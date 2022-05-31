Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca invites European Parliament's President Roberta Metsola to Romania

Stiri Recomandate

„Papa Francisc – Pelerin în România, 3 ani de la vizita apostolică” este titlul expoziției găzduite, începând de azi până în data de 17 iunie, de Muzeul Național de Istorie.… [citeste mai departe]

Croaţia a promis că va putea creşte capacitatea conductei petroliere adriatice pentru a furniza petrol Ungariei, Slovaciei şi Republicii Cehe în cazul perturbării livrărilor… [citeste mai departe]

Un pompier voluntar devenit erou după ce a intervenit la Colectiv a ajuns în spatele gratiilor. Omul a primit șpagă pretinzând că poate interveni în cadrul IGSU pentru a facilita un transfer.  DGA l-a prins… [citeste mai departe]

Spania a reușit să salveze de la naufragiu 49 de migranți ce se aflau în Oceanul Atlantic, în largul Insulelor Canare.O ambarcațiune din paza de coastă spaniolă a transportat luni (30 mai) 49 de migranți, inclusiv o femeie și un copil, în portul Arguineguin din Gran Canaria,… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 250 de cazuri de infectări cu variola maimuţei au fost confirmate în ţări din afara Africii până acum. În Marea Britanie au apărut şi primele focare, fiind înregistrate mai mult de 150 de infectări… [citeste mai departe]

Vineri, 27 mai, s-a încheiat Săptămâna Prevenirii Criminalității, o săptămână plină cu activități, cu oameni informați, cu polițiști implicați. Polițiști de pretutindeni din țară s-au întâlnit cu mii, poate zeci de mii de cetățeni pentru a… [citeste mai departe]

Naționala de fotbal a României continuă pregătirile, la Mogoșoaia, în vederea partidelor din grupa C a Ligii Națiunilor. Selecționata tricoloră va întâlni, la 4 iunie, în deplasare, Muntenegrul, iar trei zile mai târziu, va juca la Zenica, contra Bosniei-Herțegovina. Vor urma, la 11 și 14 iunie, partidele… [citeste mai departe]

Germania va ajuta la transportul tancurilor din epoca sovietică din Grecia în Ucraina, trimițând la Atena vehicule germane moderne ca înlocuitori, a anunțat marți cancelarul german Olaf Scholz. [citeste mai departe]

Peste 100.000 de oameni, aflați în situații vulnerabile, au fost ajutați în perioada pandemiei COVID-19 prin acțiunile umanitare implementate de Crucea Roșie Română și IVECO, care a donat organizației trei vehicule din gama Daily, în valoare de 150 de mii… [citeste mai departe]


Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca invites European Parliament's President Roberta Metsola to Romania

Publicat:
(PNL) President, , had a meeting on Tuesday with the President of the (EP), Roberta Metsola, on which occasion he invited her to Romania, emphasizing that our country relies on the EP's support for accession to the .

