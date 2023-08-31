Romanian minister’s National Recovery Plan transfer proposal risks Cohesion Policy

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Two people died, and 56 were injured after two powerful explosions occurred on Saturday afternoon at an LPG station in southern Romania, which was still in use despite lacking a fire safety licence and being officially closed, according to Euractiv. Among those injured were 39 firefighters, two gendarmes…

- The Romanian government will take responsibility for the administrative reform package and fiscal measures, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Thursday, allowing his government to pass laws on these files without amendments from parliament but exposing it to a possible no-confidence motion,…

- Italy will not be able to reach the defence spending target of 2% of the country’s GDP as required by the NATO alliance unless it is unbundled from budget constraints, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto (Fratelli d’Italia/ECR) told parliament on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Crosetto reported on the…

- Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met in Romania on Wednesday, although it was not on the Romanian PM’s agenda, and there was no official announcement, according to Euractiv. Romania’s Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu, and the leader of the UDMR, Kelemen…

- Romanian energy producer Hidroelectrica’s IPO has been priced at 104 lei ($22.87) per share, it said on Wednesday, implying a market capitalisation of $10.3 billion in what a government minister described as a “historic success,” according to Reuters. The pricing of the initial public offering, Europe’s…

- Romanian lawmakers passed the special pension reform requested by the European Commission on Wednesday, though several last-minute changes diluted the law, according to Euractiv. The special pension reform is an essential milestone for Romania’s third payment request under the national recovery plan.…

- Florin Barbu, the Minister-designate for the portfolio of Agriculture and Rural Development in Romania, will ask the EU Commission to extend the restrictions on grain imports from Ukraine until the end of the year, according to Euractiv. ”The ban is until 15 September. I will have a discussion with…

- The new concept of economic patriotism that aims to produce and consume as many Romanian goods as possible was presented by Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), before Romanian farmers on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. The Romanian state must allocate “significant amounts”…