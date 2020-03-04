PSD Senator Daniel Zamfir: Contracts for provision of services, utility supply, expressed in domestic currency

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister-Designate Ludovic Orban told private TV broadcaster Digi 24 on Sunday, that parliamentarians are required to be present at the government's investiture vote, and "by no means skip this for reasons that are questionable". "Regardless of what the PSD [Social Democratic Party] wants,…

- The censure motion titled "Orban / PNL government - privatisation of Romanian democracy", initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), was adopted by Parliament on Wednesday. There were 261 votes "in favour", as announced by acting leader of the Social Democrats, Marcel Ciolacu.

- Parliament will debate and vote on Wednesday, starting at noon, the censure motion tabled after the government assumed responsibility for the bill providing for two-round mayoral elections, the joint Standing Bureaus have decided today. The censure motion titled "Orban Government/PNL - putting Romanian…

- The Orban Government must be urgently dismissed, both because changing the electoral system on the eve of elections violates the European standards, and because the adoption of these changes was made unilaterally, without consultation and debate, by the ruling party assuming responsibility, shows…

- On Tuesday, the Chamber of Deputies passed a bill repealing special state pensions, 247 to nil and 21 abstentions. The bill provides for the repeal of special state pensions, with the exception of the pensions for the military and police.The MPs rejected amendments tabled in the Committee…

- President Klaus Iohannis supports a project released by the Ministry of Health that allows privately operated hospitals in Romania access to national healthcare programmes. "The government has to provide all healthcare services, but in Romania there is also a private system that operates up to good…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Monday that there is no provision in the Constitution banning the Government to take responsibility on the Budget Law and the invocation of a judicial conflict of constitutional nature is, in his view, "a trick of the PSD [the Social Democratic Party]." "Why…

- The total value of overdue loans - both corporate and individual - totaled 4.7 billion lei in November 2019, 2.6 percent down from the figure reported in October 2019, while past due loans in foreign currency decreased by 6.5 percent to the equivalent of 2.17 billion lei, according to the data of…