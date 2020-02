Prognosis Commission says emergence and spread of coronavirus could adversely impact global demand

The emergence and spread of the coronavirus could have an adverse effect on global demand, despite the appeasement, to a certain extent, of US - China trade tensions by the signing of phase one of the trade agreement, the National Strategy and Prognosis Commission (CNSP) said.

The commission maintained its estimate for this year's growth of the Romanian economy at 4.1 percent, as it expects the industry to bounce back in the second half of 2020 so that the overall increase in the gross value added will be positive. Also, the total volume of constructions will continue to grow, yet at…