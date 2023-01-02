Romania is the country with one of the lowest forest road networks in EuropePublicat:
Romania is the country with one of the lowest forest road networks in Europe, with an average of six meters per hectare of forest, and the funds allocated through the National Strategic Plan (PNS) and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) are totally insufficient for the needs of the forestry sector, according to the general director of the National Forestry Agency - Romsilva, Daniel Nicolaescu.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Deși se fura ca-n codru, șeful Romsilva spune ca Romania este prima tara care a adoptat o Strategie Nationala pe Paduri
22:55, 21.12.2022 - Romania este prima tara care a adoptat o Strategie Nationala pe Paduri (SNP 30) imediat dupa aparitia Strategiei forestiere europene si Strategiei europene pentru biodiversitate, SNP 30 integrand o mare parte din prevederile si obiectivele celor doua documente, a declarat, miercuri, directorul general…
Romania's ambassador to Austria, Emil Hurezeanu, called to the country for consultations (MAE)
12:45, 09.12.2022 - Romania's ambassador to Austria, Emil Hurezeanu, was called to the country for consultations, this decision being, according to diplomatic customs, "a political gesture that underlines Romania's position of firm disagreement with Austria's conduct and indicates the decision to reduce the current…
Steps for Schengen accession, on PM Ciuca's agenda of discussions with representatives of Concordia employers' confederation
19:36, 21.11.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had, on Monday, at the Victoria Palace, a meeting with the representatives of the Concordia Employers Confederation, the discussions focusing, in particular, on the steps regarding Romania's accession to the Schengen area and the way in which the private sector can actively…
'Renovation Wave' program - a concrete example of NRRP implementation benefiting as many localities as possible
16:01, 07.11.2022 - The 'Renovation Wave' program is a concrete example of the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) which should benefit as many territorial and administrative units as possible, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Monday at the Victoria Palace of Government, as he…
Government maintains unequivocal commitment to PNRR obligations' fulfilment, PM Ciuca says
15:06, 07.11.2022 - The government maintains its unequivocal commitment to fulfilling the obligations related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, declared Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca during the meeting of the Coordination Committee of the PNRR, held on Monday at the Victoria Palace, which was attended by…
PMCiuca: Very good conclusions of recent evaluation mission confirm Romania's preparedness regarding Schengen acquis
16:00, 26.10.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting on Wednesday, in Brussels, with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, with whom he discussed Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, the status of the fulfillment of the recommendations under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism…
Deputy Secretary General of NATO, Mircea Geoana: Europe's strategic center of gravity is moving to the East
13:05, 21.10.2022 - Following the war in Ukraine, Europe strategic center of gravity will move to the East, and Romania will become a country not only strategically relevant, but also one with "an economic, political and technological relevance", said on Friday NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, in northeastern…
Persons definitively convicted for crimes intentionally committed cannot run for public office
18:50, 11.10.2022 - The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Tuesday, two legislative initiatives that provide for the prohibition of persons who were definitively sentenced to custodial sentences for crimes intentionally committed, if rehabilitation, post-conviction amnesty or decriminalization did not take place to run…