Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3,058; tests performed in last 24 hours: 27,599
As many as 3,058 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 27,599 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.
These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.
As of Thursday, 771,843 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 717,179 were declared cured.
To date, 5,804,671 RT-PCR tests and 230,652 rapid antigen tests have been processed…
