Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues. UPDATE

Stiri Recomandate

Judecatorii au respins cererea Consiliului pentru Studierea Arhivelor Securitatii in cazul lui Mugur Isarescu (MINUTA)

Judecatorii au respins cererea Consiliului pentru Studierea Arhivelor Securitatii in cazul lui Mugur Isarescu (MINUTA)

Judecatorii de la Curtea de Apel Bucuresti s au pronuntat azi in dosarul in care Consiliul National pentru Studierea Arhivelor Securitatii solicita constatarea calitatii… [citeste mai departe]

Bătălia pentru Kiev: Rusia anunță că a blocat partea de Vest; peste 200 de morți în armata Ucrainei; suburbiile capitalei au fost cucerite de ruși

Bătălia pentru Kiev: Rusia anunță că a blocat partea de Vest; peste 200 de morți în armata Ucrainei; suburbiile capitalei au fost cucerite de ruși

Armata rusă a anunțat că a blocat Kievul din partea de vest. În prezent, principalele forțe… [citeste mai departe]

Precizare de la Colterm: Suspendarea certificatelor verzi nu ajută societatea de termoficare

Precizare de la Colterm: Suspendarea certificatelor verzi nu ajută societatea de termoficare

Colterm arată că scutirea până la finalul anului de la achiziţia certificatelor verzi nu ajută societatea timişoreană de termoficare. De fapt, Colterm e obligată să achiziţioneze certificate de poluare (EUA), iar nu… [citeste mai departe]

Modificări în programul de vizită la planetariul din Baia Mare

Modificări în programul de vizită la planetariul din Baia Mare

Muzeul de Științe Astronomice Baia Mare se pregătește intens pentru primăvara culturală a anului 2022. Începând cu 1 martie 2022, oferta sa de programe revine la o normalitate mult așteptată de vizitatori, respectiv spectacolele de planetariu optice și digitale vor avea… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO| Navă sub pavilionul Republicii Moldova, lovită de obuz, în apele neutre din Marea Neagră. Inițial a fost confundată cu o navă românească

FOTO| Navă sub pavilionul Republicii Moldova, lovită de obuz, în apele neutre din Marea Neagră. Inițial a fost confundată cu o navă românească

FOTO| Navă sub pavilionul Republicii Moldova, lovită de obuz, în apele neutre din Marea Neagră. Inițial… [citeste mai departe]

George Buhnici, derapaj halucinant despre războiul Rusia – Ucraina. Ce a putut spune a pus românii pe jar

George Buhnici, derapaj halucinant despre războiul Rusia – Ucraina. Ce a putut spune a pus românii pe jar

George Buhnici și-a șocat fanii din social media, după ce a avut un derapaj incredibil referitor la invazia Ucrainei de către ruși. Controversatul jurnalist i-a dat o replică halucinantă… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Erdogan reproşează NATO şi UE o lipsă de acţiune în cazul invaziei Ucranei

VIDEO. Erdogan reproşează NATO şi UE o lipsă de acţiune în cazul invaziei Ucranei

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, președintele Turciei, stat membru NATO, a reproșat vineri atât Alianţei Nord-Atlantice, cât şi Uniunii Europene (UE) lipsa unei ”acţiuni hotărâte” împotriva invaziei Ucrainei de către Rusia, relatează AFP.… [citeste mai departe]

UEFA a DECIS. Finala Ligii Campionilor nu se va mai desfășura la Sankt Petersburg

UEFA a DECIS. Finala Ligii Campionilor nu se va mai desfășura la Sankt Petersburg

UEFA a decis! Finala Ligii Campionilor nu se va mai desfășura la Sankt Petersburg. Comitetul Executiv al forului european de fotbal, care s-a întrunit într-o ședință extraordinară, a anunțat că cel mai așteptat meci al sezonului nu se… [citeste mai departe]

Xi Jinping îi cere lui Vladimir Putin să negocieze: „Este necesar să se abandoneze mentalitatea Războiului Rece”

Xi Jinping îi cere lui Vladimir Putin să negocieze: „Este necesar să se abandoneze mentalitatea Războiului Rece”

Într-o intervenție diplomatică majoră, președintele chinez Xi Jinping i-a cerut președintelui rus Vladimir Putin să negocieze cu Ucraina, fără a oferi nicio indicație… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | O jurnalistă ucraineană de la BBC a văzut în direct cum arată casa ei din Kiev bombardată de armata rusă

VIDEO | O jurnalistă ucraineană de la BBC a văzut în direct cum arată casa ei din Kiev bombardată de armata rusă

Imagini dramatice au fost surprinse la mii de kilometri depărtare de Ucraina, dar în strânsă legătură cu războiul de acolo, în studioul BBC , unde o jurnalistă ucraineană… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues. UPDATE

Publicat:
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues. UPDATE

Update 16:07- Ukraine’s said that more than 1,000 Russian servicemen had been killed so far in the Ukrainian conflict. “Russia has not suffered so many casualties during the fighting in any of its armed conflicts since its inception,” the ministry said, according to Reuters. A Moldovan-flagged chemical tanker was hit by a missile […] The post Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues. UPDATE appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Almost 11,000 Ukrainians entered Romania on first day of Russian invasion – minister

13:45, 25.02.2022 - A total of 10,624 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday, according to Reuters. Bode said 3,660 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.…

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues

13:15, 25.02.2022 - Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough, according to Reuters.  Air raid sirens wailed over the city of…

Russian forces launch invasion of Ukraine with strikes on defences

10:56, 24.02.2022 - Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in the east, according to Reuters. Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address on…

U.S. denounces Bolsonaro’s ‘solidarity’ with Russia as Ukraine crisis brews

07:25, 18.02.2022 - The United States on Thursday criticized Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro‘s declaration of “solidarity” with Russia during a visit there this week as it amassed troops near Ukraine’s borders, raising fears it is planning to invade, according to Reuters. “The timing of the president of Brazil expressing…

Ukrainian ambassador to UK clarifies NATO remarks

12:20, 14.02.2022 - Ukraine‘s ambassador to Britain on Monday clarified earlier remarks about possibly dropping a bid for NATO membership, saying that the former Soviet republic would not be reconsidering its attempt to join the military alliance, according to Reuters.  Asked whether or not Ukraine might reconsider its…

Macron flies to Moscow in high-risk diplomatic mission

10:55, 07.02.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron flies to Moscow on Monday in a risky diplomatic move, seeking commitments from Russian President Vladimir Putin to dial down tensions with Ukraine, where Western leaders fear the Kremlin plans an invasion, according to Reuters.  Macron has made a frenetic series of phone…

NATO head schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis

12:46, 04.01.2022 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a special meeting of allied ambassadors with top Russian officials for next week as both sides seek dialogue to prevent open conflict over Ukraine, a NATO official said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.    Deeply concerned about Russia’s military…

Ukraine, Republic of Moldova, Georgia press for EU membership

15:36, 15.12.2021 - The leaders of Georgia, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine lobbied the European Union at a summit on Wednesday to let them begin negotiations to join the bloc but for now, they are expected only to win reassurances of support against any possible Russian aggression, according to Reuters.  The one-day ‘Eastern…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 25 februarie 2022
Bucuresti 0°C | 14°C
Iasi 3°C | 12°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 10°C
Timisoara 3°C | 14°C
Constanta 1°C | 10°C
Brasov -4°C | 9°C
Baia Mare 0°C | 10°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 20.02.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 575.815,20 9.639.194,56
II (5/6) 12 15.994,86 -
III (4/6) 559 343,36 -
IV (3/6) 9.683 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 10.313.561,36

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 25 februarie 2022
USD 4.4271
EUR 4.9479
CHF 4.7817
GBP 5.9214
CAD 3.4564
XAU 271.888
JPY 3.8371
CNY 0.7009
AED 1.2053
AUD 3.1874
MDL 0.2455
BGN 2.5298

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec