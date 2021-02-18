Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3,058; tests performed in last 24 hours: 27,599

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A number of 1,975 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following more than 15,500 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says GCS. As…

- As many as 2,699 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following about 29,000 tests nationwide, of which 23,712 are RT-PCR tests and 5,899 are rapid antigenic tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication…

- As many as 1,509 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 8,901 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday, according to AGERPRES. These are…

- Romania's novel coronavirus caseload increased by a total of 3,034 in the last 24 hours following 9,829 national tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of Sunday,…

- As many as 4,322 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following 21,528 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES. These…

- As many as 7,661 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following 32,120 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES. These…

- As many as 4,272 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were reported in the last 24 hours, following 14,588 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES. These…

- As many as 9,005 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 36,271 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES. These…