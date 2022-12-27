Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that implement price cap

Stiri Recomandate

A început procedura de selecţie a candidaţilor pentru şefia DNA şi a Parchetului General

A început procedura de selecţie a candidaţilor pentru şefia DNA şi a Parchetului General

Ministerul Justiţiei a anunțat începerea procedurii doar pentru conducerile Parchetului General și DNA, nu și pentru DIICOT, condusă acum interimar de către procurorul Oana Pâțu.După organizarea selecției, ministrul… [citeste mai departe]

IGPR: Peste 1.000 de sancţiuni contravenţionale aplicate de poliţiştii Brigăzii Autostrăzi, în perioada 19-26 decembrie

IGPR: Peste 1.000 de sancţiuni contravenţionale aplicate de poliţiştii Brigăzii Autostrăzi, în perioada 19-26 decembrie

Poliţiştii Brigăzii Autostrăzi au aplicat, în perioada 19 – 26 decembrie, 1.089 de sancţiuni contravenţionale celor care nu au respectat legislaţia,… [citeste mai departe]

Zelenski prefigurează lupte extrem de dure în 2023: Trebuie să fie un an crucial!

Zelenski prefigurează lupte extrem de dure în 2023: Trebuie să fie un an crucial!

Preşedintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski a afirmat, marţi, într-un nou discurs, că 2023 trebuie să fie un an crucial din punct de vedere al apărării şi securităţii Ucrainei. El a explicat şi care sunt obiectivele ţării sale pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Novak Djokovic s-a întors în Australia la mai puțin de un an după ce fusese expulzat

Novak Djokovic s-a întors în Australia la mai puțin de un an după ce fusese expulzat

Tenismanul Novak Djokovic s-a întors marţi în Australia, la aproape un an după ce a fost expulzat pentru că nu a fost vaccinat împotriva Covid-19. Presa relatează că sârbul a aterizat la Adelaide, unde va juca într-un turneu… [citeste mai departe]

Ce este un aspirator nazal pentru bebeluși și de ce este necesar?

Ce este un aspirator nazal pentru bebeluși și de ce este necesar?

În trusa de prim-ajutor a fiecărei mame există o mulțime de medicamente și gadgeturi care pot ajuta împotriva tusei, a curgerii nasului, a febrei etc. Să vorbim despre unul dintre cele mai importante dispozitive pentru îngrijirea bebelușilor: un aspirator nazal. Ce… [citeste mai departe]

Direcția Agricolă a plătit despăgubirile pentru fermierii afectați de secetă

Direcția Agricolă a plătit despăgubirile pentru fermierii afectați de secetă

Fermierii vrânceni au primit înainte de Crăciun despăgubirile pentru pagubele suferite din cauza secetei care a calamitat culturile agricole în toamna anului 2021. Direcția pentru Agricultură Județeană Vrancea a virat peste 23,3 milioane… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 307. Un spital din Herson a fost lovit de un bombardament rusesc - LIVE TEXT

Război în Ucraina, ziua 307. Un spital din Herson a fost lovit de un bombardament rusesc - LIVE TEXT

UPDATE 00.00 - Un spital din Herson a fost lovit de un bombardament rusesc. Maternitatea unui spital din orașul Herson, din sudul Ucrainei, a fost lovită de un bombardament rusesc, a declarat marți… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Târg de Crăciun la „Longinescu"

FOTO: Târg de Crăciun la „Longinescu”

„Sărbătoarea Crăciunului reprezintă perioada din an în care fiecare dintre noi ar trebui să-și amintească scopul pe care îl avem pe acest Pământ, acela de a iubi și de a fi întotdeauna aproape de semenii noștri. Este clipa în care conștientizăm că a oferi o mână de ajutor aproapelui nostru este menirea fiecărei ființe… [citeste mai departe]


Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that implement price cap

Publicat:
Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that implement price cap

on Tuesday delivered Russia's long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from February 1 for five months to nations that abide by the cap, according to Reuters. of Seven major powers, the and Australia agreed

