Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 2,974 on 31,793 tests performed in last 24 hours

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 2,974 on 31,793 tests performed in last 24 hoursPublicat:
As many as 2,974 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 591 fewer than on the previous day, on 31,793 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday.
