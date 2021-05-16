Prime Minister Florin Citu: Decision to wear a mask or not in offices with all people vaccinated, after June 1

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Florin Citu said, on Saturday evening, at the Bucharest National Theatre (TNB), that Romanians had understood that the only way out out of the pandemic was vaccination. "Together we went through a difficult year, together we wore masks, together we kept the social distance, together…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday he was convinced that the target of 5 million people getting vaccinated in Romania by June 1 would be reached and pointed out that next week it is possible that members of the government take to the streets and get directly involved in the mass vaccination…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu has announced on Wednesday that he proposed to the interministerial committee that in the offices where all persons are vaccinated against COVID mask wearing no longer be compulsory. He was asked in a press conference what incentives are taken into account to boost…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that re-opening restaurants at full capacity to persons fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a proposal to be discussed on Friday by the inter-ministerial committee, noting that each country has a way to motivate people to get vaccinated. Asked…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that after June 1, some COVID-19 relaxation measures could be discussed, pointing to the fact that restaurants could be opened at a capacity of 30-40% regardless of the cumulative two-week caseload rate. "I think we can talk after June 1 about some relaxation…

- Prime Minister Florin Cițu has announced on Tuesday that the anti-Covid vaccination in Romania has reached 115,000 people per day, according to romaniajournal.ro. The Prime Minister encouraged Romanians to get vaccinated and explained that it is the only way to get rid of the pandemic. “A joint effort…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu on Friday said that his and the Government's goal remains to vaccinate 10 million Romanians against COVID "as soon as possible," adding that once this threshold is reached, the authorities will be able to consider giving up the protective mask, agerpres.ro confirms.…

