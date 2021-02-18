Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3,058; tests performed in last 24 hours: 27,599

Stiri Recomandate

Care sunt cuvintele cheie căutate de specialiştii în resurse umane pe platforma eJobs

Cuvintele cheie cel mai des folosite de către specialiştii în resurse umane care au căutat CV-uri în baza de date eJobs, în ultimul an, au fost ”call center”, ”customer support”, ”java developer”, ”sales”, ”accountant”, ”technical… [citeste mai departe]

175 de infectări COVID-19 la Cluj

Județul Cluj a înregistrat 175 de infectări noi de COVID-19 în ultimele 24 de ore. În acest moment, 68 de persoane sunt internate la Terapie IntensivăSituația epidemiologică în județul Cluj se prezintă astfel: - Rata incidenţei pe judeţul Cluj : 2,43;- În ultimele 24 de ore, 175 persoane au fost… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO/ VIDEO Moare SUSPECTĂ la Cluj: Un bărbat a căzut de pe o clădire. Se ia în calcul SINUCIDEREA

Au fost alertate o autospecială și un echipaj SMURD ca urmare a căderii de la înălțime a unei persoane, de pe un imobil situat pe strada Dorobanților din municipiul Cluj-Napoca.„Solicitarea pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Percheziții în Timiș în cazul unei grupări care a obținut peste 8 milioane de lei prin delapidare

Polițiștii de la combaterea criminalității organizate și procurorii D.I.I.C.O.T. din Timișoara au efectuat cinci percheziții domiciliare... The post Percheziții în Timiș în cazul unei grupări care… [citeste mai departe]

Tenis: Novak Djokovic s-a calificat pentru a noua oară în finala Openului Australiei

Tenismanul sârb Novak Djokovic, numărul unu mondial, a spulberat visul rusului Aslan Karaţev, venit din calificări, pe care l-a învins în trei seturi, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, joi la Melbourne, în prima semifinală a Openului Australiei. Djokovic… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina este un stat neprietenos faţă de Rusia şi un proiect al ţărilor occidentale (Kremlin)

Ucraina este "un stat neprietenos" faţă de Rusia şi care s-a transformat într-un "proiect al ţărilor occidentale", a declarat joi secretarul de presă al preşedinţiei ruse, Dmitri Peskov, la o întâlnire cu… [citeste mai departe]

Radu Oprea: Claudiu Năsui comite un autodenunţ pe care ar trebui să-l adreseze DNA, nu PSD. Cine se scuză, se acuză!

Senatorul PSD Radu Oprea a afirmat că ministrul Economiei, Claudiu Năsui, în încercarea de a explica de ce avea cont pe platoforma de înscriere pentru granturi… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat a decedat în gara CFR din Sebeș. A căzut dintr-un vagon în timpul unor manevre de descărcare

Un bărbat de 46 de ani din Bucerdea Grânoasă a decedat, joi, în jurul orei 14.30, după ce a căzut dintr-un vagon aflat în gara Seebeș.  Potrivit reprezentaților IPJ Alba, bărbatul descărca… [citeste mai departe]

Mii de ţestoase amorţite de frig au eşuat pe coastele din sudul statului Texas

Frontul de aer rece care a îngheţat statul american Texas nu i-a afectat doar pe oamenii luaţi pe nepregătite, ci şi mii de broaşte ţestoase, informează Reuters. Neobişnuite cu scăderea bruscă de temperatură, mii de ţestoase marine au eşuat… [citeste mai departe]

Cea mai mare platformă hotelieră din Ungaria a fuzionat cu Travelminit.ro

Szallas.hu, cea mai mare platformă de turism online din Ungaria, a finalizat anul trecut fuziunea cu platforma românească de rezervări hoteliere Travelminit.ro, însă valoarea tranzacţiei rămâne confidenţială. Potrivit unui comunicat, procesul a început… [citeste mai departe]


Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3,058; tests performed in last 24 hours: 27,599

Publicat:
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3,058; tests performed in last 24 hours: 27,599

As many as 3,058 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 27,599 tests nationwide, the (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Thursday, 771,843 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 717,179 were declared cured.

To date, 5,804,671 RT-PCR tests and 230,652 rapid antigen tests have been processed…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


