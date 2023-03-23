Program la Happy Cinema Bistrita 24 mar - 30 mar 2023.

Stiri Recomandate

Fost primar din Tătăranu, condamnat cu suspendare

Sentință definitivă într-un dosar trimis în instanță în urmă cu mai bine de trei ani de procurorii anticorupție, în legătură cu anumite acuzații legate de obținerea fondurilor APIA, în perioada 2011 – 2014. La acel moment, în dosar erau mai mulți inculpați, inclusiv fostul primar al comunei Tătăranu,… [citeste mai departe]

Sediul Primăriei Jitia va fi reabilitat energetic

Autoritățile locale din Jitia vor reabilita energetic sediul primăriei. În acest sens, au fost scoase la licitație serviciile de proiectare, execuţie lucrări și asistenţă tehnică din partea proiectantului pe perioada execuției lucrărilor aferente obiectivului de investiţii „Eficientizare energetică… [citeste mai departe]

Liderul PSD, atac la șeful Consiliului Concurenței: „Mai are tupeul să mai vină să își dea cu părerea?”

Marcel Ciolacu îl torpilează pe Bogdan Chirițoiu pe care îl acuză că, după patru falimente ale companiilor din piața de asigurări face aceleași greșeli. Preşedintele PSD,… [citeste mai departe]

Populația Canadei a crescut cu peste un milion de oameni, în 2022, ca urmare a imigrației

Populaţia Canadei a crescut în 2022 cu peste un milion de oameni, fapt care se datorează aproape în întregime imigranţilor şi rezidenţilor temporari, a indicat miercuri oficiul de statistică al Canadei, informează Agerpres. [citeste mai departe]

În opinia Casei Albe, China nu poate pretinde că este „imparţială” în ceee ce priveşte Ucraina

„Nu putem considera în mod rezonabil că China este imparţială” în ceea c ce priveşte Ucraina, a afirmat un purtător de cuvânt al Casei Albe, aceasta fiind critica americană cea mai directă până… [citeste mai departe]

Se scot la concurs funcțiile de director medical și director economic la Spitalul Huși

INTERES… Astăzi se întrunesc aleșii municipiului Huși, în ședința ordinară a lunii martie, iar ordinea de zi cuprinde aproape 80 de proiecte de hotărâre, unele mai interesante ca altele. De pildă, între inițiativele edilitare… [citeste mai departe]

Noile ghiduri pentru programele Rabla Clasic şi Rabla Plus, publicate în Monitorul Oficial / Din 24 martie încep înscrierile pentru persoane fizice / Ce modificări există

”Începând de vineri, 24 martie 2023, ora 10:00,… [citeste mai departe]

GALERIE FOTO: Elevi și profesori ai Colegiului Economic din Focșani, în Grecia printr-un proiect Erasmus+

În perioada 6-10 martie 2023, elevi și profesori au reprezentat Colegiul Economic ,,Mihail Kogălniceanu” din Focșani la cea de-a șasea activitate din cadrul proiectului de parteneriat… [citeste mai departe]

Volodimir Zelenski: „Sirena de alertă aeriană sună aproape constant! Ameninţare constantă a vieţii”

„Este dureros să priveşti oraşele din Donbas, în care Rusia a adus suferinţă şi ruină teribilă. Sirena de alertă aeriană sună aproape constant, din oră în oră, în Kramatorsk, ameninţarea… [citeste mai departe]


Program la Happy Cinema Bistrita 24 mar - 30 mar 2023.

Publicat:

Vineri,24 Martie 14:00 Pil - Animatie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG 14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow - Animatie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG 15:20 Nastrusnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub)

