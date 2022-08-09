Romania’s central bank raises 2022, 2023 inflation forecasts

Stiri Recomandate

Festivalul ororilor culinare continuă pe litoral: o tonă de marfă neconformă a fost confiscată de ANSVA

Inspectorii ANSVSA au aplicat în perioada 27 iunie-8 august amenzi de peste 2,8 milioane de lei și au confiscat peste 1.000 de kilograme de produse alimentare din unitățile de pe litoral.… [citeste mai departe]

Gestul făcut de Salman Khan faţă de Iulia Vântur. Toată lumea vorbeşte despre asta, vedeta din România a recunoscut în sfârşit

Salman Khan a făcut un gest neașteptat față de Iulia Vântur. Celebrul actor de la Bollywood a atras atenția tuturor cu acest lucru.… [citeste mai departe]

Volei / România debutează la Campionatul Balcanic de junioare U19. Programul competiției

Sala Sporturilor din Mioveni găzduiește, începând de miercuri, 10 august, şi până duminică, 14 august, întrecerile Campionatul Balcanic de volei junioare U19. Alături de formația României, ocupantă a locului şase la Campionatul… [citeste mai departe]

PSDs Ciolacu on HlthMin Rafila: He has to work better with the communication team or replace it

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that the announcement of the Health Minister Alexandru Rafila regarding the potassium iodide pills was not "well presented and… [citeste mai departe]

Kremlinul amenință Turcia că va „demilitariza” viitoarea uzină din Ucraina pentru fabricarea de drone Bayraktar

 Kremlinul a ameninţat marţi să „demilitarizeze” viitoarea uzină turcă pentru fabricarea de drone Bayraktar dacă aceasta va fi construită în Ucraina, la o zi după… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Capitalei a dat în judecată MOL România pentru neplata unei sume de 1 milion de lei

Primarul Capitalei, Nicușor Dan, a anunțat marți că municipalitatea s-a îndreptat în instanță împotriva firmei MOL România, motivul fiind că societatea s-ar fi sustras de plata unei sume de aproximativ 1 milion… [citeste mai departe]

A fost desemnat câștigătorul pentru modernizarea a 55 km de cale ferată între Arad și Timișoara, contract de 2,1 miliarde lei.

CFR SA a desemnat oferta câștigătoare pentru modernizarea a 55 km dintre Arad și Timișoara, linia 310 în Mersul Trenurilor. Între cele… [citeste mai departe]

Constantin Rădulescu-Motru despre români: „Nu ezită să facă orice cheltuială, mai ales când este vorba de fastul extern”

„Atunci regăsești, sub haina românului de oraș, «om de afaceri modern», pe vechiul păstor și agricultor primitiv, pe acei strămoși care timp… [citeste mai departe]

ATENȚIE! Doi tineri din Hîncești au fugit din curtea judecătoriei. Poliția solicită ajutorul populației

Doi tineri din Hîncești sunt căutați de poliție după ce au evadat chiar din curtea Judecătoriei raionale Hîncești. Aceștia ar fi fost arestați pentru furt, transmite TV8 . Inspectoratul… [citeste mai departe]

Ce se întâmplă cu Nikita în spital. Fiica sa cea mare, declaraţii despre starea de sănătate a mamei sale: „Nu poate sta fără noi și nici noi fără ea” EXCLUSIV

Mihaela Nicoleta Ispas, cea cunoscută în România sub… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s central bank raises 2022, 2023 inflation forecasts

Romania‘s central bank said on Tuesday it is increasing its inflation forecast for 2022 to 13.9% from 12.5% predicted in May, way above the upper end of its target band of 1.5-3.5%, due to supply side constraints amplified by the war in Ukraine, according to . Inflation is seen at 7.5% at end-2023, up […] The post Romania’s central bank raises 2022, 2023 inflation forecasts appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Central bank raises its year-end inflation forecast to 13.9 pct

13:26, 09.08.2022 - The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has raised its year-end inflation forecast to 13.9 percent and projects inflation at 7.5 percent at the end of 2023, shows data presented on Tuesday by central bank governor Mugur Isarescu. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Romania’s consumer price inflation rises to 15.01% y/y in June

11:41, 12.07.2022 - Romania‘s consumer prices inflation rose by 15.01% year-on-year in June, compared to 14.49% in May, the national statistical office, INS said on Tuesday, according to See News. Food prices rose 14.67% year-on-year in June, while non-food prices added 17.92%, INS said in a statement. Prices of services…

Macron toughens tone on Russia before possible Ukraine visit

13:05, 15.06.2022 - President Emmanuel Macron voiced a tougher line on Russia on Wednesday after visiting French and allied troops at a NATO base in Romania, seeking to assuage concerns in Ukraine and among some European allies over his previous stance towards Moscow, according to Reuters. Macron arrived in Romania on…

Eurozone inflation hits record 8.1% amid rising energy costs

13:11, 31.05.2022 - Eurozone inflation rose to a new record high of 8.1% in May amid surging energy costs prompted in part by Russia’s war in Ukraine, authorities said on Tuesday, according AP News. Annual inflation in the eurozone soared past the previous record of 7.4% reached in March and April, according to the latest…

CFA Romania analysts lower 2022 GDP growth forecast to 2.3%

14:15, 26.05.2022 - CFA Romania an association of investment professionals, said on Thursday it expects the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 2.3% in 2022, and the budget gap to be equivalent to 6.9% of GDP, according to See News. “Against the risk aversion background triggered by the Russian invasion of…

France reassures Ukraine it will be part of European Union

15:00, 24.05.2022 - Ukraine will eventually be part of the European Union, France‘s Europe minister said on Tuesday, reassuring Kyiv that an initiative to forge closer ties between the bloc and aspiring members would not replace their bids to join, according to Reuters. French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month…

Euro zone economic growth stronger than expected, employment rose

13:35, 17.05.2022 - Euro zone economic growth was stronger than previously expected in the first quarter, revised data showed on Tuesday, and employment rose too, showing the euro zone expanded at the solid pace seen of the end of 2021 despite the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters.  The European Union’s statistics office…

Romania’s Q1 GDP rises 6.5% y/y

12:05, 17.05.2022 - Romania‘s economy rose 6.5% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a 2.4% annual increase in the previous year, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Tuesday, citing non-adjusted flash data, according to See News. Romania’s GDP grew by 5.2% in the three months through March…


