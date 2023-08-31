Romanian minister’s National Recovery Plan transfer proposal risks Cohesion Policy

Stiri Recomandate

Ajuns în arest în urma unui scandal

La data de 30 august a.c, polițiștii Secţiei 10 Poliţie Rurală Oneşti au reținut pentru 24 de ore, pe bază de ordonanță, un bărbat, de 54 de ani, din comuna Coțofănești, bănuit de săvârșirea infracțiunii de vătămare corporală. Totodată, acesta a fost introdus în Arestul I.P.J. Bacău. Din cercetări a reieșit faptul că, la data… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu: Alocăm ajutoare pentru familiile victimelor tragediei de la Crevedia

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a anunţat, joi, că Guvernul va acorda ajutoare familiilor victimelor tragediei de la Crevedia şi pentru cei cu locuinţele afectate de incendiu, precizând că vor fi plătite toate cheltuielile… [citeste mai departe]

Hotărâre de Guvern pentru reabilitarea DN 73 Câmpulung – Brașov!

Hotărâre de Guvern pentru reabilitarea DN 73 Câmpulung – Brașov! Pentru #PSD Argeș, infrastructura rutieră reprezintă una dintre principalele priorități. Iar rezultatele se văd! Astăzi a fost adoptată Hotărârea de Guvern pentru aprobarea indicatorilor tehnico-economici… [citeste mai departe]

Doi adolescenți, reținuți de polițiști într-un dosar penal cu 5 infracțiuni de furt calificat

La data de 30 august a.c., polițiștii de investigații criminale din cadrul Secției 1 Poliție Bacău cu sprijinul Serviciului Criminalistic Bacău, în urma activităților de cercetare penală desfăşurate în… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul britanic Rishi Sunak va numi un nou secretar al apărării - Care sunt cele mai vehiculate nume

Premierul Marii Britanii, Rishi Sunak, se pare că va numi un nou secretar al apărării în cursul zilei de joi, înlocuindu-l pe Ben Wallace, scrie The Guardian, potrivit news.ro.Ben Wallace a… [citeste mai departe]

Video Ambasadorul Statelor Unite la Chișinău a recitat o poezie, de Ziua Limbii Române: De parcă te ascultă Eminescu

De Ziua Limbii Române, ambasadorul Statelor Unite la Chișinău, Kent Logsdon, a felicitat cetățenii Republicii Moldova într-un mod inedit. Acesta a recitat, alături… [citeste mai departe]

Petrolul va putea fi importat prin mai multe puncte de trecere a frontierei: Guvernul a extins lista

Lista punctelor vamale de trecere a produselor petroliere importate pe cale rutieră, feroviară și navală, se extinde. În acest sens, Cabinetul de miniștri a aprobat un proiect de lege, propus la inițiativa… [citeste mai departe]

„Ea consideră că trebuie să răspundă pentru faptele ei”: Polițista de la Sîngera, care a ucis o femeie a refuzat apărarea

Felicia Guțu, polițista beată, care a intrat cu mașina pe trotuar și a ucis o femeie, la Sîngera a refuzat apărarea. „Ea consideră că… [citeste mai departe]

Meditația care te scapă de anxietate și nervozitate. Nu contează locul unde ne aflăm - durează doar 10 secunde

Oana Sorescu, sora cunoscutului actor Dan Bordeianu, trăiește cu bucurie fiecare clipă a vieții, fiind perfect sănătoasă, dar asta nu înseamnă că așa a fost tot timpul.… [citeste mai departe]

Universitatea Cluj și CFR, amendate cu 10.000 de lei de Comisia de Disciplină a FRF

Comisia de Disciplină din cadrul Federaţiei Române de Fotbal (FRF) a amendat, în cadrul şedinţei de miercuri, cele două formații clujene cu 10.000 de lei, în urma incidentelor petrecute la meciul direct, câştigat de CFR cu 4-3, în… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian minister’s National Recovery Plan transfer proposal risks Cohesion Policy

Publicat:
The European Funds Minister Adrian Caciu announced on Wednesday that representatives of the EU Commission have understood the need to transfer delayed investments, but it could carry a risk of non-implementation within the National Recovery and (PNNR) to the , according to Euractiv. This move would grant an additional three-year window for […] The post Romanian minister’s transfer proposal risks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Blast at Romanian fuelling station injures many, kills two

10:35, 28.08.2023 - Two people died, and 56 were injured after two powerful explosions occurred on Saturday afternoon at an LPG station in southern Romania, which was still in use despite lacking a fire safety licence and being officially closed, according to Euractiv. Among those injured were 39 firefighters, two gendarmes…

Romanian PM seeks to ram tax reform through parliament, risks censure motion

11:25, 25.08.2023 - The Romanian government will take responsibility for the administrative reform package and fiscal measures, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Thursday, allowing his government to pass laws on these files without amendments from parliament but exposing it to a possible no-confidence motion,…

Italy far from reaching NATO spending targets

11:50, 20.07.2023 - Italy will not be able to reach the defence spending target of 2% of the country’s GDP as required by the NATO alliance unless it is unbundled from budget constraints, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto (Fratelli d’Italia/ECR) told parliament on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Crosetto reported on the…

Romania’s Ciolacu and Hungary’s Orban: the start of a beautiful friendship

11:00, 20.07.2023 - Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met in Romania on Wednesday, although it was not on the Romanian PM’s agenda, and there was no official announcement, according to Euractiv. Romania’s Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu, and the leader of the UDMR, Kelemen…

Romania’s Hidroelectrica tops $10 billion valuation in ‘historic’ IPO

14:36, 05.07.2023 - Romanian energy producer Hidroelectrica’s IPO has been priced at 104 lei ($22.87) per share, it said on Wednesday, implying a market capitalisation of $10.3 billion in what a government minister described as a “historic success,” according to Reuters. The pricing of the initial public offering, Europe’s…

Romanian parliament passes watered-down special pensions reform

10:20, 29.06.2023 - Romanian lawmakers passed the special pension reform requested by the European Commission on Wednesday, though several last-minute changes diluted the law, according to Euractiv. The special pension reform is an essential milestone for Romania’s third payment request under the national recovery plan.…

Romanian agriculture minister to request Ukrainian grain ban extension until end of year

09:05, 15.06.2023 - Florin Barbu, the Minister-designate for the portfolio of Agriculture and Rural Development in Romania, will ask the EU Commission to extend the restrictions on grain imports from Ukraine until the end of the year, according to Euractiv. ”The ban is until 15 September. I will have a discussion with…

Romania’s social-democrat leader proposes new concept of economic patriotism

11:56, 08.06.2023 - The new concept of economic patriotism that aims to produce and consume as many Romanian goods as possible was presented by Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), before Romanian farmers on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. The Romanian state must allocate “significant amounts”…


