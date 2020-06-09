Prime Minister tells Alliance of Trade Unions of Defense Industry that this sector of activity, a priority

Prime Minister tells Alliance of Trade Unions of Defense Industry that this sector of activity, a priorityPublicat:
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stressed on Tuesday that the defense industry is a "priority" and specified that "there is a willingness on the part of the Government to increase the competitiveness and efficiency of this sector of activity", during the meeting which he had with the representatives of Alliance of Trade Unions of the Defence and Aeronautical Industry (ASIAA).
According to a post on the Government's Facebook page, the discussions referred to the problems faced by economic operators in the defense industry during the period when they do not carry out their core activity due…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
PM Orban, film industry representatives discuss measures to allow sector's activity resumption
22:48, 27.05.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday gave assurances that the resumption of film and audiovisual productions will be possible after the joint order of the Health and the Culture Ministries on COVID-19 protection regulations is signed and published in the Official Journal.According to…
Government will prolong support measures for domains that continue to be affected by restrictions
17:24, 26.05.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated that the Government wants to maintain until June 1 all the support measures granted during the state of emergency, and, from this date, will prolong them for "those domains that continue to be affected by restrictions, among them the entertainment industry."The…
PM tells environmental NGOs that he supports the idea of managing protected areas together
17:27, 20.05.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday told the environmental NGOs he held consultations with that he supports the idea of joint management of the protected areas by the public authorities and the associative environment. "Discussions started from the use of investments in the European Green Deal…
PM Orban: Gov't supports resumption of HORECA activity when the epidemiological situation allows it
17:51, 18.05.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban continued on Monday the consultations with representatives of the HORECA industry in view of resumption of the activity of this sector under safety conditions when the epidemiological situation regarding the novel coronavirus allows it, the Government announced on a Facebook…
PM Orban meets pharmaceutical industry representatives: Gov't's goal is to boost domestic production
18:22, 07.04.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Tuesday that a goal of the Government is to boost the domestic production of medicines, biocides and medical equipment, so that the risk of syncope be reduced in terms of supply in crisis situations. He met with representatives of producers and distributors…
PM Orban has met representatives of large retailers: Gov't wants to maintain populations' purchase power
16:33, 07.04.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban assured, at the meeting he had on Tuesday with the representatives of the large retail networks in the food area, that the Government wants to maintain the purchasing power of the population and to stay prepared to restart the economy, "with all the instruments at its…
PM Ludovic Orban resumes activity, after second test for 2019-nCoV turns out negative
09:44, 24.03.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and members of the Cabinet received the result of the test for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), and it turns out negative, informs the Government on Tuesday morning."Following this negative result, the prime minister has exhausted the 14-day isolation regime…