PSD's Budai to resign MP seat last day in his term to forfeit special pension

Deputatul Răzvan Cuc refuză pensia specială

Deputatul Răzvan Cuc refuză pensia specială

Răzvan Cuc a anunțat încă de ieri că în ultima zi de deputăție va demisiona din Camera Deputaților, pentru a nu avea un mandat complet de parlamentar, astfel încât să nu beneficieze de pensie specială „Toți suntem egali! Nu vreau pensie specială!“, a precizat candidatul PSD Neamț la Senatul României rămâne… [citeste mai departe]

Sinucidere violentă la Berezeni. Un polițist de frontieră și-a tăiat gâtul cu flexul

Sinucidere violentă la Berezeni. Un polițist de frontieră și-a tăiat gâtul cu flexul

INCREDIBIL… Bărbatul de 42 de ani a fost descoperit aproape mort, în propria locuință, întins pe pat, cu o plagă tăiată la gât. Alături de el a fost descoperit și un flex în funcțiune. Din acest motiv, polițiștii i-au în… [citeste mai departe]

Irinel Columbeanu, prima apariție televizată. Unde va fi prezent fostul milionar român

Irinel Columbeanu, prima apariție televizată. Unde va fi prezent fostul milionar român

Deși dispăruse din ochii publicului pentru o lungă perioadă de timp, din senin, Irinel Columbeanu a devenit activ atât pe rețelele de socializare, cât și pe micul ecran. După ce și-a anunțat revenirea pe Youtube, fostul milionar… [citeste mai departe]

Rugăciune pentru alungarea spiritelor rele

Rugăciune pentru alungarea spiritelor rele

Spiritele rele prezente într-o locuință pot crea neplăceri. Cine citește în casă această rugăciune trebuie să țină post și să facă acte de milostenie în ziua respectivă. Astfel, casa primește binecuvântarea Duhului Sfânt. Rugăciune de alungat spiritele rele „Doamne, Dumnezeul mântuirii noastre, binecuvântează casa… [citeste mai departe]

PSDs Budai to resign MP seat last day in his term to forfeit special pension

PSDs Budai to resign MP seat last day in his term to forfeit special pension

Social Democratic Party (PSD) MP Marius Budai announced on Tuesday that he will resign on the last day of his term of office so that he does not meet the "legal condition" for drawing a special pension, according to AGERPRES. "I refuse the special… [citeste mai departe]

Elon Musk l-a depășit pe Bill Gates și a devenit al doilea cel mai bogat om din lume, după Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk l-a depășit pe Bill Gates și a devenit al doilea cel mai bogat om din lume, după Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk l-a depășit pe Bill Gates și a devenit al doilea cel mai bogat om din lume, după Jeff Bezos. Musk și-a adăugat $7,2 miliarde la avere în această noapte, după creșterea acțiunilor Tesla… [citeste mai departe]

De la 1 decembrie, cei care plătesc asigurare de sănătate vor beneficia de analize pe tot teritoriul ţării

De la 1 decembrie, cei care plătesc asigurare de sănătate vor beneficia de analize pe tot teritoriul ţării

Asiguraţii pot beneficia, începând cu data de 1 decembrie, de analize de laborator şi investigaţii medicale paraclinice pe întreg teritoriul ţării, în baza unui bilet de trimitere… [citeste mai departe]

Cupola cu mii de luminițe va lipsi în acest an din Piața Victoriei din Timișoara. Nu vom avea concerte de 1 Decembrie, Crăciun și Revelion

Cupola cu mii de luminițe va lipsi în acest an din Piața Victoriei din Timișoara. Nu vom avea concerte de 1 Decembrie, Crăciun și Revelion

Primarul Dominic Fritz a anunțat, astăzi, că pe lângă faptul că Târgul de Crăciun, așa cum se desfășura până acum,… [citeste mai departe]

CSU 2 Suceava s-a instalat pe primul loc în Seria A a Diviziei A

CSU 2 Suceava s-a instalat pe primul loc în Seria A a Diviziei A

Echipa a doua a clubului CSU Suceava a debutat perfect în noua stagiune a Diviziei A. Echipa pregătită de Ioan Tcaciuc, care are în componență handbaliști tineri, de perspectivă, cu vârsta cuprinsă între 17 și 23 de ani, a reușit să câștige toate cele trei meciuri ale turneului… [citeste mai departe]

Bogdan Oancea: “Candidez pentru Camera Deputaților cu ferma convingere că oamenii trebuie puși pe primul loc”

Bogdan Oancea: “Candidez pentru Camera Deputaților cu ferma convingere că oamenii trebuie puși pe primul loc”

Bogdan Oancea: “Candidez pentru Camera Deputaților cu ferma convingere că oamenii trebuie puși pe primul loc”. Bogdan Oancea, candidat al PSD Argeș pentru Camera Deputaților,… [citeste mai departe]


PSD's Budai to resign MP seat last day in his term to forfeit special pension

Publicat:
PSD's Budai to resign MP seat last day in his term to forfeit special pension

(PSD) MP announced on Tuesday that he will resign on the last day of his term of office so that he does not meet the "legal condition" for drawing a special pension, according to AGERPRES.

"I refuse the special MP pension. I will resign on the last day of my term, so that I do not meet the legal condition for drawing the special pension. How could I look in the eyes of our parents and grandparents if I received such a special pension? As an MP I voted in Parliament all the legislative initiatives through which the special pensions were repealed, cut…

