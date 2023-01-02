Romania is the country with one of the lowest forest road networks in Europe

Stiri Recomandate

Audiențe luna decembrie 2022: TurdaNews, din nou peste 300.000 de cititori unici!

TurdaNews a avut peste 300.000 de cititori unici, în cursul lunii decembrie 2022, conform trafic.ro. Mai precis, 307.871 cititori unici. Dintre aceștia, 31.761 au fost din Turda, iar 9.786 din Câmpia Turzii. TurdaNews are foarte mulți cititori… [citeste mai departe]

Accident „internațional” la ieșirea din Bârlad: o mașină din Franța și două din R. Moldova s-au ciocnit! (FOTO)

GHINION… În jurul orei 12.10, la intersecția dintre DN 25 și DN 24 A, la ieșirea din Bârlad spre Vaslui, a avut loc un incident rutier, fără victime. O mașină… [citeste mai departe]

Revelion nebun la Penitenciarul Gherla cu artificii și manele. Fetele au dansat la gard

Noaptea de Revelion a fost una foarte specială pentru deținuții de la Penitenciarul Gherla. Au avut parte de o petrecere pe cinste. Exact la miezul nopții, un spectacol de artificii și muzică a avut loc în premieră pentru deținuți,… [citeste mai departe]

Jeremy Renner, grav rănit în timp ce curăța zăpadă. Actorul este în „stare critică, dar stabilă”. Casa sa a fost lovită de o furtună de iarnă în noaptea de Revelion

Actorul Jeremy Renner a fost grav rănit… [citeste mai departe]

Măgărușul Aiurel a fost salvat de pompieri dintr-un canal plin cu apă în prima zi din 2023

Pompierii hunedoreni au salvat, în prima zi a anului, un măgăruş căzut într-un canal de pe Aleea Primăverii, din municipiul Brad, care se zbătea între viaţă şi moarte în spaţiul îngust şi plin de apă, informează,… [citeste mai departe]

Un armistițiu în războiul declanșat de Rusia împotriva Ucrainei poate fi așteptat în 2023, declară un general NATO

Un armistiţiu în războiul declanşat de Rusia împotriva Ucrainei poate fi aşteptat în 2023 sau chiar la jumătatea acestui an, a declarat un fost general al armatei… [citeste mai departe]

400 de soldați ruși mobilizați uciși, 300 răniți, când sărbătoreau Anul Nou în Makiivka, anunță Forțele Armate ucrainene

Un atac asupra oraşului Makiivka, situat în estul Ucrainei, în regiunea Doneţk ocupată de forţele Moscovei, ar fi făcut mai multe victime,… [citeste mai departe]

Raport Coronavirus: 3.605 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS–CoV–2, confirmate in ultima saptamana din 2022 (DOCUMENTE)

In intervalul 26 decembrie 2022 01 ianuarie 2023 au fost inregistrate 3.605 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS ndash; CoV ndash; 2 COVID… [citeste mai departe]

Impact tragic în Australia. Coliziune între două elicoptere s-a soldat cu moartea a patru persoane şi rănirea gravă a trei

Două elicoptere au intrat luni în coliziune în zbor în apropierea aşa-numitei Coaste de Aur a Australiei, provocând moartea a patru persoane şi… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Dică, la un pas să semneze cu CS Mioveni

Nicolae Dică revine în Superliga și este la un pas să semneze cu argeșenii de la CS Mioveni, echipă aflată pe ultimul loc în clasament. Sursele ProSport susțin că șefii clubului din Mioveni i-au acceptat lui Dică toate condițiile si șunt sanse foarte mari ca tehnicianul să semneze zilele acestea. Citește… [citeste mai departe]


Romania is the country with one of the lowest forest road networks in Europe

Publicat:
Romania is the country with one of the lowest forest road networks in Europe

Romania is the country with one of the lowest forest road networks in Europe, with an average of six meters per hectare of forest, and the funds allocated through the (PNS) and the and (PNRR) are totally insufficient for the needs of the forestry sector, according to the general director of the - Romsilva, .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Deși se fura ca-n codru, șeful Romsilva spune ca Romania este prima tara care a adoptat o Strategie Nationala pe Paduri

22:55, 21.12.2022 - Romania este prima tara care a adoptat o Strategie Nationala pe Paduri (SNP 30) imediat dupa aparitia Strategiei forestiere europene si Strategiei europene pentru biodiversitate, SNP 30 integrand o mare parte din prevederile si obiectivele celor doua documente, a declarat, miercuri, directorul general…

Romania's ambassador to Austria, Emil Hurezeanu, called to the country for consultations (MAE)

12:45, 09.12.2022 - Romania's ambassador to Austria, Emil Hurezeanu, was called to the country for consultations, this decision being, according to diplomatic customs, "a political gesture that underlines Romania's position of firm disagreement with Austria's conduct and indicates the decision to reduce the current…

Steps for Schengen accession, on PM Ciuca's agenda of discussions with representatives of Concordia employers' confederation

19:36, 21.11.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had, on Monday, at the Victoria Palace, a meeting with the representatives of the Concordia Employers Confederation, the discussions focusing, in particular, on the steps regarding Romania's accession to the Schengen area and the way in which the private sector can actively…

'Renovation Wave' program - a concrete example of NRRP implementation benefiting as many localities as possible

16:01, 07.11.2022 - The 'Renovation Wave' program is a concrete example of the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) which should benefit as many territorial and administrative units as possible, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Monday at the Victoria Palace of Government, as he…

Government maintains unequivocal commitment to PNRR obligations' fulfilment, PM Ciuca says

15:06, 07.11.2022 - The government maintains its unequivocal commitment to fulfilling the obligations related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, declared Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca during the meeting of the Coordination Committee of the PNRR, held on Monday at the Victoria Palace, which was attended by…

PMCiuca: Very good conclusions of recent evaluation mission confirm Romania's preparedness regarding Schengen acquis

16:00, 26.10.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting on Wednesday, in Brussels, with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, with whom he discussed Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, the status of the fulfillment of the recommendations under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism…

Deputy Secretary General of NATO, Mircea Geoana: Europe's strategic center of gravity is moving to the East

13:05, 21.10.2022 - Following the war in Ukraine, Europe strategic center of gravity will move to the East, and Romania will become a country not only strategically relevant, but also one with "an economic, political and technological relevance", said on Friday NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, in northeastern…

Persons definitively convicted for crimes intentionally committed cannot run for public office

18:50, 11.10.2022 - The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Tuesday, two legislative initiatives that provide for the prohibition of persons who were definitively sentenced to custodial sentences for crimes intentionally committed, if rehabilitation, post-conviction amnesty or decriminalization did not take place to run…


