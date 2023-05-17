ROCA Industry planning Electroplast takeover, transfer to main Stock Exchange market

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Antibiotice Iasi, net profit of 22.2 million RON in first trimester of 2023.Antibiotice Iasi recorded in the first quarter of this year a net profit of 22.2 million RON, more than 2.5 times higher compared to that in the same period last year, of 8.63 million RON, according to the financial report…

- MEP Ciolos: I am interested in a presidential candidacy, but I do not rule out a European parliamentary candidacy.MEP Dacian Ciolos stated on Tuesday in Strasbourg that he further wishes a political future in Romania and he will decide, at the appropriate time, together with the colleagues in the…

- Europe Day/USR's Drula: Romania's major progress would have been impossible without EU membership.Romania's major progress would not have been possible without the country's membership of the European Union, national leader of the Save Romania Union (USR) Catalin Drula said on Tuesday, told Agerpres.…

- Constanta port freight traffic up 10 pct in Q1 2023.Freight traffic through the port of Constanta was 10 percent up in Q1 2023 to more than 19 million tons, compared to 17.44 million tons in the first quarter of 2022, which was a record-setting year for Romania's maritime hub and gateway, the Constanta…

- The Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR) is organising the Romania-Poland Economic Forum on Tuesday, an event that will be attended by the two prime ministers of the two countries, Nicolae Ciuca and Mateusz Morawiecki.According to the organiser, the Forum will take place on the sidelines…

- The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bogota Chamber of Commerce for the promotion of bilateral trade and investments, within the framework of the World Chambers Federation (WCF) General Council, an event organized in Colombia, informs…

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with trades of RON 5.16 million (EUR 1.05 million) 90 minutes into the trading session, told Agerpres.

- The National Gas Transmission Company 'TRANSGAZ' S.A obtained a net profit of 368.689 million lei, increasing by 97pct compared to the one registered in 2021, which stood at 186.941 million lei, according to the preliminary individual financial statements on 31 December 2022, published on Tuesday…