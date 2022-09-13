President of the Union of Honorary Consuls from Romania, welcomed by Chief diplomat Aurescu

President of the Union of Honorary Consuls from Romania, welcomed by Chief diplomat AurescuPublicat:
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, welcomed, on Tuesday, the president of the Union of Honorary Consuls from Romania (UCOR), Andreas Huber, on the occasion of which he reiterated the opening of the ministry for the consolidation of dialogue and collaboration with this organization, with the objective of supporting and facilitating the activity carried out by honorary consuls in our country.
