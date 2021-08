Rowing: Romania takes two gold, one bronze medal at World Rowing Junior Championships in Plovdiv

Romania took two gold medals (in Men's Pair and Women's Four) and one bronze medal (women's eight) in the finals of the World Rowing Junior Championships that took place August 11-15 in Plovdiv (Bulgaria).

The men's pair crew, Andrei-Petrisor Axintoi and Iliuta-Leontin Nutescu, took gold, after winning Final A with the time of 6min 41sec 99/100, surpassing Germany (6min 43sec 65/100) and Canada (6min 45sec 22/100).

The women's four crew, Daria-Ioana Dinulescu, Maria Guzran, Elena-Maria Robitu and Ancuta-Adelina Ungurean took gold after taking first place in Final A with the time…