Anett Kontaveit is next for Simona Halep in Australian Open battle

Romanian Simona Halep will meet seed No. 28 Anett Kontaveit in the Australian Open quarterfinals, after the Estonian defeated Poland's Iga Swiatek 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-5 in the fourth round of the tournament on Monday. World No. 3 Halep scored a 6-4, 6-4 win over Belgian Elise… [citeste mai departe]