Repeal of legal provisions whereby state subsidizes political parties, draft law rejected by the Senate

- Floor leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) in the Chamber of Deputies Florin Roman has called the tacit adoption in the Chamber of Deputies of a bill on the autonomy of the Szeklerland a "political trade" between the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania…

- The People's Movement Party (PMP) made a call on Wednesday - through an open letter signed by the party chairman - to all the political leaders of Romania for the drafting and adoption of a National Pact for Health to include 10 measures. According to a PMP release, the National Pact for Health will…

- The bill providing for the suspension of credit repayment will be supported by the vote of the parliamentary groups of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Pro Europa, the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), People's Movement Party (PMP), while the National Liberal Party (PNL) group will…

- UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) last year submitted a draft law regarding the taxation of special pensions and now it expects all parliamentary political forces, including USR (Save Romania Union) to support this normative act, the leader of the UDMR Senators, Cseke Attila, stated on…

- National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the Liberals will discuss with political parties, with the exception of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), to try to form a majority."We will discuss with the political groups, with the parliamentary groups to try to form…

- ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Wednesday told AGERPRES that, by proposing Florin Citu as Prime Minister, President Klaus Iohannis is "deepening the political crisis," because the PNL (National Liberal Party) "cannot" coagulate a majority in Parliament…

- The interim chair of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated, on Sunday evening, that the investiture vote for the Orban II Government is a "masquerade" and reiterated that it's out of the question for the Social-Democrats to vote for a minority National Liberal Party (PNL) Government,…

- The Save Romania Union considers that the rejection of the Emergency Ordinance for early elections, in the Senate plenary, is proof that the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) want to "restrict the right…