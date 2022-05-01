Romanian Intelligence Service warns of possible ransomware attacks

Stiri Recomandate

Ce proprietăți are Bianca Drăgușanu până acum. A plătit o avere pe ele: ‘Le-am luat cu banii jos’

Ce proprietăți are Bianca Drăgușanu până acum. A plătit o avere pe ele: ‘Le-am luat cu banii jos’

Nu există nicio îndoială asupra faptului că Bianca Drăgușanu este una dintre cele mai controversate și bogate vedete din România. Designerul a strâns o avere impresionantă și își poate… [citeste mai departe]

Reţeaua escroacelor. Descinderea poliţiştilor

Reţeaua escroacelor. Descinderea poliţiştilor

Patru femei au escrocat un bătrân în vârstă de 71 de ani pe care l-au convins să facă mai multe credite. Din banii obţinuţi au fost achiziţionate produse electronice şi electrocasnice. Fapta s-a petrecut anul trecut, iar pe 30 aprilie poliţiştii au descins la locuinţele persoanelor bănuite de înşelăciune.… [citeste mai departe]

Argeș. Percheziții la un bărbat bănuit de furt

Argeș. Percheziții la un bărbat bănuit de furt

În ziua de 29 aprilie a.c., polițiștii de investigații criminale din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Curtea de Argeș, sub supravegherea Parchetului de pe lângă Judecătoria Curtea de Argeș, au continuat cercetările într-un dosar penal întocmit sub aspectul săvârșiriiinfracțiunii de furt calificat, și au… [citeste mai departe]

Moment dificil pentru Papa Francisc. Din cauza durerilor severe, nu s-a putut ridica pentru a saluta pelerinii

Moment dificil pentru Papa Francisc. Din cauza durerilor severe, nu s-a putut ridica pentru a saluta pelerinii

Sănătatea şubredă îl pune din nou la încercare pe Papa Francisc. La întâlnirea cu mai mulţi pelerini din Slovacia, Suveranul Pontif le-a mărturisit că nu-i poate saluta aşa cum trebuie… [citeste mai departe]

Trabzonspor a devenit, matematic, campioană a Turciei , după o aşteptare de 38 ani

Trabzonspor a devenit, matematic, campioană a Turciei , după o aşteptare de 38 ani

Trabzonspor a devenit sâmbătă campioană virtuală a Turciei, după o aşteptare de 38 ani de la precedentul succes, în urma remizei, 2-2, acasă cu Antalyaspor, transmite AFP, citat de Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

Micii, de baza la petrecerile de 1 mai 2022. Cum pregatim deliciosul preparat

Micii, de baza la petrecerile de 1 mai 2022. Cum pregatim deliciosul preparat

Duminica, 1 mai 2022, este de asteptat ca romanii sa petreaca Ziua Muncii ca in fiecare an: cu mici si bere.Cum pregatim 20 de mici deliciosi Ingrediente pentru vreo 20 de mici 1 kg de ceafa de vitel, fara os 1 lingura de chimen seminte 1 lingura… [citeste mai departe]

8 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 1 mai 2022, în județul Alba. Bilanțul urcă la 53.724 persoane infectate și 1.287 decese

8 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 1 mai 2022, în județul Alba. Bilanțul urcă la 53.724 persoane infectate și 1.287 decese

Astăzi, 1 mai 2022, în județul Alba au fost raportate 8 noi cazuri de îmbolnăvire cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate… [citeste mai departe]

ANSVSA, controale preventive la nivel național, înainte de 1 mai. Amenzi în valoare de 643.300 lei într-o singură zi

ANSVSA, controale preventive la nivel național, înainte de 1 mai. Amenzi în valoare de 643.300 lei într-o singură zi

Inspectorii sanitari veterinari au dat sâmbătă 86 de amenzi, în valoare totală de 643.300 de lei şi de asemenea au emis o ordonanţă de suspendare a activităţii,… [citeste mai departe]

Raport: Costul mediu al unei breșe de date s-a ridicat la peste 4 milioane de dolari anul trecut

Raport: Costul mediu al unei breșe de date s-a ridicat la peste 4 milioane de dolari anul trecut

Costul mediu al unui incident de tip breşă de date, înregistrat la nivel global, a fost de 4,24 milioane de dolari, în 2021, în creştere cu 10% faţă de anul anterior, reiese din Raportul IBM Cost of a Data… [citeste mai departe]

Luna aceasta: Concert Vunk în Baia Mare

Luna aceasta: Concert Vunk în Baia Mare

Luna aceasta, pe 26 mai, trupa Vunk revine în Baia Mare pentru a susține un nou concert. Evenimentul va avea loc în localul băimărean La Tour , situat în Centrul Vechi al orașului, începând cu ora 20.00. Biletul costă 110 lei/persoană și se poate achiziționa din cadrul localului. Locurile sunt limitate. Vlad HERMAN The… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romanian Intelligence Service warns of possible ransomware attacks

Publicat:
Romanian Intelligence Service warns of possible ransomware attacks

The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) warns on possible ransomware-type attacks on a large scale, by the use of e-mails belonging to institutions from Romania.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.

Echipa stiripesurse.ro va prezinta…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

INSP: 1,646 cases of clinical flu nationwide

15:56, 21.04.2022 - The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Thursday that, in the week of April 11-17, seven cases of severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) were reported, three less than the previous week. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

HlthMin Rafila: 'Climate crisis turns into health crises'

17:50, 07.04.2022 - The climate crisis is turning into health crises, Romania's Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Thursday in a World Health Day message, adding that all decisions have direct consequences on the life of the people and the planet. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Protest in front of Russian embassy in Bucharest

09:01, 28.03.2022 - The "December 21, 1989" Association organized a protest in front of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest on Sunday, in which Ukrainian refugees also participated. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

Aurescu: You cannot negotiate when you are under threat of arms

08:50, 18.03.2022 - Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Thursday that peace talks between the Russian Federation and Ukraine could not be carried out under the threat of arms while the war was going on, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Fitch downgrades Electrica to 'BBB-'; maintains negative outlook

10:50, 17.03.2022 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Electrica SA's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and maintained the Negative Outlook, a release from the financial assessment agency informs, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

As many as 15,286 Ukrainian citizens enter Romania within 24 hours

09:25, 17.03.2022 - A number of 15,286 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania in the last 24 hours through the border crossing points, an increase of 0.4pct compared to the previous day. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Salvati Copiii warns about risks refugee children from Ukraine are facing

10:30, 14.03.2022 - Salvati Copiii [Save the Children] Romania warns about the risks the refugee children from Ukraine are facing, including human trafficking. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

4,176 new Covid positives and 62 Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours

11:30, 09.03.2022 - As many as 4,176 new Covid positives have been registered in the past 24 hours, as well as 62 Covid-related deaths, one of which prior to the reporting period, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 01 mai 2022
Bucuresti 6°C | 21°C
Iasi 5°C | 19°C
Cluj-Napoca 7°C | 20°C
Timisoara 8°C | 22°C
Constanta 8°C | 17°C
Brasov 4°C | 17°C
Baia Mare 9°C | 21°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 aprilie 2022
USD 4.6774
EUR 4.948
CHF 4.829
GBP 5.8793
CAD 3.6702
XAU 287.996
JPY 3.5869
CNY 0.7096
AED 1.2734
AUD 3.349
MDL 0.2543
BGN 2.5298

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec