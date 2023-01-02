Romania is the country with one of the lowest forest road networks in Europe

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania este prima tara care a adoptat o Strategie Nationala pe Paduri (SNP 30) imediat dupa aparitia Strategiei forestiere europene si Strategiei europene pentru biodiversitate, SNP 30 integrand o mare parte din prevederile si obiectivele celor doua documente, a declarat, miercuri, directorul general…

- Romania's ambassador to Austria, Emil Hurezeanu, was called to the country for consultations, this decision being, according to diplomatic customs, "a political gesture that underlines Romania's position of firm disagreement with Austria's conduct and indicates the decision to reduce the current…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had, on Monday, at the Victoria Palace, a meeting with the representatives of the Concordia Employers Confederation, the discussions focusing, in particular, on the steps regarding Romania's accession to the Schengen area and the way in which the private sector can actively…

- The 'Renovation Wave' program is a concrete example of the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) which should benefit as many territorial and administrative units as possible, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Monday at the Victoria Palace of Government, as he…

- The government maintains its unequivocal commitment to fulfilling the obligations related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, declared Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca during the meeting of the Coordination Committee of the PNRR, held on Monday at the Victoria Palace, which was attended by…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting on Wednesday, in Brussels, with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, with whom he discussed Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, the status of the fulfillment of the recommendations under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism…

- Following the war in Ukraine, Europe strategic center of gravity will move to the East, and Romania will become a country not only strategically relevant, but also one with "an economic, political and technological relevance", said on Friday NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, in northeastern…

- The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Tuesday, two legislative initiatives that provide for the prohibition of persons who were definitively sentenced to custodial sentences for crimes intentionally committed, if rehabilitation, post-conviction amnesty or decriminalization did not take place to run…