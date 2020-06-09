Prime Minister tells Alliance of Trade Unions of Defense Industry that this sector of activity, a priority

Stiri Recomandate

Nelu Tătaru: Suntem într-o nouă fază epidemiologică şi trebuie să redeschidem spitalele pentru bolnavi

Ministerul Sănătăţii a cerut Direcţiilor de sănătate publică să evalueze de urgenţă situaţia în spitalele care asigură asistenţă medicală pacienţilor testaţi pozitiv cu virusul SARS-CoV-2… [citeste mai departe]

Cristoiu: E un calcul diabolic. Ne vor da drumul la relaxare cu ţârâita până la locale

Jurnalistul şi publicistul Ion Cristoiu afirmă că, deşi anunţul lui Iohannis privind prelungirea stării de alertă şi măsurile sunt restrictive, ele nu vor afecta electoral guvernul PNL care mizează pe... [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Economic pe lângă prim-ministru, în ședință. Deciziile anunțate de Ion Chicu

Ion Chicu a participat, astăzi, la ședința plenară a Consiliului Economic pe lângă prim-ministru. Potrivit șefului Executivului, zeci de mii de locuri de muncă sunt în pericol în Moldova. Totodată, Chicu a anunțat… [citeste mai departe]

FAN Courier confirmă că 24 de angajaţi de la depozitul din Ştefăneşti au fost testaţi pozitiv cu COVID-19

FAN Courier confirmă că 24 de angajaţi de la depozitul din Ştefăneşti au fost testaţi pozitiv cu COVID-19 Un număr de 24 de manipulanţi marfă angajaţi la depozitul din Ştefăneşti… [citeste mai departe]

Pentru ce ţări NU se va ridica măsura izolării la domiciliu din 15 iunie: Anunțul președintelui Iohannis

Ziarul Unirea Pentru ce ţări NU se va ridica măsura izolării la domiciliu din 15 iunie: Anunțul președintelui Iohannis Klaus Iohannis, președintele României, a vorbit, marți, la Palatul… [citeste mai departe]

OMS schimbă evaluarea de „contact COVID-19”. Adunările publice și asimptomaticii NU transmit boala!

„Se pare că este rar ca un individ asimptomatic să transmită mai departe virusul. Vrem să ne concentrăm pe cazurile simptomatice”, a declarat luni Maria van Kerkhove, epidemiolog OMS, într-o… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus: Israelul a oprit supravegherea prin telefoanele mobile

Serviciul israelian de securitate internă, Shin Bet, a oprit urmărirea prin telefoanele mobile a purtătorilor de coronavirus, a declarat marţi o sursă oficială, invocând succesul alternativelor la controversata metodă de limitare a contagierilor, transmite Reuters.… [citeste mai departe]

Raed Arafat, despre vacanţele românilor în străinătate: Putem merge oriunde. Problema noastră este la întoarcere dacă intrăm în izolare

Medicul Raed Arafat a explicat la România TV modul în care românii vor putea merge în vacanţă, în contextul pandemiei… [citeste mai departe]

Banca Transilvania anticipează o creștere economică cu un ritm mediu de 2,5% în 2020 - 2022, după pandemie

În scenariul central ne așteptăm la intrarea economiei interne într-un nou ciclu în perioada imediat următoare și la o creștere cu un ritm mediu anual de peste 2,5% în intervalul… [citeste mai departe]

Tranșa a II-a de măști pentru elevi și profesori a ajuns în Bistrița-Năsăud

A sosit și cea de-a doua tranșă de măști de protecție pentru elevii și profesorii din județul Bistrița-Năsăud, care vor fi folosite în timpul examenelor naționale, informează Instituția Prefectului Bistrița-Năsăud. Inspectoratul Școlar… [citeste mai departe]


Prime Minister tells Alliance of Trade Unions of Defense Industry that this sector of activity, a priority

Publicat:
stressed on Tuesday that the is a "priority" and specified that "there is a willingness on the part of the Government to increase the competitiveness and efficiency of this sector of activity", during the meeting which he had with the representatives of Alliance of of the Defence and (ASIAA).

According to a post on the Government's Facebook page, the discussions referred to the problems faced by economic operators in the during the period when they do not carry out their core activity due…

PM Orban, film industry representatives discuss measures to allow sector's activity resumption

22:48, 27.05.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday gave assurances that the resumption of film and audiovisual productions will be possible after the joint order of the Health and the Culture Ministries on COVID-19 protection regulations is signed and published in the Official Journal.According to…

Government will prolong support measures for domains that continue to be affected by restrictions

17:24, 26.05.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated that the Government wants to maintain until June 1 all the support measures granted during the state of emergency, and, from this date, will prolong them for "those domains that continue to be affected by restrictions, among them the entertainment industry."The…

PM tells environmental NGOs that he supports the idea of managing protected areas together

17:27, 20.05.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday told the environmental NGOs he held consultations with that he supports the idea of joint management of the protected areas by the public authorities and the associative environment. "Discussions started from the use of investments in the European Green Deal…

PM Orban: Gov't supports resumption of HORECA activity when the epidemiological situation allows it

17:51, 18.05.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban continued on Monday the consultations with representatives of the HORECA industry in view of resumption of the activity of this sector under safety conditions when the epidemiological situation regarding the novel coronavirus allows it, the Government announced on a Facebook…

PM Orban meets pharmaceutical industry representatives: Gov't's goal is to boost domestic production

18:22, 07.04.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Tuesday that a goal of the Government is to boost the domestic production of medicines, biocides and medical equipment, so that the risk of syncope be reduced in terms of supply in crisis situations. He met with representatives of producers and distributors…

PM Orban has met representatives of large retailers: Gov't wants to maintain populations' purchase power

16:33, 07.04.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban assured, at the meeting he had on Tuesday with the representatives of the large retail networks in the food area, that the Government wants to maintain the purchasing power of the population and to stay prepared to restart the economy, "with all the instruments at its…

PM Ludovic Orban resumes activity, after second test for 2019-nCoV turns out negative

09:44, 24.03.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and members of the Cabinet received the result of the test for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), and it turns out negative, informs the Government on Tuesday morning."Following this negative result, the prime minister has exhausted the 14-day isolation regime…


