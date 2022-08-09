Romania’s central bank raises 2022, 2023 inflation forecasts Romania‘s central bank said on Tuesday it is increasing its inflation forecast for 2022 to 13.9% from 12.5% predicted in May, way above the upper end of its target band of 1.5-3.5%, due to supply side constraints amplified by the war in Ukraine, according to See News. Inflation is seen at 7.5% at end-2023, up […] The post Romania’s central bank raises 2022, 2023 inflation forecasts appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has raised its year-end inflation forecast to 13.9 percent and projects inflation at 7.5 percent at the end of 2023, shows data presented on Tuesday by central bank governor Mugur Isarescu. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- Romania‘s consumer prices inflation rose by 15.01% year-on-year in June, compared to 14.49% in May, the national statistical office, INS said on Tuesday, according to See News. Food prices rose 14.67% year-on-year in June, while non-food prices added 17.92%, INS said in a statement. Prices of services…

- President Emmanuel Macron voiced a tougher line on Russia on Wednesday after visiting French and allied troops at a NATO base in Romania, seeking to assuage concerns in Ukraine and among some European allies over his previous stance towards Moscow, according to Reuters. Macron arrived in Romania on…

- Eurozone inflation rose to a new record high of 8.1% in May amid surging energy costs prompted in part by Russia’s war in Ukraine, authorities said on Tuesday, according AP News. Annual inflation in the eurozone soared past the previous record of 7.4% reached in March and April, according to the latest…

- CFA Romania an association of investment professionals, said on Thursday it expects the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 2.3% in 2022, and the budget gap to be equivalent to 6.9% of GDP, according to See News. “Against the risk aversion background triggered by the Russian invasion of…

- Ukraine will eventually be part of the European Union, France‘s Europe minister said on Tuesday, reassuring Kyiv that an initiative to forge closer ties between the bloc and aspiring members would not replace their bids to join, according to Reuters. French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month…

- Euro zone economic growth was stronger than previously expected in the first quarter, revised data showed on Tuesday, and employment rose too, showing the euro zone expanded at the solid pace seen of the end of 2021 despite the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The European Union’s statistics office…

- Romania‘s economy rose 6.5% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022, compared to a 2.4% annual increase in the previous year, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Tuesday, citing non-adjusted flash data, according to See News. Romania’s GDP grew by 5.2% in the three months through March…