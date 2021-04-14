PSD's Ciolacu: Removal of Voiculescu comes too late

Stiri Recomandate

Mediul de afaceri din Timiș, prezentat oamenilor de afaceri italieni

Mediul de afaceri din Timiș, prezentat oamenilor de afaceri italieni

Un nou hub agroindustrial, un parc tematic, dezvoltarea zonei industriale de la Săcălaz și un parc tehnologic în domeniul energiei alternative au fost doar câteva dintre atuurile prezentate investitorilor italieni interesați de județul Timiș. Discuțiile au fost… [citeste mai departe]

(video) PSRM propune ca statul să acopere cheltuielile persoanelor fizice la energie electrică pe perioada stării de urgență

(video) PSRM propune ca statul să acopere cheltuielile persoanelor fizice la energie electrică pe perioada stării de urgență

Statul ar putea acoperi cheltuielile pentru energia electrică a consumatorilor casnici pe perioda stării de urgență. Un proiect de lege în acest… [citeste mai departe]

Accident în Florești! Mașinile au fost făcute PRAF - FOTO

Accident în Florești! Mașinile au fost făcute PRAF - FOTO

Un accident a avut loc miercuri dimineața, în comuna Florești. Un bărbat de 70 de ani a fost transportat la spital pentru îngrijiri de specialitate.„În cursul dimineții, modulul SMURD (o autospecială cu echipamente de descarcerare și un echipaj de prim ajutor calificat) din punctul… [citeste mai departe]

Comisia Europeană a hotărât să nu reînnoiască contractele cu AstraZeneca și Johnson & Johnson

Comisia Europeană a hotărât să nu reînnoiască contractele cu AstraZeneca și Johnson & Johnson

Comisia Europeană a decis să nu reînnoiască contractele pentru vaccinurile COVID-19 de anul viitor cu companii precum AstraZeneca și Johnson & Johnson (J&J), a informat miercuri cotidianul italian La… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul i-a revocat pe Vlad Voiculescu și Andreea Moldovan. Dan Barna va fi ministrul interimar al Sănătății

Premierul i-a revocat pe Vlad Voiculescu și Andreea Moldovan. Dan Barna va fi ministrul interimar al Sănătății

UPDATE – Cererea de revocare a lui Vlad Voiculescu din funcţia de ministru al Sănătăţii a ajuns la Cotroceni, a precizat Administraţia Prezidenţială. Premierul Florin Cîţu… [citeste mai departe]

Se caută un HOȚ! A furat o bicicletă din scara unui bloc din Capitală

Se caută un HOȚ! A furat o bicicletă din scara unui bloc din Capitală

A furat o bicicletă din scara unui bloc din Capitală, iar acum este căutat de poliţie. Momentul furtului, comis marţi noaptea de un tânăr, a fost surprins de camerele de supraveghere din blocul de pe strada Ceucari. [citeste mai departe]

Nelu Tătaru spune că s-ar întoarce în funcția de ministru al Sănătății

Nelu Tătaru spune că s-ar întoarce în funcția de ministru al Sănătății

Liberalul Nelu Tătaru a declarat că și-ar dori să fie din nou ministru al Sănătății, dacă PNL ar coordona Ministerul. „În acest moment, în condițiile în care partidul meu ar coordona Ministerul... [citeste mai departe]

Scade numărul cazurilor active: Peste 200 de vindecări și peste 2.000 de bihoreni imunizați, în ultimele 24 de ore

Scade numărul cazurilor active: Peste 200 de vindecări și peste 2.000 de bihoreni imunizați, în ultimele 24 de ore

Bilanțul cazurilor active de coronavirus a scăzut cu 66 față de ziua precedentă și a ajuns la 1.830. Totodată, în ultimele 24 de ore au fost imunizați cu ser anti-COVID,… [citeste mai departe]

Accident grav la Surduc. Circulația blocată pe ambele sensuri

Accident grav la Surduc. Circulația blocată pe ambele sensuri

Două autoturisme au întrat în coliziune, miercuri dimineața, în zona localității Surduc din județul Sălaj, în urma acestui accident o persoană fiind rănită. „În urmă cu puțin timp Secția Jibou a fost solicitată să intervină la un eveniment rutier petrecut între două autoturisme… [citeste mai departe]

Reținut chiar de ziua lui. Un tânăr din Criuleni, plasat în Penitenciarul 13 pentru răpirea unei persoane (VIDEO)

Reținut chiar de ziua lui. Un tânăr din Criuleni, plasat în Penitenciarul 13 pentru răpirea unei persoane (VIDEO)

Un tânăr de 28 de ani din raionul Criuleni, care timp de 5 ani se ascundea de organele de drept, a fost reținut în casa iubitei chiar în ziua când își sărbătorea ziua… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

PSD's Ciolacu: Removal of Voiculescu comes too late

Publicat:
PSD's Ciolacu: Removal of Voiculescu comes too late

PSD () leader said on Wednesday that the removal of from the office of Minister of Health comes "much too late for many Romanians who lost their lives or destroyed their health." "We had 4 months in which hospitals burned down, in which the people who died of COVID were mocked, in which the seriously ill were evacuated from the hospital in the middle of the night, in which patients who could have lived for many more days died due to misfunctioning oxygen facilities, 4 months in which Iohannis remained silent, and Citu and the entire Coalition

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PSD's Ciolacu: Citu did it again; he should have dismissed Vlad Voiculescu

09:46, 13.04.2021 - PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Monday evening criticized Prime Minister Florin Citu for not dismissing the Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, after what happened at the Mobile Intensive Care Unit at the "Victor Babes" Hospital. "Citu did it again. He should have dismissed…

PSD's Ciolacu: We've decided today to submit simple motion against Minister of Health

12:50, 12.04.2021 - PSD (Social Democratic Party) will submit a new simple motion of censure against the Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, according to a statement made by the head of this party, Marcel Ciolacu. "We have discussed today, at the National Political Bureau, the outrageous unfolding of events at the…

PSD's Ciolacu estimates a slash of 25% of public worker's salaries

11:40, 24.03.2021 - The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, estimates that the income of public workers will be slashed by 25% and that a decision in this sense could be taken during a government sitting, scheduled for Wednesday, according to AGERPRES. "Ms. Turcan (Minister of Labor,…

Chamber defeats simple motion against HelathMin Voiculescu

13:55, 17.02.2021 - At a plenary meeting on Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies defeated, 140 to 161 and one abstention, a simple motion against the health minister tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), according to AGERPRES. Under the regulations, it takes a majority of attending lawmakers for a simple…

Deputy PM Barna on Health motion: Coalition is strong; everyone backs Vlad Voiculescu

17:01, 15.02.2021 - Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna declared on Monday that he is not nervous about the Health simple motion submitted by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), because the current ruling coalition is strong and everyone "is backing Vlad Voiculescu". "I very briefly talked about this topic in the…

'Matei Bals' Fire/Ciolacu: Resignation of health minister is tiny, but obligatory gesture of assuming responsibility

18:06, 29.01.2021 - The resignation of the health minister is a tiny, but obligatory gesture of assuming responsibility for the tragedy that took place at the "Matei Bals" Institute, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday. "A criminal government washes its hands away of the death of…

PSD's Ciolacu: For the first time in 30 years opposition party comes up with alternative budget

19:15, 27.01.2021 - National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that the Social Democrats had drafted a national budget proposal because they wanted the population to know the alternative to "austerity" proposed by the incumbent government. "We were asked what the purpose…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 14 aprilie 2021
Bucuresti 5°C | 12°C
Iasi 3°C | 14°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 8°C
Timisoara 2°C | 7°C
Constanta 5°C | 14°C
Brasov 0°C | 7°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 7°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 11.04.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 391.898,40 7.460.016,96
II (5/6) 18 7.257,37 -
III (4/6) 960 136,07 -
IV (3/6) 14.622 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.159.942,56

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 aprilie 2021
USD 4.1367
EUR 4.9225
CHF 4.472
GBP 5.6963
CAD 3.2862
XAU 229.675
JPY 3.7844
CNY 0.6317
AED 1.1262
AUD 3.1519
MDL 0.2309
BGN 2.5168

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec