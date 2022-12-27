Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that implement price cap

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A new Kremlin decree will ban oil and petroleum product sales to “legal entities demanding compliance in contracts with the price ceiling introduced by the European Union,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian media on Friday, according to Politico. Moscow is ready to “reduce partial…

- European Union leaders will argue on Thursday over how to prop up their countries’ industries, which have been whacked by soaring energy prices since the outbreak of war in Ukraine and now face the threat of subsidy-fuelled U.S. competition, according to Reuters. Poorer EU countries want a coordinated…

- The Group of Seven (G7) price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday as the West tries to limit Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine, though Russia has said it will not abide by the measure even if it has to cut production, according to Reuters. The G7 nations and Australia…

- President Vladimir Putin is open to talks on a possible settlement to the conflict in Ukraine and believes in a diplomatic solution, the Kremlin said on Friday after Joe Biden suggested he was prepared to speak to the Russian leader, according to Reuters. Biden, speaking beside French President Emmanuel…

- European Union governments tentatively agreed on Thursday on a $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil – an idea of the Group of Seven (G7) nations – with an adjustment mechanism to keep the cap at 5% below the market price, according to diplomats, according to Reuters.. The agreement still needs…

- European Union countries should work together in replenishing their military inventories and avoid competing with each other amid ongoing arms deliveries to Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “All together makes better prices, better quality and better time,” EU…

- The European Union is exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine‘s energy sector, which has been harmed by weeks of Russian attacks, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am in Kyiv today to help scale up support to the Ukraine energy sector,”…

- President Vladimir Putin completed the formal annexation of more than 15% of Ukraine on Wednesday just as Russian forces battled to halt a Ukrainian counter-offensive across swathes of the territories, according to Reuters. In the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century, Putin…