PSD's Ciolacu: Citu no longer allowed to do anything; he should vote for capping energy prices

Stiri Recomandate

Primarul comunei Şag, Flavius Roşu, acuză politizarea şi interesele de partid la împărţirea banilor din fondul de rezervă al Guvernului

Primarul comunei Şag, Flavius Roşu, acuză politizarea şi interesele de partid la împărţirea banilor din fondul de rezervă al Guvernului

Flavius Roşu, primarul comunei Şag şi vicepreşedinte al Asociaţiei Comunelor din România (ACoR), filiala Timiş, afirmă… [citeste mai departe]

Dream Prints: investiție de 150.000 de euro într-un brand de tapet premium

Dream Prints: investiție de 150.000 de euro într-un brand de tapet premium

Dream Prints, brand de tapet premium care își propune să facă arta accesibilă, se lansează pe piața din România, după o investiție de 150.000 de euro. Beneficiind de suportul unei echipe globale de artiști și ilustratori, fondatorul brandului, Valentin… [citeste mai departe]

De astăzi purtarea măștii devine obligatorie, în spațiile deschise, din municipiul Brașov

De astăzi purtarea măștii devine obligatorie, în spațiile deschise, din municipiul Brașov

În Brașov devine obligatoriu purtarea măştii de protecţie în toate spaţiile publice deschise. Având în vedere că la nivelul municipiului Brașov incidența cumulată înregistrată astăzi, 7 octombrie, este de 6,01/1.000… [citeste mai departe]

Delgaz Grid – Sistare gaze naturale loc. Buhuşi, jud. Bacău

Delgaz Grid – Sistare gaze naturale loc. Buhuşi, jud. Bacău

Sistare temporară a alimentării cu gaze naturale în localitatea Buhuși, jud. Bacău Pe fondul unui incident produs în sistemul național de transport gaze naturale, a pătruns aer în instalațiile ce deservesc clienții din orașul Buhuși, jud. Bacău. Până la remedierea acestei situații… [citeste mai departe]

Singurul motiv pentru care s-ar întoarce Mihaela Tatu în București. Ce fobie nemaiauzită are fosta vedetă TV

Singurul motiv pentru care s-ar întoarce Mihaela Tatu în București. Ce fobie nemaiauzită are fosta vedetă TV

Mihaela Tatu a renunțat, de mult timp, la cariera ei de televiziune și s-a mutat în Oradea. Fanii care au urmărit-o cu drag de-a lungul anilor au sperat că aceasta o să revină… [citeste mai departe]

De astăzi purtarea măștii devine obligatorie, în spațiile publice deschise, din municipiul Brașov

De astăzi purtarea măștii devine obligatorie, în spațiile publice deschise, din municipiul Brașov

În Brașov devine obligatoriu purtarea măştii de protecţie în toate spaţiile publice deschise. Având în vedere că la nivelul municipiului Brașov incidența cumulată înregistrată astăzi, 7 octombrie,… [citeste mai departe]

Lui Iohannis îi mor și lăudătorii virtuali. Ultimele mesaje pe FB au atras un val de ironii și opinii negative

Lui Iohannis îi mor și lăudătorii virtuali. Ultimele mesaje pe FB au atras un val de ironii și opinii negative

"Guvernul a căzut victimă orgoliilor unor politicieni care nu au în spate nicio gândire pentru români. Politicienii care au votat moțiunea de cenzură au dorit să arate pur… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful parlamentului ucrainean, demis în urma dezarcordurilor cu preşedintele Volodimir Zelenski, fostul său aliat

Șeful parlamentului ucrainean, demis în urma dezarcordurilor cu preşedintele Volodimir Zelenski, fostul său aliat

Parlamentul ucrainean (Rada Supremă) l-a demis joi pe preşedintele acestui for legislativ, Dmitro Razumkov, la iniţiativa partidului preşedintelui Volodimir Zelenski,… [citeste mai departe]

Cum arata traficul de marfuri inregistrat de la inceputul anului 2021 in porturile maritime romanesti

Cum arata traficul de marfuri inregistrat de la inceputul anului 2021 in porturile maritime romanesti

Traficul total de marfuri este de 44,99 milioane tone in primele 8 luni ale anului 2021. Traficul de marfuri inregistrat de la inceputul anului 2021 in porturile maritime romanesti se mentine in crestere.Traficul… [citeste mai departe]

HISTORY Channel® difuzează, în premieră și în exclusivitate, pe 24 octombrie, de la ora 21.00, filmul „Regele Mihai: Drumul spre casă”

HISTORY Channel® difuzează, în premieră și în exclusivitate, pe 24 octombrie, de la ora 21.00, filmul „Regele Mihai: Drumul spre casă”

Cu ocazia anului Centenar Regele Mihai 1921-2021- studioul de productie independent din Bucuresti, Chainsaw Film… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

PSD's Ciolacu: Citu no longer allowed to do anything; he should vote for capping energy prices

Publicat:
PSD's Ciolacu: Citu no longer allowed to do anything; he should vote for capping energy prices

PSD () leader underscored on Thursday that no longer has attributions for capping the energy prices, for which reason he should vote for the project that the PSD submitted to Parliament two weeks ago on this topic, as a Senator. "We have a bill submitted to Parliament two weeks ago on capping energy prices and has never given approval for the law to enter the procedural cycle. But you will see how, on Monday, we are going to unblock the law in the Senate too and by the end of last week the law will pass Parliament," Ciolacu…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ten urgency proposals by PSD for Romanians to get through winter

08:35, 07.10.2021 - The Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday night at private broadcaster B1 TV that his party has ten urgent proposals for Romanians to get through this winter and the industry to bear the price rises. He spoke, among other things, about the capping of energy…

Citu: We decided that PNL, Government support the capping of energy prices in Romania

21:05, 06.10.2021 - The ousted Prime Minister Florin Citu declared that the PNL and the Government support the capping of energy prices in Romania, and a decision in this regard would be taken in the first meeting of the Executive, after resolving the political crisis. "Regarding the energy price, we also saw the evolution…

PSD's Ciolacu: Suspending hospitalizations and surgeries for non-emergency patients, crime

10:25, 06.10.2021 - Suspending hospitalizations and surgeries for patients who are not emergencies is a crime, Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday. He is calling on the presidents of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, Anca Dragu and Ludovic Orban, respectively, to "urgently"…

PM Citu: Vulnerable consumer law will help people in need, others should pay

14:11, 23.09.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu stated, on Thursday, that, once the vulnerable consumer law enters into force, the subsidies for heating should be applied only to those persons who need aid. He said, in the online debate titled "Capping versus compensation", organized by online news outlet DC News, that…

PM Citu, Hungarian Vice President Semjen Zsolt are invited to UDMR Congress in Sangeorgiu, Mures

13:10, 16.09.2021 - Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) on Thursday published the list of participants in the 15th Congress of UDMR, to take place in Sangeorgiu de Mures, among whom there are Prime Minister Florin Citu and the Hungarian VP, Semjen Zsolt, agerpres reports. Alongside Florin Citu and Semjen…

Constitutional Court to debate after Sep 29 Dragu's notification on reshuffle of ministers

11:50, 16.09.2021 - The Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) ruled on Thursday that, until September 29, the parties should express their point of view regarding the notification of the President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, to resolve a legal conflict between the Government and Prime Minister Florin Citu, on the one hand,…

PSD's Marcel Ciolacu claims that current political crisis is 'chase for image'

09:51, 10.09.2021 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday that the current political crisis is "a chase for image" that will lead to "Romanians becoming disgusted with politicians", declaring himself "stupefied" by such behaviour. "It is a race for image, what happens in…

PSD's Ciolacu: If USR-AUR motion gets a vote, PSD will vote for it

15:35, 05.09.2021 - If the motion of censure of the Save Romania Union - Alliance of the Unity of Romanian (USR-AUR) against incumbent Prime Minister Florin Citu reaches the vote stage in the plenary sitting of Parliament, the Social Democrats will vote for it, but only if there are prospects for early elections, national…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 07 octombrie 2021
Bucuresti 7°C | 16°C
Iasi 0°C | 16°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 18°C
Timisoara 9°C | 19°C
Constanta 11°C | 16°C
Brasov 3°C | 14°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 20°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 03.10.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 455.199,60 5.959.531,60
II (5/6) 1 151.733,20 -
III (4/6) 285 532,39 -
IV (3/6) 6.416 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.455.478,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 07 octombrie 2021
USD 4.2793
EUR 4.9475
CHF 4.6163
GBP 5.8144
CAD 3.4014
XAU 242.202
JPY 3.8396
CNY 0.6638
AED 1.165
AUD 3.1174
MDL 0.245
BGN 2.5296

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec