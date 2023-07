July 18 in history - 1868 - Birth of Miron Cristea, first Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church

July 18 in history1867 - Birth of chemist Stefan Minovici, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (8 June 1925) (d. 29 December 1935) CITESTE SI Iohannis - meeting with president pro tempore of CELAC… [citeste mai departe]