Romania's ForMin Aurescu to attend three-way meeting with counterparts from Poland, Turkey

- Over the past 24 hours, approximately 2,300 servicemen participated in actions meant to limit the spreading of the novel coronavirus, a National Defence Ministry (MApN) release sent to AGERPRES on Monday informs. According to the MApN, between 26 April, 6:00 hrs and 27 April 6:00 hrs, a number of…

- One in three Romanians declares that they would buy smuggled products, found an IRES survey commissioned by the anti-illicit trade association ACTIV on the occasion of the National Day of Fight against Illicit Trade in Goods, which is observed every year on April 21.According to the survey,…

- The Romanian Frigate "Regina Maria" (F-222), part of the package of forces put at NATO's disposal by the Romanian Military Navy, docked in the Georgian Poti Port on Wednesday, within the missions planned in the Black Sea, the Naval Forces General Staff (SMFN) informs. According to the quoted source,…

- Foreign Affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu will attend, on Thursday, the meeting of the NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers, which will take place as a videoconference.Given the situation at the international level, on the occasion of the ministerial meeting there will be a discussion regarding the…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu attended, through a videoconference system, on Monday, the informal meeting of foreign ministers from the European Union member states, which had as main topic on the agenda the COVID-19 pandemic, informs a press release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE)…

- The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) said, on Wednesday, that, until the current time, 41 criminal cases were opened for hindering the fight against diseases, a felony under the Criminal Code.According to the quoted source, the Arges County Gendarme Inspectorate has completed paperwork…

- Romania voiced concern related to the humanitarian situation in the Idlib region in north-western Syria, with the only solution is this case being for the conflict to de-escalate, a political solution and not a military one, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, before the extraordinary…

- Military firefighters saved, on Monday, three dogs and one cat from a home in eastern Odobesti, Vrancea County that was engulfed in flames, the animals receiving resuscitation maneuvers after suffering smoke inhalations, the Vrancea County Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU Vrancea) told…