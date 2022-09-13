Stiri Recomandate

Câciu: Investiţiile străine directe au crescut cu 43,7% în primele şapte luni ale acestui an, ajungând la 5,5 miliarde euro faţă de 3,83 miliarde euro cât însumau în perioada similară a anului trecut

Câciu: Investiţiile străine directe au crescut cu 43,7% în primele şapte luni ale acestui an, ajungând la 5,5 miliarde euro faţă de 3,83 miliarde euro cât însumau în perioada similară a anului trecut

„România… [citeste mai departe]

President of the Union of Honorary Consuls from Romania, welcomed by Chief diplomat Aurescu

President of the Union of Honorary Consuls from Romania, welcomed by Chief diplomat Aurescu

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, welcomed, on Tuesday, the president of the Union of Honorary Consuls from Romania (UCOR), Andreas Huber, on the occasion of which he reiterated the opening of the ministry… [citeste mai departe]

Obiectul care aduce mare ghinion în casă nouă. Este interzis să-l iei cu tine

Obiectul care aduce mare ghinion în casă nouă. Este interzis să-l iei cu tine

Mulți oameni sunt superstițioși. Majoritatea românilor cred foarte mult în vorbele rămase din bătrâni. Unii dintre ei sunt extrem de atenți mai ales când vine vorba despre un eveniment special precum mutatul într-o nouă casă. Oamenii știu… [citeste mai departe]

Crește interesul românilor pentru iodura de potasiu: Peste 200.000 de persoane au ridicat comprimatele în august, față de 1.000 în iulie.

Crește interesul românilor pentru iodura de potasiu: Peste 200.000 de persoane au ridicat comprimatele în august, față de 1.000 în iulie.

Numărul românilor care s-au prezentat în farmacii pentru a-și ridica comprimatele de iodura de potasiu a crescut considerabil… [citeste mai departe]

Profesor SNSPA: „Se cunoaște foarte puțin despre situația reală de la Chișinău" - De ce l-a decorat Iohannis pe omul lui Plahotniuc

Profesor SNSPA: „Se cunoaște foarte puțin despre situația reală de la Chișinău” - De ce l-a decorat Iohannis pe omul lui Plahotniuc

„Înțeleg că acum e bun. A fost o lista intreaga de decoratii. Mi-a scăpat. Este și președintele Curți ide Conturi Marian… [citeste mai departe]

Pensiile vor crește cu mai mult de 10% - Marcel Ciolacu: „Măreşti la fel şi celui care are 1.500 de lei şi celui care are 20.000 de lei"

Pensiile vor crește cu mai mult de 10% - Marcel Ciolacu: „Măreşti la fel şi celui care are 1.500 de lei şi celui care are 20.000 de lei”

„Anul acesta vom avea o creștere economică mai mare decât cea estimată. Este inuman să vorbim de o decizie de… [citeste mai departe]

Cristina Bălan este însărcinată în șase luni! Prima imagine cu burtica de gravidă

Cristina Bălan este însărcinată în șase luni! Prima imagine cu burtica de gravidă

Cristina Bălan, cunoscută publicului după ce a câștigat emisiunea «Vocea României», a oferit o vește neașteptată tuturor! Artista este însărcinată din nou și urmează ca famila ei să devină mai numeroasă peste doar trei luni,… [citeste mai departe]

În fața unei ierni dificile, Olaf Scholz vrea să reformeze piața electricității: Este de neconceput ca producătorii să facă profituri suplimentare

În fața unei ierni dificile, Olaf Scholz vrea să reformeze piața electricității: Este de neconceput ca producătorii să facă profituri suplimentare

Cancelarul german Olaf Scolz anunţă marţi că vrea o reformă a pieţei electricităţii care să… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul vicepreşedinte al ANAF, condamnat la 13 ani de închisoare cu executare

Fostul vicepreşedinte al ANAF, condamnat la 13 ani de închisoare cu executare

Șerban Pop, fostul șef al ANAF, condamnat la 13 ani de închisoare. Şerban Pop este acuzat că a primit o mită în valoare de 2,5 milioane de euro în schimbul obținerii unor beneficii fiscale în cazul unei tranzacții dintre două firme, dar și pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Moldovenii se gândesc să renunțe la Gazprom înainte de rușii să închidă conducta

Moldovenii se gândesc să renunțe la Gazprom înainte de rușii să închidă conducta

Vicepremierul Andrei Spînu are "foarte mari îndoieli" cu privire la continuarea relaţiilor cu Gazprom, principalul furnizor de gaze al Republicii Moldova. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook… [citeste mai departe]


President of the Union of Honorary Consuls from Romania, welcomed by Chief diplomat Aurescu

Publicat:

Publicat:
President of the Union of Honorary Consuls from Romania, welcomed by Chief diplomat Aurescu

of , , welcomed, on Tuesday, the president of the Union of from Romania (UCOR), , on the occasion of which he reiterated the opening of the ministry for the consolidation of dialogue and collaboration with this organization, with the objective of supporting and facilitating the activity carried out by honorary consuls in our country.

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Minister Burduja: Semiconductors, an essential component for the present, for the future

20:35, 02.09.2022 - Semiconductors are a key component for the future and for the present, Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization Sebastian Burduja said on Friday at the Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum, an event organized by the New Strategy Center, with the support of NATO's Public Diplomacy Division…

Romania: Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca insists on calculation of energy prices being well clarified

16:35, 30.08.2022 - The energy ordinance is still under discussion, Prime Minister Ciuca said on Tuesday in Constanta, where he visited the 'Gheorghe Hagi' Football Academy. The head of the government added that everything related to the calculation of electricity and gas prices must be "very well clarified" and also…

ForMin Aurescu in Prague to support EU-Russia visa granting agreement's suspension

19:46, 29.08.2022 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will participate on Tuesday and Wednesday in the informal meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the EU Member States (in Gymnich format), which will take place in Prague, within the Czech Presidency of the Council of the European Union, a…

PM Ciuca - discussions with Maia Sandu on energy security, refugee crisis and ensuring political stability

18:11, 29.07.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Friday, at the Victoria Palace, with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who is on an official visit to Romania, the discussions focusing on current topics and "in-depth" consultations on security issues energy, managing the refugee crisis, ensuring…

Demonstrative exercise of US Ground Forces deployed in Romania - Saturday, at 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base

12:35, 26.07.2022 - Chief of Defense Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, and Major General Joseph P. McGee, Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division will participate on Saturday, starting 15:30, in the presentation ceremony of the US unit battle flag, which will take place at the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base…

ForMin Aurescu on Hungarian PM's speech: It is regrettable such ideas are propagated from territory of Romania

23:21, 25.07.2022 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, stated on Monday for Digi24.ro, regarding the speech of the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, in Baile Tusnad, that it is "regrettable that such ideas are propagated from Romania's territory". Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

DefMin Dincu, president of Defence Committee of French National Assembly, Gassilloud, about NATO cooperation

19:31, 21.07.2022 - The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, received the president of the Defence Committee of the French National Assembly, Thomas Gassilloud, on Thursday, on the agenda of talks being the perspectives of consolidating cooperation within NATO, EU and bilateral, with an emphasis on NATO Summit's…

President Iohannis, Irish Minister Coveney discuss economic cooperation, current security situation

19:35, 19.07.2022 - Romanian-Irish relations are at an excellent level, and the two countries act as partners, pursuing common goals on the European and international agenda, President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Palace on the occasion of his meeting with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and…


Informatii Utile

