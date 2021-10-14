Romania’s CA deficit and FID increased in the first 8 months of 2021

Stiri Recomandate

Medic: ”Virusul este mult mai agresiv în rândul celor nevaccinați. Am obosit să le spun că se vaccineze”

Bogdan Oprița, Medic-șef UPU-SMURD la Spitalul de Urgență Floreasca, susține că pacienții vaccinați fac forme ușoare, nu necesită internare sau au nevoie de oxigen doar în cantitate… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul din Bistrița va primi din Italia fiole de anticorpi monoclonali, benefice în tratamentul Covid

Peste 5.000 de fiole de anticorpi monoclonali vor fi distribuite în spitalele din România, conform unui anunț de astăzi al Ministerului Sănătății. Între cele 134 de unități sanitare se află… [citeste mai departe]

Testele rapide antigen efectuate acasă pentru detectarea COVID-19, mai precise decât se credea, potrivit experţilor

Testele rapide antigen efectuate acasă pentru detectarea COVID-19 sunt mai precise decât se credea şi sunt eficiente pentru a detecta persoanele care pot transmite… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 68.000 de români s-au vaccinat în ultimele 24 de ore

Aproape 68.000 de români au fost vaccinați în ultimele 24 de ore, a transmis joi CNCAV. Astfel, din cele 67.853 de persoane vaccinate, 34.944 au primit prima doză, 5.736 pe cea de-a doua, iar 27.173 au primit a... [citeste mai departe]

HALUCINANT: Elev nevăzător din Iaşi, confirmat cu COVID-19, trimis acasă cu trenul. Cum explică situația conducerea școlii

Tânărul elev, major și cu un rest de vedere, cazat la liceul ieșean din Târgu Frumos, a aflat rezultatul testului COVID, luni seara.A doua zi,… [citeste mai departe]

Un moldovean a fost arestat pentru jaf și viol asupra unei femei de 79 de ani din Italia

Un moldovean de 22 de ani a fost arestat de oamenii legii din Italia pentru viol și jaf. Potrivit presei locale, sâmbătă noaptea tânărul a intrat noaptea în casa unei femei de 79 de ani, apoi a abuzat-o și a jefuit-o. [citeste mai departe]

Joe Biden şi Papa Francisc se vor întâlni la Roma, în cadrul conferinţei G20, la sfârşitul lunii octombrie

Președintele Joe Biden se va întâlni cu Papa Francisc în timpul călătoriei lor la Roma la sfârșitul acestei luni pentru conferința G20, a declarat secretarul de presă de la Casa… [citeste mai departe]

Attila a informat comisarul european pentru Sănătate despre situaţia epidemiologică din ţară. Reacţia CE

Ministrul interimar al Sănătăţii, Cseke Attila a informat, joi, comisarul european pentru Sănătate despre situaţia epidemiologică din România şi despre problemele existente în aprovizionarea… [citeste mai departe]

Consumatorii de gaze, somați în iarnă să plătească prețuri exorbitante

În timp ce autoritățile discută despre măsuri de protejare a consumatorilor prin acordarea unor subvenții consumatorului sau furnizorului (plafonarea prețului cu subvenționarea furnizorului)... The post Consumatorii de gaze, somați în iarnă să plătească… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul DEMIS Cîțu se răzbună pe românii nevaccinați: NU vor mai avea acces în magazine fără certificat verde!

Premierul Florin Cîțu vine cu o propunere de-a dreptul stupidă și fără precedent, pentru a evita carantinarea localităților. Acesta susține că cea mai bună soluție… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s CA deficit and FID increased in the first 8 months of 2021

Publicat:
Romania's (BNR) announced on Thursday that the country's current account deficit increased to E10.15bln in the first 8 months of 2021 compared to the previous year of E6.55bln, according to a press release. Romania's foreign direct investments increased to E4,39bln in January – August 2021 compared to the previous year with E1,48bln.

Romania’s annual inflation increased to 6.3% in September

11:26, 12.10.2021 - Romania‘s annual inflation rate in September increased to 6.3% compared to 5.3% in August, according to the country’s National Institute of Statistics (INS). INS announced on Tuesday that consumer prices were up 0.8% in September 2021 from August 2021 and the inflation rate since the beginning of the…

Romania’s trade deficit increased to E14bln in the first 8 months

15:16, 11.10.2021 - Romania‘s National Institute of Statistics (INS) stated on Monday that the country’s trade deficit rose by E3.08bln year-on-year in the first eight months of 2021 to an estimated E14.6bln, according to See News.  “Exports increased by an annual 24.4% and imports rose 24.9% on the year in January-August,”…

BVB: Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months

19:21, 07.10.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that the Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months when looking at the BET index, and by 35.6% when taking into account BET-TR, which includes also dividends, according to a press release. Romania’s BET index surged by 3.8% in…

Romania’s current account deficit increased in the first 7 months to EUR 9 bln

18:15, 13.09.2021 - The National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Monday that Romania’s current account deficit in January-July increased to EUR 9,057bln, compared to the same period last year of EUR 5,350bln, according to a press release.  The report shows that the deficits on trade in goods and on primary income increased…

Romania’s budget gap narrows to 2.89%/GDP in the first 7 months

15:30, 27.08.2021 - Romania‘s Ministry of Finance said on Friday that the country’s consolidated budget was in deficit equivalent to 2.89% of the projected 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) in the first seven months of the year, compared to a gap of 4.71% of GDP in 2020, according to See News.  The government spent approximately…

Romania's H1 current account deficit by 73.44 pct wider YoY

13:16, 13.08.2021 - The current account of Romania's H1 balance of payments ran a deficit of 7.040 billion euros, by 73.44 percent higher than in the year-ago period, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced on Friday. The goods deficit was by 1.557 billion euros higher, the primary income deficit increased…

Total trading breaks RON 10bln ceiling in the first 7 months. Romanian capital market goes up 25%

12:11, 12.08.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday, the intense trading activity has caused the cumulative value of transactions for all the types of financial instruments to exceed RON 10bln (E2.1bln) in the first seven months in 2021 and this level corresponds to a growth rate of 56.6% compared…

Industrial producer prices in Romania increased 11.8% in June 2021

11:25, 03.08.2021 - Romania’s National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Tuesday that the industrial producer prices for the total domestic and non-domestic market increased by 11.8% in Romania in June 2021 compared to the previous year, according to a press release. In June 2021, industrial producer prices for…


