Romania’s CA deficit and FID increased in the first 8 months of 2021

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania‘s annual inflation rate in September increased to 6.3% compared to 5.3% in August, according to the country’s National Institute of Statistics (INS). INS announced on Tuesday that consumer prices were up 0.8% in September 2021 from August 2021 and the inflation rate since the beginning of the…

- Romania‘s National Institute of Statistics (INS) stated on Monday that the country’s trade deficit rose by E3.08bln year-on-year in the first eight months of 2021 to an estimated E14.6bln, according to See News. “Exports increased by an annual 24.4% and imports rose 24.9% on the year in January-August,”…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that the Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months when looking at the BET index, and by 35.6% when taking into account BET-TR, which includes also dividends, according to a press release. Romania’s BET index surged by 3.8% in…

- The National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Monday that Romania’s current account deficit in January-July increased to EUR 9,057bln, compared to the same period last year of EUR 5,350bln, according to a press release. The report shows that the deficits on trade in goods and on primary income increased…

- Romania‘s Ministry of Finance said on Friday that the country’s consolidated budget was in deficit equivalent to 2.89% of the projected 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) in the first seven months of the year, compared to a gap of 4.71% of GDP in 2020, according to See News. The government spent approximately…

- The current account of Romania's H1 balance of payments ran a deficit of 7.040 billion euros, by 73.44 percent higher than in the year-ago period, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Friday. The goods deficit was by 1.557 billion euros higher, the primary income deficit increased…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday, the intense trading activity has caused the cumulative value of transactions for all the types of financial instruments to exceed RON 10bln (E2.1bln) in the first seven months in 2021 and this level corresponds to a growth rate of 56.6% compared…

- Romania’s National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Tuesday that the industrial producer prices for the total domestic and non-domestic market increased by 11.8% in Romania in June 2021 compared to the previous year, according to a press release. In June 2021, industrial producer prices for…