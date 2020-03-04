PSD Senator Daniel Zamfir: Contracts for provision of services, utility supply, expressed in domestic currency

Stiri Recomandate

Premieră în istoria Jocurilor Olimpice. Fiecare ţară poate avea doi purtători de drapel, bărbat şi femeie

Preşedintele Comitetului Internaţional Olimpic, Thomas Bach, a declarat miercuri că forul a modificat protocolul pentru al le permite ambelor sexes ă fie reprezentate la cel mai… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedinţii din Franţa şi Statele Unite, Emmanuel Macron şi Donald Trump, cooperează pentru soluţionarea crizei din Siria și contracararea epidemiei

Preşedinţii din Franţa şi Statele Unite, Emmanuel Macron şi Donald Trump, au convenit, miercuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Grecia apreciată de Ţările Grupului de la Visegrad pentru eforturile sale de oprire a fluxului de migranți spre Europa

Premierii ungar, polonez, slovac şi ceh au salutat miercuri eforturile Greciei pentru oprirea afluxului de migranţi în Europa în urma deciziei Turciei de a-şi… [citeste mai departe]

Cum faci cea mai delicioasă iahnie de fasole. Reţetă de post

Reţetele de post sunt la mare căutare în această perioadă în care gospodinele ţin Postul Paştelui, cel mai lung şi mai aspru dintre toate de peste an. Ce zici de o iahnie de fasole cu gust desăvârşit, servită cu murături şi verdeaţă verde?! [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirusul a îngenuncheat fotbalul italian. Seria A îşi închide porţile pentru fani

Singura modalitate de a juca meciurile de fotbal în perioada de activitate a coronavirusului este în spatele ușilor închise, au stabilit autorităţile italiene. Prin urmare, Serie A continuă, dar fără public până în 3 aprilie.… [citeste mai departe]

Podurile de la Hălmeag şi Comăna vor fi inaugurate în luna mai 2020 (Din Judet)

    Lucrările sunt pe ultima sută de metri!      Stadiul lucrărilor la două poduri peste râul Olt a ajuns în fază finală de construcţie.      Este vorba despre podul de la Hălmeag, vechi de 100 de ani, care este reconstruit din temelii… [citeste mai departe]

Daniel Dăianu, la Realitatea PLUS: Inflația în România e înaltă și am putea să pierdem stabilitatea leului

Daniel Dăianu, președintele Consiliului Fiscal,  a vorbit, miercuri seară, la Realitatea PLUS despre deficitul bugetar al României, în contextul în care CE a cerut că România… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu îl pune la punct pe Eugen Teodorovici: Ne-am dori să-l avem mai des în interiorul partidului și mai puțin în public

Președintele interimar al PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, s-a scuzat în direct la Digi24 pentru pasivitatea de care colegul lui de partid,… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu cere SĂ PICE CAPETE, după umilirea Sorinei Pintea: Am avut o discuţie cu ministrul Justiţiei, pe această temă, şi dânsul era îngrijorat

Preşedintele PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, a declarat că se bucură că ministrul de Interne,… [citeste mai departe]

Avocatul Poporului s-a autosesizat în cazul Sorinei Pintea. ”Privarea de libertate nu trebuie să însemne o condamnare de moarte”

Renate Weber, Avocatul Poporului, a anunţat, miercuri, că instituţia pe care o conduce s-a autosesizat în cazul Sorinei Pintea, fost… [citeste mai departe]


PSD Senator Daniel Zamfir: Contracts for provision of services, utility supply, expressed in domestic currency

Publicat:
The contracts concluded for the provision of services or for the utility supply can be expressed only in lei, if both the issuers and the recipients are Romanian residents, stipulates a legislative proposal initiated by (PSD) . "As promised, I submitted the draft law on contracts and payment of invoices on Romania's territory. All contracts will be expressed in lei and, consequently, the invoices will no longer be reported at the euro exchange rate on the day of issue. That is enough! The devaluation of the domestic currency must be supported by…

