Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 17- 23 martie

Scandal la Judecătoria Vaslui: un bărbat recalcitrant a fost încătușat de șapte jandarmi!

GRAV… Incidentul a avut loc joi, în jurul prânzului, pe holurile Judecătoriei Vaslui. Un bărbat de aproximativ 40 de ani s-a arătat nemulțumit după ce nu a reușit să afle date dintr-un dosar de divorț, date cu… [citeste mai departe]

Infantino reales…

Gianni Infantino și-a început al doilea mandat ca președinte FIFA, după ce a fost reales fără opoziție pentru a conduce fotbalul la nivel mondial pentru încă patru ani, în timpul celui de-al 73-lea Congres FIFA, care a avut loc la Kigali, în Rwanda. Imediat după realegerea sa, președintele Infantino a declarat: „A fi președinte FIFA este o onoare incredibilă,… [citeste mai departe]

Culmea pedepsei: judecătorii i-au interzis să conducă doi ani unui bărbat prins la volan fără permis

AMUZANT… Prins la volan beat și fără permis, un vasluian s-a ales cu o pedeapsă incredibilă. Pe lângă închisoarea cu suspendare, bărbatului i-a fost interzis dreptul de a mai conduce pe o… [citeste mai departe]

De ce este important să respecți pauza de masă la serviciu

Pauza de masă este un drept al angajatului. Codul Muncii obligă angajatorul să ofere o pauză de 30-60 de minute la mijlocul programului de lucru. Sunt câteva motive importante pentru care este indicat să profiți de acest moment de respiro la mijlocul zilei pentru a sta la masă… [citeste mai departe]

LEONTINA POP sărbătoreşte 65 de ani de viaţă şi 45 de ani de carieră artistică

Ansamblul artistic "Mureșul" din Târgu Mureș și Consiliul Județean Mureș au organizat la Sala Ansamblului Artistic Profesionist ,,Mureșul" un spectacol extraordinar. Un nou album muzical folcloric intitulat ,,Din Ardeal de pe Gurghiu"… [citeste mai departe]

Proteste în Franța: Forţele de ordine i-au evacuat pe manifestanţi în apropiere de parlament, la Paris

Forţele de ordine au intervenit joi seara la Paris, nu departe de parlament, în Place de la Concorde, unde mii de manifestanţi s-au adunat pentru a protesta împotriva reformei pensiilor,… [citeste mai departe]

Amenzile se ţin scai de CS Păuleşti

După ce Valentin Lazăr a fost suspendat două etape, ratând meciul decisiv pentru play-off, pentru CS Păulești a mai urmat o… lovitură. Astfel, delegatul Cristi Banu a fost amendat cu 1700 de lei, dar și suspendat 3 etape, după ce a fost eliminat la partida cu SR Muncipal Brașov, echipa gazdă, CS Păulești acuzând arbitrajul… [citeste mai departe]

Veste uriașă pentru pensionarii români! Își vor putea recupera aceste sume de bani

Este SUPER-VESTE pentru mii de pensionari! Măsurile ce îi vizează direct pe pensionari sunt de-a dreptul surprinzătoare, mai ales în actualul context de criză economică. IMPORTANT! Banii pot fi recuperați și de către urmași în… [citeste mai departe]

GALERIE FOTO: Acțiune de ecologizare la nivelul localității Soveja

Primăria Soveja a demarat o acțiune de ecologizare la nivelul localității, la care au participat angajați ai primăriei, cadre didactice de la Școala Gimnazială „Simion Mehedinți”. S-a acționat în mai multe zone, cum ar fi Stațiune, Punga și zona centru, urmând ca… [citeste mai departe]

Gheorghe Zamfir se solidarizează cu Nicu Covaci! Atac la Uniunea Compozitorilor: Umilirea valorilor naționale a fost și încă este un sport național

Gheorghe Zamfir se solidarizează cu Nicu Covaci, după ce artistul nu a fost primit în Uniunea… [citeste mai departe]


Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 17- 23 martie

Vineri,17 Martie 13:30 Nastrușnicul motan Maurice 2D (dub) – Animatie, Familie, Normal, AG 14:00 and the Curse of the Animatie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG 14:30 Pil – Animatie, Aventuri, Familie, Fantastic, Normal, AG 15:00 and the Curse of the Animatie, Familie, Mister, Normal, AG 15:30 […] Articolul Program Happy Cinema Bacau, 17- 23 martie apare prima data in Deșteptarea - Liderul presei bacauane! .

