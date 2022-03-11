Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 2,974 on 31,793 tests performed in last 24 hours

Stiri Recomandate

România, printre statele UE care alocă cel mai puţin pentru sănătate

Cheltuielile guvernamentale pentru sănătate au crescut în Uniunea Europeană, în 2020 comparativ cu 2019, însă ţările membre cu cea mai mică pondere a cheltuielilor pentru sănătate în PIB sunt Letonia, Polonia, Irlanda şi România, arată datele publicate vineri… [citeste mai departe]

De ce își dorește Ion Țiriac vaccinarea obligatorie: „Teama de COVID e una cu care trebuie să învățăm să trăim"

De ce își dorește Ion Țiriac vaccinarea obligatorie. Miliardarul român a avut parte de propria experiență cu coronavirusul. Omul de afaceri în vârstă… [citeste mai departe]

Nu mai avem nevoie de formular PLF la intrarea în România. Guvernul a abrogat ordonanţa de urgenţă

Formularul PLF nu va mai fi obligatoriu pe teritoriul național, dar sunt alte state care au această măsură și, de aceea, cetățenii români care călătoresc în alte țări trebuie să verifice dacă statele… [citeste mai departe]

Numărul refugiaţilor ucraineni care ajung în PTF Siret, în scădere

Numărul refugiaţilor ucraineni care ajung în PTF Siret, "în scădere" FOTO: Mihaela Buculei. Numărul refugiaţilor care ajung în Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Siret a scăzut semnificativ, mai ales din cauza frigului de noaptea trecută, când… [citeste mai departe]

PUTIN, cerere de ULTIMĂ ORĂ pentru ministrul său al apărării! Răspuns la mișcările NATO

Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin i-a cerut vineri ministrului apărării, Serghei Şoigu, să-i prezinte un raport cu propuneri de redesfăşurări militare la graniţele vestice ale Federaţiei, ca răspuns la consolidările… [citeste mai departe]

LIVE TEXT | Război în Ucraina. Rusia se pregăteşte să ia cu asalt Kievul. Armata rusă a bombardat un spital psihiatric: „E crimă de război împotriva civililor"

Convoiul militar rusesc aflat la nord-vest de Kiev, care… [citeste mai departe]

ALBA: 70 de cazuri COVID și trei decese, în ultimele 24 de ore. Situația infectărilor în localitățile din județ, 11 martie

ALBA: 70 de cazuri COVID și trei decese, în ultimele 24 de ore. Situația infectărilor în localitățile din județ, 11 martie Au fost înregistrate… [citeste mai departe]

Mesaje la violență anti-Putin, permise pe rețelele de socializare, în anumite condiții

Vladimir Putin trimite procurorii peste firmele străine care-și suspendă activitatea în RusiaUtilizatorii celor 2 platforme de socializare din unele țări vor avea voie să facă apel la violență, după ce compania-mamă Meta… [citeste mai departe]

Pachet legislativ pentru combaterea vandalismului grafic, propus de PNL. Sebastian Burduja: Nu discutăm de arta stradală

După vandalizarea Ateneului Român cu spray-uri de graffiti, la finalul anului trecut, deputatul PNL, Sebastian Burduja, a demarat un pachet legislativ pentru… [citeste mai departe]

As many as 2,974 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 591 fewer than on the previous day, on 31,793 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed… [citeste mai departe]


Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 2,974 on 31,793 tests performed in last 24 hours

Publicat:
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 2,974 on 31,793 tests performed in last 24 hours

As many as 2,974 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 591 fewer than on the previous day, on 31,793 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the informed on Thursday.

