PSD's Budai to resign MP seat last day in his term to forfeit special pension

- The People's Movement Party (PMP) is calling for a joint convention of Parliament's standing bureaus for a plenary debate on the law repealing special pensions for lawmakers and mayors, PMP Chairman Eugen Tomac announced on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES. "PMP today will again submit a request…

- Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu and the party's Lower House floor leader Alfred Simonis announced on Monday that they will resign from Parliament on the last day of their term in order to not receive special pension. Ciolacu argued that the pension's only underlying principle…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) First Vice Chairman Sorin Grindeanu said on Tuesday that the Liberals abstained from voting in Parliament on the amendment to reopen markets because they do not care about Romanians, according to AGERPRES."The Orban Government's image of powerlessness! The incompetence…

- The Government has no obligation to present the State Budget Law and the State Social Insurance Budget Law in Parliament for debate, as it is an election year, but "we are in the legal proceedings for drawing up the state budget and the state social insurance budget," Prime Minister Ludovic Orban…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman, said on Tuesday, in a press conference held in Cluj, that it is regrettable that Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) voted with Social Democratic Party (PSD) in Parliament to increase pensions by 40% and child allowances.…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that, through the vote given in Parliament, PSD "did justice" for 5 million pensioners, because pensions must be increased by 40%. "Today, we have done justice to 5 million pensioners. Pensions must be increased by 40%. There is…

- The Minister of Public Finance, Florin Citu, stated, on Tuesday, in eastern Piatra-Neamt that the intention of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to modify the budget revisions, having as main purpose to increase pensions by 40 pct, is "a criminal act".Florin Citu emphasized that Romania is…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that the social democrats remain consistent and on Tuesday they will vote in Parliament to increase pensions according to the law."We remain consistent! Tomorrow [Tuesday] we will vote in Parliament to increase pensions according…