Romania's ForMin Aurescu to attend three-way meeting with counterparts from Poland, Turkey

Stiri Recomandate

Franţa a anunţat rezultate promiţătoare în urma testelor clinice cu un medicament imunosupresor împotriva COVID-19

Franţa a anunţat rezultate promiţătoare în urma testelor clinice cu un medicament imunosupresor împotriva COVID-19

Ministerul francez al sănătăţii a anunţat ceea ce a numit „rezultate promiţătoare” în urma testelor clinice cu un medicament proiectat să oprească sistemul imunitar… [citeste mai departe]

Patronatele din turism: După 15 mai, hotelurile pot să cazeze; problema va fi cu masa

Patronatele din turism: După 15 mai, hotelurile pot să cazeze; problema va fi cu masa

Prim-vicepreşedintele executiv al Federaţiei Patronatelor din Turismul Românesc (FPTR), Dragoş Răducan, a declarat pentru News.ro că, dacă nu mai intervine vreo modificare legată de restricţii, atunci la data de 1 iunie vor veni… [citeste mai departe]

Rectificare bugetară la Zărnești: 1 milion de lei pentru spitalul orășenesc

Rectificare bugetară la Zărnești: 1 milion de lei pentru spitalul orășenesc

Susținerea sistemului medical orășenesc, în principal susținerea Spitalului Orășenesc Dr. Caius Tiberiu Sparchez din Zărnești, este prioritatea 0 în acest moment pentru administrația locală. În acest sens, primarul Alexandru Igrișan a propus… [citeste mai departe]

Şedinţă la conducerea PSD. Planul de măsuri economice şi moţiuni simple pe ordinea de zi

Şedinţă la conducerea PSD. Planul de măsuri economice şi moţiuni simple pe ordinea de zi

Potrivit unor surse social-democrate, în această şedinţă se va discuta despre situaţia politică actuală, respectiv stadiul iniţiativelor legislative promovate de PSD şi votate în perioada stării de urgenţă în Parlament,… [citeste mai departe]

Buzăul, la București cu 17 persoane infectate COVID, local cu 16

Buzăul, la București cu 17 persoane infectate COVID, local cu 16

Nou episod polemic azi între Grupul de Comunicare Strategică și DSP Buzău pe seama numărului de infectați cu C-19 din județ. Pe site-ul stirioficiale.ro (coordonat de Grupul de Comunicare Stretegică) a apărut pentru județul Buzău un caz nou, pacientul cu numărul 17. „Noi… [citeste mai departe]

Studiu: COVID-19 poate lua 13 ani din viață!

Studiu: COVID-19 poate lua 13 ani din viață!

Infectarea cu noul coronavirus ar putea să ia până la 13 ani din viața persoanei contaminate, susține o echipă de cercetători de la Universitatea din Glasgow, într-un studiu șocant, dezvăluit de publicația... [citeste mai departe]

Vești proaste pentru iubitorii de iPhone! Decizia luată de Apple din cauza pandemiei de COVID-19

Vești proaste pentru iubitorii de iPhone! Decizia luată de Apple din cauza pandemiei de COVID-19

Apple a decis să amâne cu aproximativ o lună lansarea producţiei noilor iPhone-uri 5G care vor fi prezentate în acest an, din cauza pandemiei de coroanvirus care a provocat scăderea cererii şi a perturbat… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO - Cherestea de proveniență dubioasă confiscată de polițiști la Poșta Câlnău

FOTO - Cherestea de proveniență dubioasă confiscată de polițiști la Poșta Câlnău

Polițiștii au continuat activitățile pe linia prevenirii şi combaterii delictelor silvice şi a faptelor ilegale asociate din tăierea arborilor, circulaţia, depozitarea, prelucrarea primară şi comercializarea materialelor lemnoase. [citeste mai departe]

ATP. „Killer-ul” lui Nadal de la Wimbledon 2015 se implică în dezbaterea momentului din tenis: „Trăiam într-o rulotă și supraviețuiam de la săptămână la săptămână”

ATP. „Killer-ul” lui Nadal de la Wimbledon 2015 se implică în dezbaterea momentului din tenis: „Trăiam într-o rulotă și supraviețuiam de la săptămână la săptămână”

Criza coronavirus pare să fi… [citeste mai departe]

Un medic arădean din prima linie acuză Primăria de abuz

Un medic arădean din prima linie acuză Primăria de abuz

S-a aflat la dispoziţia DSP din 16 martie şi a mers peste tot unde a fost trimisă, unde a fost nevoie de ea. Izolată, în prezent, la domiciliu pentru că a fost contact direct, la locul de muncă, cu mai multe persoane confirmate COVID, dr. Adina Matea s-a trezit cu un salariu diminuat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania's ForMin Aurescu to attend three-way meeting with counterparts from Poland, Turkey

Publicat:
Romania's ForMin Aurescu to attend three-way meeting with counterparts from Poland, Turkey

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu will participate today, in a Romania-Poland-Turkey trilateral meeting with his Polish counterpart and Turkish counterpart , held in a videoconference regime. According to the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), the three ministers will discuss NATO priorities in the current international context, including the NATO efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic, based on the conclusions of the most recent meeting of NATO foreign ministers on April 2.

The meeting will also provide an exchange of views on developments…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Defence Ministry: Approximately 2,300 servicemen carry out missions to limit spread of COVID-19

13:07, 27.04.2020 - Over the past 24 hours, approximately 2,300 servicemen participated in actions meant to limit the spreading of the novel coronavirus, a National Defence Ministry (MApN) release sent to AGERPRES on Monday informs. According to the MApN, between 26 April, 6:00 hrs and 27 April 6:00 hrs, a number of…

Survey finds one in three Romanians would buy smuggled products

12:58, 21.04.2020 - One in three Romanians declares that they would buy smuggled products, found an IRES survey commissioned by the anti-illicit trade association ACTIV on the occasion of the National Day of Fight against Illicit Trade in Goods, which is observed every year on April 21.According to the survey,…

Frigate Regina Maria stops over in Georgian Poti Port in context of planned missions in Black Sea

19:22, 08.04.2020 - The Romanian Frigate "Regina Maria" (F-222), part of the package of forces put at NATO's disposal by the Romanian Military Navy, docked in the Georgian Poti Port on Wednesday, within the missions planned in the Black Sea, the Naval Forces General Staff (SMFN) informs. According to the quoted source,…

ForMin Aurescu to attend NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers' videoconference

17:29, 01.04.2020 - Foreign Affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu will attend, on Thursday, the meeting of the NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers, which will take place as a videoconference.Given the situation at the international level, on the occasion of the ministerial meeting there will be a discussion regarding the…

ForMin Aurescu at informal meeting of EU foreign ministers; COVID-19, Syria crisis, on agenda

18:39, 23.03.2020 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu attended, through a videoconference system, on Monday, the informal meeting of foreign ministers from the European Union member states, which had as main topic on the agenda the COVID-19 pandemic, informs a press release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE)…

GCS: 41 criminal cases opened for hindering fight against disease

10:44, 18.03.2020 - The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) said, on Wednesday, that, until the current time, 41 criminal cases were opened for hindering the fight against diseases, a felony under the Criminal Code.According to the quoted source, the Arges County Gendarme Inspectorate has completed paperwork…

ForMin Aurescu: Romania voices concern about situation in Idlib; only solution - de-escalation of conflict

13:59, 06.03.2020 - Romania voiced concern related to the humanitarian situation in the Idlib region in north-western Syria, with the only solution is this case being for the conflict to de-escalate, a political solution and not a military one, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, before the extraordinary…

Firemen rescue three dogs, one cat from home ablaze

17:04, 03.02.2020 - Military firefighters saved, on Monday, three dogs and one cat from a home in eastern Odobesti, Vrancea County that was engulfed in flames, the animals receiving resuscitation maneuvers after suffering smoke inhalations, the Vrancea County Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU Vrancea) told…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 28 aprilie 2020
Bucuresti 9°C | 26°C
Iasi 9°C | 24°C
Cluj-Napoca 8°C | 21°C
Timisoara 12°C | 27°C
Constanta 9°C | 17°C
Brasov 7°C | 20°C
Baia Mare 9°C | 21°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 19.03.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 51.678,00 2.543.999,20
II (5/6) 1 17.226,00 -
III (4/6) 55 313,20 -
IV (3/6) 1.098 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.611.391,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 27 aprilie 2020
USD 4.46
EUR 4.836
CHF 4.5828
GBP 5.5421
CAD 3.1736
XAU 246.228
JPY 4.1593
CNY 0.6298
AED 1.2143
AUD 2.8805
MDL 0.2442
BGN 2.4726

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec