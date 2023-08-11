Romania to pay farmers to leave trees standing

Stiri Recomandate

Barieră la calea ferată de pe Ioan Slavici! Guvernul a aprobat modernizarea trecerii la nivel cu calea ferată

Barieră la calea ferată de pe Ioan Slavici! Guvernul a aprobat modernizarea trecerii la nivel cu calea ferată

Ieri, Guvernul a aprobat modernizarea trecerii la nivel cu calea ferată din Bistrița, de pe strada Ioan Slavici. Sucursala Regională de Căi Ferate Cluj reabilitează 20 de treceri… [citeste mai departe]

Un medic a decapitat un bebeluș în timpul nașterii, folosind „o forță ridicol de excesivă” (BBC)

Un medic a decapitat un bebeluș în timpul nașterii, folosind „o forță ridicol de excesivă” (BBC)

Un medic din statul american Georgia a decapitat bebelușul unei femei în timpul nașterii, potrivit unui proces judiciar, scrie BBC. Medicul ar fi aplicat „o forță ridicol de excesivă” în timpul… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Hawaii, mistuit de flăcări. Crește bilanțul morților la 53, în urma incendiilor de vegetație. Mii de oameni au rămas fără case

(video) Hawaii, mistuit de flăcări. Crește bilanțul morților la 53, în urma incendiilor de vegetație. Mii de oameni au rămas fără case

Bilanţul deceselor cauzate de incendiile devastatoare din Hawaii continuă să crească şi a ajuns la cel puţin 53,… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 534. Noi atacuri asupra oraşului Zaporojie şi decese în rândul civililor

Război în Ucraina, ziua 534. Noi atacuri asupra oraşului Zaporojie şi decese în rândul civililor

O rachetă rusească a lovit joi seara un hotel din orașul ucrainean Zaporojie, provocând un mort și 16 răniți, au declarat oficiali ucraineni, citați de Reuters. „Zaporojie. Orașul suferă zilnic din… [citeste mai departe]

SC VITAL SA: Program interventii la reteaua de distributie a apei potabile -Baia Mare(str. Banatului, str. Grănicerilor nr.100,102,104,106,108, str. Melodiei nr.1,3,5,7,9)-11-Aug-2023

SC VITAL SA: Program interventii la reteaua de distributie a apei potabile -Baia Mare(str. Banatului, str. Grănicerilor nr.100,102,104,106,108, str. Melodiei nr.1,3,5,7,9)-11-Aug-2023

Întreruperea furnizării apei potabile… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de percheziții în Alba, București și alte 5 județe, într-un dosar de evaziune fiscală cu facturi fantomă

Zeci de percheziții în Alba, București și alte 5 județe, într-un dosar de evaziune fiscală cu facturi fantomă

Zeci de percheziții în Alba, București și alte 5 județe, într-un dosar de evaziune fiscală cu facturi fantomă Inspectoratul de Poliţie Judeţean Mureş a anunţat, joi,… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou cutremur puternic a avut loc. Mai multe clădiri au fost avariate, sunt şi răniţi, în Turcia

Un nou cutremur puternic a avut loc. Mai multe clădiri au fost avariate, sunt şi răniţi, în Turcia

Un nou cutremur puternic a avut loc. Mai multe clădiri au fost avariate, sunt şi răniţi, în Turcia. Seismul s-a produs într-o zonă unde au mai fost probleme grave. Cutremur în Turcia. Ce magnitudine… [citeste mai departe]

Și Mihaela Popa (CS Unirea Alba Iulia) la Campionatele Mondiale de Atletism de la Budapesta, împreună cu Ana Rodean

Și Mihaela Popa (CS Unirea Alba Iulia) la Campionatele Mondiale de Atletism de la Budapesta, împreună cu Ana Rodean

Și Mihaela Popa (CS Unirea Alba Iulia) la Campionatele Mondiale de Atletism de la Budapesta, împreună cu Ana Rodean Veste bună pentru atletismul din Cetatea Marii Uniri:… [citeste mai departe]

Ce presupune marele acord dintre Israel și Arabia Saudită prin care Joe Biden vrea să transforme Orientul Mijlociu

Ce presupune marele acord dintre Israel și Arabia Saudită prin care Joe Biden vrea să transforme Orientul Mijlociu

După luni de zile de „navetă diplomatică” între Washington și Riad, marele plan al administrației Biden de a normaliza relațiile dintre Israel și Arabia Saudită și, în… [citeste mai departe]

Cocaină în valoare de peste 600 de milioane de euro, capturată în portul din Rotterdam

Cocaină în valoare de peste 600 de milioane de euro, capturată în portul din Rotterdam

Autorităţile vamale au confiscat în portul din Rotterdam o cantitate record de peste 8.000 de kilograme de cocaină ascunsă într-un transport de banane, au anunţat joi procurorii olandezi, relatează Reuters. Un purtător de… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania to pay farmers to leave trees standing

Publicat:
Romania to pay farmers to leave trees standing

The European Commission Thursday approved a E200 million in state aid scheme allowing Romania to pay foresters to leave trees standing, according to Politico. Under the scheme, which will run until 2027, foresters will receive compensation when they’re prevented from cutting down trees for environmental reasons. “The scheme aims to halt and reverse biodiversity loss, […] The post Romania to pay farmers to leave trees standing appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Mihai Tudose intervine in scandalul cu PNL: “A venit scadența!”

13:55, 08.08.2023 - Europarlamentarul PSD Mihai Tudose a avut, marti, un mesaj tranșant pentru partenerii de guvernare. El le-a transmis liberalilor ca, in cazul in care nu vor susține masurile fiscale ale PSD, se va ajunge la alegeri anticipate in Romania. „Cine vinde potcoave? Unde-i calu’? Aflam prin vocea (autorizata?)…

Romania decries ‘cynical’ Russian grain infrastructure attacks

15:55, 07.08.2023 - Romania is working to find more ways to help transport Ukrainian grain, the country’s foreign minister said Monday, describing the security situation in the Black Sea region as “quite serious,” according to Politico.  More than half of Ukrainian exports using the EU’s solidarity lane corridors set up…

Putin rules out rejoining Black Sea grain deal, despite famine fears

15:50, 27.07.2023 - Russia will not rejoin a U.N.-brokered pact designed to prevent famines across the developing world as a result of the Kremlin‘s war in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, according to Politico.  Speaking at the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Putin again…

Angajații romani nu vor mai trebui sa raspunda la telefon dupa serviciu. Deconectare și ore de pauza pentru munca de acasa

18:31, 06.07.2023 - Angajații romani nu mai trebuie sa raspunda la telefon dupa serviciu. Dupa modelul francez, Comisia Europeana vrea sa reglementeze la nivelul tuturor statelor membre dreptul la deconectare al angajaților.   Practic, dupa ce pleaca de la serviciu, salariații, inclusiv cei din Romania, ar putea sa nu…

Romania demands for permanent German troop presence on NATO’s eastern flank

10:45, 05.07.2023 - Romania’s Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday to further boost NATO’s eastern flank by sending over German troops to his country “soon” and “permanently,” according to Politico. “I hope that soon we will have German soldiers permanently on the territory of Romania,”…

Republic of Moldova, Romania react to Russia threatening bridge attack

09:15, 23.06.2023 - Romania quickly followed Republic of Moldova in condemning possible Russian threats to a bridge connecting Republic of Moldova and Romania announced by Kherson’s self-proclaimed pro-Russian governor, according to Euractiv. In a video recording, the Russian representative in Kherson, Vladimir Salido,…

Romania sees increase in worker protests

10:35, 30.05.2023 - As teachers enter their second week of strikes and protests in Romania, the healthcare and railway transport unions prepare for protests of their own unless the government meets their demands for increased salaries and better working conditions, according to Euractiv. The teachers’ strike began on 22…

EU countries slam ‘crazy’ France for taking renewables legislation ‘hostage’

15:46, 17.05.2023 - Anger at France boiled over on Wednesday as EU countries accused Paris of taking a key piece of EU climate legislation “hostage” at the last minute to extract further concessions in the text, according to Politico. EU ambassadors were due to sign off on the Renewable Energy Directive on Wednesday, an…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 10 august 2023
USD 4.4866
EUR 4.9433
CHF 5.1351
GBP 5.7241
CAD 3.3465
XAU 277.018
JPY 3.1182
CNY 0.6223
AED 1.2215
AUD 2.9397
MDL 0.2545
BGN 2.5275

Urmareste stirile pe: