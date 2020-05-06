Repeal of legal provisions whereby state subsidizes political parties, draft law rejected by the Senate

Stiri Recomandate

Judi Dench e coperta revistei British Vogue la 85 de ani

Judi Dench e coperta revistei British Vogue la 85 de ani

Dame Judi Dench refuză să se gândească la pensionare. Actrița în vârstă de 85 de ani apare pe coperta ediției din iunie a revistei British Vogue. La 85 de ani, Dench este cea mai în vârstă femeie care a apărut vreodată pe coperta publicației britanice. Anterior, Jane Fonda a deținut titlul… [citeste mai departe]

Rareș Bogdan solicită Guvernului redeschiderea bisericilor

Rareș Bogdan solicită Guvernului redeschiderea bisericilor

Prim-vicepreședintele PNL, Rareș Bogdan, solicită redeschiderea bisericilor, cu precauțiile de rigoare, odată cu ridicarea stării de urgență. Deși ne aflăm în plină pandemie de coronavirus, acesta susține că românii au nevoie acum de hrană spirituală. „Mulți vor spune că o iau pe… [citeste mai departe]

Prognoză: Ce impact va avea asupra economiei criza epidemiologică din Moldova

Prognoză: Ce impact va avea asupra economiei criza epidemiologică din Moldova

Echipa German Economic Team (GET) a efectuat o analiză a impactului economic al crizei epidemiologice în Republica Moldova. Rezultatele cercetării au fost prezentate de către echipa GET ieri, 5 mai, în cadrul unei discuții cu premierul Ion Chicu,… [citeste mai departe]

În județul Arad, peste 5700 de copii nu dețin tehnologia necesară pentru învățământul online

În județul Arad, peste 5700 de copii nu dețin tehnologia necesară pentru învățământul online

Școala online rămâne însă un vis pentru mulți copii care nu au acces la dispozitive electronice sau internet. În județul Arad sunt peste 5700 de copii care nu dețin, acasă, tehnologia necesară pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Se dă sprijin pentru revenirea la muncă! Ce valoare va avea

Se dă sprijin pentru revenirea la muncă! Ce valoare va avea

Vești bune pentru salariați. Ministrul Muncii şi Protecţiei Sociale, Violeta Alexandru a vorbit despre sprijinul pentru revenirea în activitate și valoare pe care acesta ar putea să o aibe. The post Se dă sprijin pentru revenirea la muncă! Ce valoare va avea appeared first on Renaşterea… [citeste mai departe]

foodpanda susține afacerile clujene: 30% discount la produsele selectate din meniurile restaurantelor locale (P)

foodpanda susține afacerile clujene: 30% discount la produsele selectate din meniurile restaurantelor locale (P)

Pentru ca tu să te bucuri în continuare de preparatele delicioase pregătite cu drag de restaurantele locale, foodpanda.ro, cea mai mare platformă de food delivery din România… [citeste mai departe]

Defrișările ilegale au intrat în vizorul Comisiei SRI din Parlament

Defrișările ilegale au intrat în vizorul Comisiei SRI din Parlament

Comisia parlamentară pentru controlul activităţii SRI a decis marţi, în şedinţă, solicitarea unui punct de vedere al Serviciului Român de Informații pe tema defrișărilor ilegale.„Am cerut un punct de vedere de la SRI şi pe tema defrişărilor, tăierilor ilegale… [citeste mai departe]

Grecia și Bulgaria fac marele anunț: la ce dată ar putea redeschide locațiile turistice

Grecia și Bulgaria fac marele anunț: la ce dată ar putea redeschide locațiile turistice

Premierul grec Kyriakos Mitsotakis a declarat într-un interviu acordat CNN că cel mai bun scenariu este ca ţara sa să redeschidă turismul începând cu 1 iulie, chiar dacă data exactă depinde şi de companiile aeriene şi… [citeste mai departe]

Impreună cu Universitatea din Londra, ADR Vest vrea să realizeze o strategie de dezvoltare a transportului metropolitan la Timişoara

Impreună cu Universitatea din Londra, ADR Vest vrea să realizeze o strategie de dezvoltare a transportului metropolitan la Timişoara

Pentru prima dată, opiniile zecilor de mii de oameni care locuiesc în zonele periurbane din Timişoara vor fi luate în seamă atunci… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Repeal of legal provisions whereby state subsidizes political parties, draft law rejected by the Senate

Publicat:
Repeal of legal provisions whereby state subsidizes political parties, draft law rejected by the Senate

, the plenum of the Senate rejected a draft law initiated by the People's (PMP) parliamentarians that proposes the repeal of the legal provisions whereby the state subsidizes the political parties, and that the saved amounts be used for social purposes.

The leader of the (PNL) parliamentary group, , specified, during the debates on the draft law, that the Liberals will abstain from voting because they cannot vote for "populist measures".

"Romanians want honest politicians, and when we eliminate the subsidy of…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PNL MP Roman calls autonomy of Szeklerland PSD-UDMR political trade, urges defeat

11:27, 29.04.2020 - Floor leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) in the Chamber of Deputies Florin Roman has called the tacit adoption in the Chamber of Deputies of a bill on the autonomy of the Szeklerland a "political trade" between the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania…

PMP proposes political parties a National Pact for Health in 10 points

18:22, 08.04.2020 - The People's Movement Party (PMP) made a call on Wednesday - through an open letter signed by the party chairman - to all the political leaders of Romania for the drafting and adoption of a National Pact for Health to include 10 measures. According to a PMP release, the National Pact for Health will…

Debate on the suspension of credit repayment bill: PNL to vote against

14:53, 03.04.2020 - The bill providing for the suspension of credit repayment will be supported by the vote of the parliamentary groups of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Pro Europa, the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), People's Movement Party (PMP), while the National Liberal Party (PNL) group will…

Cseke Attila: We expect parliamentary parties to support UDMR draft on taxation of special pensions by 90 pct

13:16, 01.04.2020 - UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) last year submitted a draft law regarding the taxation of special pensions and now it expects all parliamentary political forces, including USR (Save Romania Union) to support this normative act, the leader of the UDMR Senators, Cseke Attila, stated on…

PNL to discuss with political parties to try to form parliamentary majority

16:07, 02.03.2020 - National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the Liberals will discuss with political parties, with the exception of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), to try to form a majority."We will discuss with the political groups, with the parliamentary groups to try to form…

PM Tariceanu: PM proposal deepens the political crisis

22:37, 26.02.2020 - ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Wednesday told AGERPRES that, by proposing Florin Citu as Prime Minister, President Klaus Iohannis is "deepening the political crisis," because the PNL (National Liberal Party) "cannot" coagulate a majority in Parliament…

PSD's Ciolacu: Without coronavirus pressure, politicians might have had more time to play

12:16, 24.02.2020 - The interim chair of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated, on Sunday evening, that the investiture vote for the Orban II Government is a "masquerade" and reiterated that it's out of the question for the Social-Democrats to vote for a minority National Liberal Party (PNL) Government,…

USR: PSD, ALDE and UDMR do not want Romanians in diaspora to vote in decent conditions

17:16, 19.02.2020 - The Save Romania Union considers that the rejection of the Emergency Ordinance for early elections, in the Senate plenary, is proof that the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) want to "restrict the right…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 06 mai 2020
Bucuresti 7°C | 18°C
Iasi 7°C | 16°C
Cluj-Napoca 6°C | 14°C
Timisoara 6°C | 17°C
Constanta 7°C | 17°C
Brasov 5°C | 12°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 10°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 19.03.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 51.678,00 2.543.999,20
II (5/6) 1 17.226,00 -
III (4/6) 55 313,20 -
IV (3/6) 1.098 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.611.391,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 05 mai 2020
USD 4.4515
EUR 4.829
CHF 4.5892
GBP 5.5397
CAD 3.1648
XAU 242.99
JPY 4.1658
CNY 0.6303
AED 1.2119
AUD 2.8651
MDL 0.2459
BGN 2.4691

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec