Prime Minister tells Alliance of Trade Unions of Defense Industry that this sector of activity, a priority

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday gave assurances that the resumption of film and audiovisual productions will be possible after the joint order of the Health and the Culture Ministries on COVID-19 protection regulations is signed and published in the Official Journal.According to…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated that the Government wants to maintain until June 1 all the support measures granted during the state of emergency, and, from this date, will prolong them for "those domains that continue to be affected by restrictions, among them the entertainment industry."The…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday told the environmental NGOs he held consultations with that he supports the idea of joint management of the protected areas by the public authorities and the associative environment. "Discussions started from the use of investments in the European Green Deal…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban continued on Monday the consultations with representatives of the HORECA industry in view of resumption of the activity of this sector under safety conditions when the epidemiological situation regarding the novel coronavirus allows it, the Government announced on a Facebook…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Tuesday that a goal of the Government is to boost the domestic production of medicines, biocides and medical equipment, so that the risk of syncope be reduced in terms of supply in crisis situations. He met with representatives of producers and distributors…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban assured, at the meeting he had on Tuesday with the representatives of the large retail networks in the food area, that the Government wants to maintain the purchasing power of the population and to stay prepared to restart the economy, "with all the instruments at its…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and members of the Cabinet received the result of the test for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), and it turns out negative, informs the Government on Tuesday morning."Following this negative result, the prime minister has exhausted the 14-day isolation regime…