PSD's Budai to resign MP seat last day in his term to forfeit special pension

PSD's Budai to resign MP seat last day in his term to forfeit special pensionPublicat:
Social Democratic Party (PSD) MP Marius Budai announced on Tuesday that he will resign on the last day of his term of office so that he does not meet the "legal condition" for drawing a special pension, according to AGERPRES.
"I refuse the special MP pension. I will resign on the last day of my term, so that I do not meet the legal condition for drawing the special pension. How could I look in the eyes of our parents and grandparents if I received such a special pension? As an MP I voted in Parliament all the legislative initiatives through which the special pensions were repealed, cut…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
PMP calling for debate on law repealing special pensions for lawmakers, mayors
10:35, 24.11.2020 - The People's Movement Party (PMP) is calling for a joint convention of Parliament's standing bureaus for a plenary debate on the law repealing special pensions for lawmakers and mayors, PMP Chairman Eugen Tomac announced on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES. "PMP today will again submit a request…
PSD leading MPs Ciolacu, Simonis announce pre-term resignation from Parliament to let special pension go
22:35, 23.11.2020 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu and the party's Lower House floor leader Alfred Simonis announced on Monday that they will resign from Parliament on the last day of their term in order to not receive special pension. Ciolacu argued that the pension's only underlying principle…
PSD votes for reopening markets while Liberals abstain from voting
15:50, 10.11.2020 - Social Democratic Party (PSD) First Vice Chairman Sorin Grindeanu said on Tuesday that the Liberals abstained from voting in Parliament on the amendment to reopen markets because they do not care about Romanians, according to AGERPRES."The Orban Government's image of powerlessness! The incompetence…
PM Orban: Government in legal procedures for drawing up state budget, taxes not to be increased
19:15, 09.11.2020 - The Government has no obligation to present the State Budget Law and the State Social Insurance Budget Law in Parliament for debate, as it is an election year, but "we are in the legal proceedings for drawing up the state budget and the state social insurance budget," Prime Minister Ludovic Orban…
Orban: It is regrettable that UDMR changed its position in budget revision vote
20:36, 22.09.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman, said on Tuesday, in a press conference held in Cluj, that it is regrettable that Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) voted with Social Democratic Party (PSD) in Parliament to increase pensions by 40% and child allowances.…
Ciolacu: Today we did justice to 5 mln pensioners
18:05, 22.09.2020 - Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that, through the vote given in Parliament, PSD "did justice" for 5 million pensioners, because pensions must be increased by 40%. "Today, we have done justice to 5 million pensioners. Pensions must be increased by 40%. There is…
FinMin Citu: What PSD is doing today in Parliament is criminal, it blows up country
14:06, 22.09.2020 - The Minister of Public Finance, Florin Citu, stated, on Tuesday, in eastern Piatra-Neamt that the intention of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to modify the budget revisions, having as main purpose to increase pensions by 40 pct, is "a criminal act".Florin Citu emphasized that Romania is…
Social Democratic Party Chairman Marcel Ciolacu: 'We remain consistent; we will vote in Parliament to increase pensions'
17:40, 21.09.2020 - Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that the social democrats remain consistent and on Tuesday they will vote in Parliament to increase pensions according to the law."We remain consistent! Tomorrow [Tuesday] we will vote in Parliament to increase pensions according…