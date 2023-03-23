Program la Happy Cinema Bistrita 24 mar - 30 mar 2023.Publicat:
Vineri,24 Martie 14:00 Pil - Animatie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG 14:30 Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow - Animatie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG 15:20 Nastrusnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) - ...
