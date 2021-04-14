PSD's Ciolacu: Removal of Voiculescu comes too late

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Monday evening criticized Prime Minister Florin Citu for not dismissing the Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, after what happened at the Mobile Intensive Care Unit at the "Victor Babes" Hospital. "Citu did it again. He should have dismissed…

- PSD (Social Democratic Party) will submit a new simple motion of censure against the Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, according to a statement made by the head of this party, Marcel Ciolacu. "We have discussed today, at the National Political Bureau, the outrageous unfolding of events at the…

- The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, estimates that the income of public workers will be slashed by 25% and that a decision in this sense could be taken during a government sitting, scheduled for Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. "Ms. Turcan (Minister of Labor,…

- At a plenary meeting on Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies defeated, 140 to 161 and one abstention, a simple motion against the health minister tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), according to AGERPRES. Under the regulations, it takes a majority of attending lawmakers for a simple…

- Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna declared on Monday that he is not nervous about the Health simple motion submitted by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), because the current ruling coalition is strong and everyone "is backing Vlad Voiculescu". "I very briefly talked about this topic in the…

- The resignation of the health minister is a tiny, but obligatory gesture of assuming responsibility for the tragedy that took place at the "Matei Bals" Institute, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday. "A criminal government washes its hands away of the death of…

- National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that the Social Democrats had drafted a national budget proposal because they wanted the population to know the alternative to "austerity" proposed by the incumbent government. "We were asked what the purpose…