Romania aims to buy F-35 fighter planes to boost air defences

Stiri Recomandate

Marți seara și miercuri ziua va continua să plouă, anunță meteorologii precizând că regimul termic rămâne același. Astfel, la noapte ploile slăbesc în intensitate și spre ziua vor fi mai puține precipitații în special în partea de nord a Republicii… [citeste mai departe]

Un număr de 13 persoane au fost reţinute de procurorii DIICOT într-un dosar în care sunt acuzate că ar fi vândut, printr-o aplicaţie… [citeste mai departe]

În timp ce se ascunde de oameni periculoși, o asasină iese din ascunzătoare pentru a-și proteja fiica la care a renunțat cu ani în urmă. Regizor: Niki Caro Scenariști: Misha Green, Andrea Berloff și Peter… [citeste mai departe]

Arbitrul român Istvan Kovacs va conduce la centru partida dintre formațiile italiene AC Milan și SSC Napoli, din sferturile Ligii Campionilor. Acesta va fi ajutat la cele două linii de către arbitrii asistenți Vasile Marinescu și Mihai Ovidiu Artene,… [citeste mai departe]

Tribunalul Braşov a confirmat, marţi, la solicitarea DNA, redeschiderea urmăririi penale într-un dosar în care intimaţii sunt primarul USR al municipiului Braşov, Allen Coliban, şi city-managerul Adriana… [citeste mai departe]

Au rămas foarte multe necunoscute atât pentru cetățeni, cât și pentru noi, politicienii, cu privire la felul în care statul va aplica Regulamentul (UE) 2022/1854 privind intervenția de urgență pentru abordarea problemei prețurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Mai mulți lideri PNL și PSD recunosc că în spatele negocierilor pentru unificarea datei alegerilor în 2024 se poartă… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul director al Serviciului de Informaţii şi Securitate Alexandr Esaulenco este calificat pentru funcţia de ambasador al ţării noastre în Azerbaijan pe care o ocupă din septembrie a anului… [citeste mai departe]

Pentagonul estimează că aşteptata contraofensivă a armatei ucrainene pentru eliberarea teritoriilor ocupate de trupele ruse va putea aduce doar… [citeste mai departe]


Romania aims to buy F-35 fighter planes to boost air defences

Publicat:
Romania aims to buy F-35 fighter planes to boost air defences

Romania aims to buy the latest generation U.S. F-35 fighter planes to boost its air defences, the country’s supreme defence council (CSAT) said in a statement on Tuesday, according to Reuters. and NATO state has raised defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product this year from 2%, in response to Russia’s […] The post Romania aims to buy F-35 fighter planes to boost air defences appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

US, EU vow to combat any attempts to disrupt energy markets

09:35, 05.04.2023 - The U.S. and EU pledged on Tuesday to confront any attempts to destabilise global energy markets, after meeting in Brussels to discuss the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Cooperation on energy between the United States and the European Union has intensified since Russia…

China warns U.S. against suppression or risk ‘conflict’

10:50, 07.03.2023 - The United States should change its “distorted” attitude towards China or “conflict and confrontation” will follow, China’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, while defending its stance on the war in Ukraine and defending its close ties with Russia, according to Reuters. The U.S. had been engaging in…

Putin cancels decree underpinning Republic of Moldova’s sovereignty in separatist conflict

11:31, 22.02.2023 - President Vladimir Putin revoked on Tuesday a 2012 decree that in part underpinned the Republic of Moldova’s sovereignty in resolving the future of the Transdniestria region – a Moscow-backed separatist region which borders Ukraine and where Russia keeps troops, according to Reuters. The decree, which…

EU adds Russia to blacklist of uncooperative tax regimes

14:25, 14.02.2023 - The European Union decided to add Russia to its blacklist of non-cooperative jurisdictions on tax matters because it concluded Moscow failed to address harmful practices on intellectual property and other issues before talks halted following the invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. EU finance…

Zelenskyy heads to London, wins pledge to train pilots on NATO planes

14:15, 08.02.2023 - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was due in London on Wednesday for only his second trip abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine and won promises of new military aid, including training on advanced NATO fighter jets the West has so far held back from supplying, according to Reuters. British Prime Minister…

Russia: NATO involvement in Ukraine threatens ‘unpredictable’ escalation

15:26, 07.02.2023 - Russia‘s defence minister said on Tuesday that Western arms supplies to Ukraine were effectively dragging NATO into the conflict, warning this could lead to an “unpredictable” escalation, according to Reuters. “The U.S. and its allies are trying to prolong the conflict as much as possible,” Defence…

NATO deploys surveillance planes to Romania, to monitor Russian activity

13:56, 17.01.2023 - NATO surveillance planes were due to arrive in Romania on Tuesday to bolster the military alliance’s eastern flank and help monitor Russian military activity, according to Reuters.  Last week NATO announced that it would deploy the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) surveillance planes to Bucharest,…

Russia to make ‘major changes’ to armed forces from 2023 to 2026

13:35, 17.01.2023 - Russia said on Tuesday that it would make “major changes” to its armed forces from 2023 to 2026, promising to shake up its military structure after months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to Reuters. In addition to administrative reforms, the Defence Ministry said it would strengthen…


