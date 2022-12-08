Senate's Gorghiu: JHA Council vote, an injustice to Romania The vote cast in the JHA Council by Austria and the Netherlands against the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen is "an injustice" to our country, Austria having a "hostile position" towards Romania, Alina Gorghiu, acting president of the Senate, said for AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

