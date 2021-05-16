Prime Minister Florin Citu: Decision to wear a mask or not in offices with all people vaccinated, after June 1

Stiri Recomandate

DEZASTRU pentru români! Va veni un nou val puternic de scumpiri

DEZASTRU pentru români! Va veni un nou val puternic de scumpiri

Vești proaste pentru toți românii! Una dintre cele mai importante instituții din România lansează un avertisment! Asupra țării noastre urmează să vină cel mai puternic val de scumpiri din ultimii ani. Potrivit raportului, noile scumpiri vor viza direct cele mai cumpărate… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus: Experţi germani consideră necesară o a treia doză de vaccin anti-COVID-19

Coronavirus: Experţi germani consideră necesară o a treia doză de vaccin anti-COVID-19

Autorităţile sanitare germane consideră că este posibil să fie necesar un al treilea vaccin anti-COVID-19 anul viitor, în acord cu ceea ce au anunţat unii producători de vaccinuri, relatează duminică EFE. Într-un interviu… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Rafila: Dacă toată lumea se testează, dar nu se vaccinează, ne întoarcem la restricţii

Alexandru Rafila: Dacă toată lumea se testează, dar nu se vaccinează, ne întoarcem la restricţii

Profesorul Alexandru Rafila atrage atenţia asupra faptului că numărul persoanelor care se vaccinează în această perioadă cu prima doză de ser anti-COVID este mai mic decât cel al persoanelor care… [citeste mai departe]

Mobilizare exemplară a constructorului român de pe A3 Nădășelu-Zimbor. Imagini suprise cu drona

Mobilizare exemplară a constructorului român de pe A3 Nădășelu-Zimbor. Imagini suprise cu drona

Asociația Pro Infrastructură a anunțat că lucrările pe tronsonul Nădășelu-Zimbor, de pe Autostrada Transilvania, sunt realizate în proporție de aproximativ 5%. Autostrada ar trebui să fie finalizată… [citeste mai departe]

Nea Tacu - Primul bulibașă vaccinat împotriva coronavirus

Nea Tacu - Primul bulibașă vaccinat împotriva coronavirus

Bulibaşa s-a vaccinat împreună cu soţia lui, iar nepotul lui este cel care a făcut cunoscută povestea pe pagina de facebook a campaniei de imunizare. Acesta a povestit că bunicul lui a făcut armata pe timpul lui Ceașuescu și a trăit în corturi făcând cazane de țuică. Bulibașa speră… [citeste mai departe]

Scriitori botoșăneni dincolo de Styx: Mihail Sevastos, cronicarul vieții românești

Scriitori botoșăneni dincolo de Styx: Mihail Sevastos, cronicarul vieții românești

Memorialul Ipotești – Centrul Național de Studii Mihai Eminescu își propune, într-un parteneriat media cu ziarul Botoșăneanul, să prezinte, în ediția de duminică, un nou proiect intitulat Scriitori botoșăneni dincolo de Styx.… [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL| 565 de cazuri noi de coronavirus în România, în ultimele 24 de ore: 38 decese și 777 de persoane internate la ATI

OFICIAL| 565 de cazuri noi de coronavirus în România, în ultimele 24 de ore: 38 decese și 777 de persoane internate la ATI

OFICIAL| 565 de cazuri noi de coronavirus în România, în ultimele 24 de ore: 38 decese și 777 de persoane internate la ATI Duminică, 16 mai 2021, Grupul… [citeste mai departe]

Bătaie pe Aeroportul Luton. MAE, reacție după încăierarea românilor: ”O dispută între membrii aceleiaşi familii” – VIDEO

Bătaie pe Aeroportul Luton. MAE, reacție după încăierarea românilor: ”O dispută între membrii aceleiaşi familii” – VIDEO

Tămbălăul cu țipete și pumni în care au fost implicați mai mulți români, pe un aeroport din afara țării, băgându-i în sperieți pe… [citeste mai departe]

De ce nu se ridică vizele SUA pentru români. Cât e, la momentul de față, rata de refuz. Ce spune șeful MAE

De ce nu se ridică vizele SUA pentru români. Cât e, la momentul de față, rata de refuz. Ce spune șeful MAE

Un subiect de interes pentru românii care vor să ajungă dincolo de Ocean îl reprezintă, de ani buni, vizele pentru Statele Unite, o ”probă” pe care o au de trecut înaintea oricărui… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Prime Minister Florin Citu: Decision to wear a mask or not in offices with all people vaccinated, after June 1

Publicat:
Prime Minister Florin Citu: Decision to wear a mask or not in offices with all people vaccinated, after June 1

said on Saturday evening that a decision on whether or not to wear a protective mask at work, where there are only vaccinated people, would be taken from June 1, reports agerpres. also said that from June 1, the Government would amend the normative acts necessary for the safe conduct of cultural events.
Asked if all Romanians would have access to performances after June 1, said: "For all Romanians... it depends on whether they are vaccinated or not. You have seen that every event, indoors or outdoors, has certain criteria…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Prime Minister Florin Citu: Romanians have understood the only way out of pandemic is vaccination

12:31, 16.05.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu said, on Saturday evening, at the Bucharest National Theatre (TNB), that Romanians had understood that the only way out out of the pandemic was vaccination. "Together we went through a difficult year, together we wore masks, together we kept the social distance, together…

PM Citu says 5 million people vaccinated by June 1 in Romania still possible

11:50, 10.05.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday he was convinced that the target of 5 million people getting vaccinated in Romania by June 1 would be reached and pointed out that next week it is possible that members of the government take to the streets and get directly involved in the mass vaccination…

PM Citu: I proposed mask wearing no longer compulsory in offices with all people vaccinated

16:35, 05.05.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu has announced on Wednesday that he proposed to the interministerial committee that in the offices where all persons are vaccinated against COVID mask wearing no longer be compulsory. He was asked in a press conference what incentives are taken into account to boost…

PM Citu: Opening restaurants at full capacity to vaccinated persons, a proposal; a way to motivate people

16:30, 05.05.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that re-opening restaurants at full capacity to persons fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a proposal to be discussed on Friday by the inter-ministerial committee, noting that each country has a way to motivate people to get vaccinated. Asked…

Prime Minister Citu after june 1, we can talk about easing restrictions; restaurants should no longer depend on caseload

08:41, 27.04.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that after June 1, some COVID-19 relaxation measures could be discussed, pointing to the fact that restaurants could be opened at a capacity of 30-40% regardless of the cumulative two-week caseload rate. "I think we can talk after June 1 about some relaxation…

Daily vaccination in Romania has reached 115,000 people per day

14:40, 13.04.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Cițu has announced on Tuesday that the anti-Covid vaccination in Romania has reached 115,000 people per day, according to romaniajournal.ro.  The Prime Minister encouraged Romanians to get vaccinated and explained that it is the only way to get rid of the pandemic. “A joint effort…

Coronavirus/PM Citu: When we'll have 10 million Romanians immunised we will consider giving up mask

18:01, 09.04.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu on Friday said that his and the Government's goal remains to vaccinate 10 million Romanians against COVID "as soon as possible," adding that once this threshold is reached, the authorities will be able to consider giving up the protective mask, agerpres.ro confirms.…

Jiu Valley miners to get 11 million lei in all in back pay

17:50, 24.02.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu said Wednesday that the government approved the same day a decision under which about 11 million lei will be given to Jiu Valley miners in back pay as regulated under their the collective labour agreement. "A piece of legislation was approved last week and today we approved…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 16 mai 2021
Bucuresti 11°C | 23°C
Iasi 12°C | 24°C
Cluj-Napoca 8°C | 18°C
Timisoara 10°C | 19°C
Constanta 13°C | 19°C
Brasov 8°C | 20°C
Baia Mare 10°C | 18°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 13.05.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 302.415,60 11.897.695,76
II (5/6) 4 25.201,30 -
III (4/6) 287 351,23 -
IV (3/6) 6.186 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 12.284.886,16

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 mai 2021
USD 4.0823
EUR 4.9265
CHF 4.4948
GBP 5.7278
CAD 3.3657
XAU 237.938
JPY 3.7249
CNY 0.6324
AED 1.1114
AUD 3.1468
MDL 0.2288
BGN 2.5189

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec