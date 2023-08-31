Romanian minister’s National Recovery Plan transfer proposal risks Cohesion PolicyPublicat:
The European Funds Minister Adrian Caciu announced on Wednesday that representatives of the EU Commission have understood the need to transfer delayed investments, but it could carry a risk of non-implementation within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNNR) to the Cohesion Policy, according to Euractiv. This move would grant an additional three-year window for […] The post Romanian minister’s National Recovery Plan transfer proposal risks Cohesion Policy appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Blast at Romanian fuelling station injures many, kills two
10:35, 28.08.2023 - Two people died, and 56 were injured after two powerful explosions occurred on Saturday afternoon at an LPG station in southern Romania, which was still in use despite lacking a fire safety licence and being officially closed, according to Euractiv. Among those injured were 39 firefighters, two gendarmes…
Romanian PM seeks to ram tax reform through parliament, risks censure motion
11:25, 25.08.2023 - The Romanian government will take responsibility for the administrative reform package and fiscal measures, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Thursday, allowing his government to pass laws on these files without amendments from parliament but exposing it to a possible no-confidence motion,…
Italy far from reaching NATO spending targets
11:50, 20.07.2023 - Italy will not be able to reach the defence spending target of 2% of the country’s GDP as required by the NATO alliance unless it is unbundled from budget constraints, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto (Fratelli d’Italia/ECR) told parliament on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Crosetto reported on the…
Romania’s Ciolacu and Hungary’s Orban: the start of a beautiful friendship
11:00, 20.07.2023 - Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met in Romania on Wednesday, although it was not on the Romanian PM’s agenda, and there was no official announcement, according to Euractiv. Romania’s Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu, and the leader of the UDMR, Kelemen…
Romania’s Hidroelectrica tops $10 billion valuation in ‘historic’ IPO
14:36, 05.07.2023 - Romanian energy producer Hidroelectrica’s IPO has been priced at 104 lei ($22.87) per share, it said on Wednesday, implying a market capitalisation of $10.3 billion in what a government minister described as a “historic success,” according to Reuters. The pricing of the initial public offering, Europe’s…
Romanian parliament passes watered-down special pensions reform
10:20, 29.06.2023 - Romanian lawmakers passed the special pension reform requested by the European Commission on Wednesday, though several last-minute changes diluted the law, according to Euractiv. The special pension reform is an essential milestone for Romania’s third payment request under the national recovery plan.…
Romanian agriculture minister to request Ukrainian grain ban extension until end of year
09:05, 15.06.2023 - Florin Barbu, the Minister-designate for the portfolio of Agriculture and Rural Development in Romania, will ask the EU Commission to extend the restrictions on grain imports from Ukraine until the end of the year, according to Euractiv. ”The ban is until 15 September. I will have a discussion with…
Romania’s social-democrat leader proposes new concept of economic patriotism
11:56, 08.06.2023 - The new concept of economic patriotism that aims to produce and consume as many Romanian goods as possible was presented by Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), before Romanian farmers on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. The Romanian state must allocate “significant amounts”…