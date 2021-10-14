Romania’s CA deficit and FID increased in the first 8 months of 2021Publicat:
Romania’s National Bank (BNR) announced on Thursday that the country’s current account deficit increased to E10.15bln in the first 8 months of 2021 compared to the previous year of E6.55bln, according to a press release. Romania’s foreign direct investments increased to E4,39bln in January – August 2021 compared to the previous year with E1,48bln. The […] The post Romania’s CA deficit and FID increased in the first 8 months of 2021 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
