thursday, that the vote given in the Council of Justice and Home Affairs against Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, based on the issue… [citeste mai departe]

Legea securității cibernetice: Atribuțiile SRI au fost extinse și la campaniile de propagandă sau dezinformare - atenționează APTI

Legea securității cibernetice: Atribuțiile SRI au fost extinse și la campaniile de propagandă sau dezinformare - atenționează APTI

Noul proiect de lege privind securitatea și apărarea cibernetică, aflat joi pe agenda Guvernului, este mai periculos decât cel… [citeste mai departe]

Lucian Bode, după ce România a ratat aderarea la Schengen: „Simţim că Rusia este pe cale să se bucure încă o dată”

Lucian Bode, după ce România a ratat aderarea la Schengen: „Simţim că Rusia este pe cale să se bucure încă o dată”

Ministrul de Interne, Lucian Bode, a declarat că, prin decizia de joi, au fost „călcate în picioare” principiile care definesc Spaţiul Schengen. „Simţim… [citeste mai departe]

Drulă (USR) cere demisia lui Bode, pentru că România a ratat Schengen-ul: „Lucian Bode trebuie să-și dea demisia pentru acest eșec”

Drulă (USR) cere demisia lui Bode, pentru că România a ratat Schengen-ul: „Lucian Bode trebuie să-și dea demisia pentru acest eșec”

Liderul USR, Cătălin Drulă, a cerut demisia ministrului de Interne, Lucian Bode, după ce România a ratat intrarea în Schengen.… [citeste mai departe]

România nu va adera la Schengen de la 1 ianuarie 2023. Austria și Olanda nu ne vor

România nu va adera la Schengen de la 1 ianuarie 2023. Austria și Olanda nu ne vor

Austria și Olanda au votat împotriva aderării României și Bulgariei în Spațiul Schengen. Teoretic, votul împotrivă al Olandei a venit ca urmare a faptului că România și Bulgaria sunt la pachet, or Olanda era de acord cu intrarea României,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Senate's Gorghiu: JHA Council vote, an injustice to Romania

Publicat:
Senate's Gorghiu: JHA Council vote, an injustice to Romania

The vote cast in the JHA Council by Austria and the Netherlands against the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen is "an injustice" to our country, Austria having a "hostile position" towards Romania, , acting president of the Senate, said for AGERPRES.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PSD's Ciolacu: Right-wing government in Austria today has chosen to disagree with the European Union

17:40, 08.12.2022 - An overwhelming majority of the member states of the European Union said that Romania deserves to be in Schengen, instead, the right-wing government in Austria chose "to go against the grain," Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman, Marcel Ciolacu wrote on Facebook on Thursday, referring to the non-admission…

Romania-Schengen/Ylva Johansson: I expect we will have clear path for Romania and Bulgaria into Schengen

13:50, 08.12.2022 - This is for the first time since 2011 we have the opportunity to have a new impulse regarding Romania and Bulgaria and I expect that we will have a clear path for both countries into Schengen, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Thursday, upon arrival at the Justice and…

PM Ciuca, Austria's Chancellor discuss Romania's accession to Schengen (sources)

08:35, 08.12.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer had a phone conversation on Wednesday evening regarding Romania's accession to Schengen, according to some official sources, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Iohannis: Romania will not stop negotiating its accession to the Schengen area

13:06, 06.12.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis says that Romania's accession to the Schengen area will be on the agenda of the Council of Justice and Home Affairs meeting on Thursday and those negotiations are ongoing until that moment, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Iohannis: Still see possible a vote on December 8th for Romania's accession to Schengen

15:15, 24.11.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Thursday, that he sees possible a vote in the JHA Council on December 8 regarding Romania's accession to Schengen, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

PM Ciuca on Dutch Parliament's resolution: We are not worried at all

18:11, 20.10.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday that the Duch Parliament having passed a resolution saying that the Netherlands should not vote for the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area is not worrying, showing that Romania has done everything necessary to meet the technical requirements…

EP adopts resolution supporting accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen area

14:51, 18.10.2022 - The European Parliament, gathered in plenary session in Strasbourg, adopted on Tuesday a non-legislative resolution requesting the EU Council to adopt a positive decision regarding the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Senate's Gorghiu: Romania passed technical criteria for entering Schengen for a very long time

17:25, 10.10.2022 - Romania has checked the technical criteria to be in Schengen for a long time, declared, on Monday, the Acting president of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, who added that it is "an obligation" of the European partners to grant our country the right to be part of this space. Fii la curent cu cele…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 09 decembrie 2022
Bucuresti 3°C | 11°C
Iasi 4°C | 10°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 8°C
Timisoara 10°C | 12°C
Constanta 9°C | 14°C
Brasov 4°C | 10°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 9°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 08 decembrie 2022
USD 4.6852
EUR 4.9192
CHF 4.9737
GBP 5.6962
CAD 3.4303
XAU 268.516
JPY 3.4209
CNY 0.672
AED 1.2756
AUD 3.1512
MDL 0.2412
BGN 2.5151

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec