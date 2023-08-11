Romania to pay farmers to leave trees standing The European Commission Thursday approved a E200 million in state aid scheme allowing Romania to pay foresters to leave trees standing, according to Politico. Under the scheme, which will run until 2027, foresters will receive compensation when they’re prevented from cutting down trees for environmental reasons. “The scheme aims to halt and reverse biodiversity loss, […] The post Romania to pay farmers to leave trees standing appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Europarlamentarul PSD Mihai Tudose a avut, marti, un mesaj tranșant pentru partenerii de guvernare. El le-a transmis liberalilor ca, in cazul in care nu vor susține masurile fiscale ale PSD, se va ajunge la alegeri anticipate in Romania. „Cine vinde potcoave? Unde-i calu’? Aflam prin vocea (autorizata?)…

- Romania is working to find more ways to help transport Ukrainian grain, the country’s foreign minister said Monday, describing the security situation in the Black Sea region as “quite serious,” according to Politico. More than half of Ukrainian exports using the EU’s solidarity lane corridors set up…

- Russia will not rejoin a U.N.-brokered pact designed to prevent famines across the developing world as a result of the Kremlin‘s war in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, according to Politico. Speaking at the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in St. Petersburg, Putin again…

- Angajații romani nu mai trebuie sa raspunda la telefon dupa serviciu. Dupa modelul francez, Comisia Europeana vrea sa reglementeze la nivelul tuturor statelor membre dreptul la deconectare al angajaților. Practic, dupa ce pleaca de la serviciu, salariații, inclusiv cei din Romania, ar putea sa nu…

- Romania’s Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday to further boost NATO’s eastern flank by sending over German troops to his country “soon” and “permanently,” according to Politico. “I hope that soon we will have German soldiers permanently on the territory of Romania,”…

- Romania quickly followed Republic of Moldova in condemning possible Russian threats to a bridge connecting Republic of Moldova and Romania announced by Kherson’s self-proclaimed pro-Russian governor, according to Euractiv. In a video recording, the Russian representative in Kherson, Vladimir Salido,…

- As teachers enter their second week of strikes and protests in Romania, the healthcare and railway transport unions prepare for protests of their own unless the government meets their demands for increased salaries and better working conditions, according to Euractiv. The teachers’ strike began on 22…

- Anger at France boiled over on Wednesday as EU countries accused Paris of taking a key piece of EU climate legislation “hostage” at the last minute to extract further concessions in the text, according to Politico. EU ambassadors were due to sign off on the Renewable Energy Directive on Wednesday, an…