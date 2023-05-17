ROCA Industry planning Electroplast takeover, transfer to main Stock Exchange market

Stiri Recomandate

Perchezitii intr-un dosar cu un prejudiciu de aproximativ 800.000 de euro! (FOTO+VIDEO)

In aceasta dimineata, politistii din cadrul Inspectoratului de Politie Judetean Sibiu Politia Municipiului Sibiu au pus in executare 6 mandate de perchezitii, in judetele Sibiu si Arges, la domiciliile unor persoane banuite de… [citeste mai departe]

Accident feroviar în Giurgiu: Două locomotive s-au lovit frontal în apropiere de Gara Toporu. Doi bărbaţi au ajuns la spital

Un accident feroviar, în care au fost implicate două locomotive, a avut loc în noaptea de marţi spre miercuri, între localităţile Toporu şi Chiriacu… [citeste mai departe]

Prigojin s-a filmat lângă un american mort pe front, în Ucraina. „El a venit să se întâlnească cu noi. Îl ducem în SUA”

Şeful grupului paramilitar rus Wagner Evgheni Prigojin s-a filmat lângă cadavrul unui militar despre care spune că este american și că lupta… [citeste mai departe]

Cum ar putea fi trimiși inspectorii Antifraudă peste câteva luni la contribuabilii care folosesc case de marcat

Direcția IT din Ministerul Finanțelor lucrează la o inteligență artificială care să navigheze în datele a 640.000 de case de marcat conectate la ANAF, iar aceasta ar putea… [citeste mai departe]

Ceremony of lighting 100 candles in memory of the Unknown Soldier of Romania, in Carol Park in Bucharest

The soldiers of the 30th Guards Brigade Mihai Viteazul organized, on Tuesday, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Bucharest's Carol I Park, the lighting ceremony of 100 candles to honor and… [citeste mai departe]

DigiSport: Spectaculos: așa va arăta noul Stadion Dinamo! 25.059 de locuri, muzeu, hotel, restaurant şi helioport

Clubul Sportiv Dinamo a sărbătorit, marţi seara, 75 de ani de la înfiinţare, în cadrul unei gale organizate la Ateneul Român din Capitală, ocazie cu care a fost prezentată… [citeste mai departe]

Colectez.eu dă startul campaniei „Alege un viitor sustenabil”, destinată reciclării dispozitivelor de încălzire a tutunului

Să contribui la un viitor durabil și un mediu mai curat este simplu. Schimbarea poate începe chiar astăzi, iar Colectez.eu îți vine în ajutor.… [citeste mai departe]

Avertizare de inundații în cinci județe

Râuri din cinci judeţe sunt azi sub atenţionare Cod galben de inundaţii. Institutul Naţional de Hidrologie şi Gospodărire a Apelor a instituit ieri o alertă hidrologică până azi la ora 24.00 pentru bazinele hidrografice Jiu și Olt. [citeste mai departe]

Ungaria a blocat o nouă tranșă de ajutor militar pentru Ucraina, în valoare de 500 de milioane de euro

Ungaria nu a aprobat alocarea unui noi tranșe de asistență militară pentru Ucraina, în valoare de 500 de milioane de euro, din Fondul European pentru Pace (EPF), a declarat marți un purtător… [citeste mai departe]

Ligia Deca: Avem la dispoziţie un milliard de euro pentru modernizarea a 5.700 de şcoli

Ministrul Educației, Ligia Deca, anunţă că ministerul de resort pune la dispoziție un miliard de euro care vor merge în 5.700 de şcoli , prin poiecte finanţate prin PNRR . Ligia Deca a spus marți seara, la Digi24, că instituția… [citeste mai departe]


ROCA Industry planning Electroplast takeover, transfer to main Stock Exchange market

Publicat:
Construction materials holding ROCA Industry is planning to integrate electric cables manufacturer Electroplast in its portfolio, with shareholders due to vote in June on the transaction, as well as on the increase of the company's capital by a maximum of 150 million RON and the transfer from the AeRO to the of the (BVB), the holding said in a release on Tuesday.

In light of its intention to strengthen its position on the DIY and building materials market, ROCA Industry pursues the purchase of a 99.99 percent stake in Electroplast for approximately 9 million

