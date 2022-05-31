Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca invites European Parliament's President Roberta Metsola to Romania

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca invites European Parliament's President Roberta Metsola to RomaniaPublicat:
The National Liberal Party (PNL) President, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, had a meeting on Tuesday with the President of the European Parliament (EP), Roberta Metsola, on which occasion he invited her to Romania, emphasizing that our country relies on the EP's support for accession to the Schengen Area.
