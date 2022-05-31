Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca invites European Parliament's President Roberta Metsola to Romania

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday, on the occasion of the signing of the assets takeover documents by Romgaz from Exxon for 50% of the Neptun Deep perimeter, that the gas will be extracted no later than 2026.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday said that the images he saw during his Tuesday visit to several areas of Ukraine affected by the armed conflict with Russia were the most shocking he saw during his entire military career.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Tuesday at Victoria Palace of Government with European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevicius, with the two officials agreeing to continue close co-operation in order to ensure sustainable progress in the management of environmental…

NATO represents for Romania the strongest security guarantee that we can count on, "in the dangerous context created by the Russian aggression in Ukraine" said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, on Tuesday, in a message on the occasion of the 18th anniversary of Romania submitting accession papers to…

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday stated that the mix of measures regarding energy, food and other products will be communicated next week, after the authorities discuss the matter with the European Commission.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met, on Tuesday, at the Victoria Palace, with a delegation of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, led by President Francesco Rocca, who is on official visit to Romania, with new measures to coordinate the efforts to manage the flow of…

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Tuesday, that the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen Area will contribute in an essential way to consolidating the Single Market and strengthening the resilience of the European Union in its entirety.

Observing consumer rights is a constant concern of state institutions, and the state has an obligation to protect citizens and the economy, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday, on the occasion of the World Consumer Rights Day, Agerpres reports.