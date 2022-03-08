President of Salvatii Copii: We help refugee children to smile a little, enjoy their childhood a little

Stiri Recomandate

President Klaus Iohannis will hold political consultations on Friday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with US Vice President Kamala Harris, who will be on an official visit to Romania, according to the Romanian Presidential Administration. Fii la curent cu cele mai… [citeste mai departe]

Cătălin Zmărăndescu, membru al echipei Faimoșilor de la Survivor România 2022, a divorțat de soție pentru 30 de lei, deși el era cel care o bătea.Fostul… [citeste mai departe]

Refugiații din Ucraina vor putea fi găzduiţi în pavilionul central al complexului Romexpo, potrivit unei hotărâri adoptate marţi, în unanimitate, de Consiliul General al Municipiului Bucureşti. În debutul şedinţei, primarul… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski a afirmat că nu mai vrea să insiste pentru obţinerea aderării Ucrainei la NATO, una dintre problemele care au motivat oficial invazia rusă în ţara sa, într-un interviu difuzat de postul american ABC,… [citeste mai departe]

Verificări amănunțite la granița cu Ungaria pentru ucrainienii care nu au pașaport biometric. Se va mări timpul de așteptare Vameșii de la… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Dumei de stat din Rusia, Vyacheslav Volodin, a spus că sancțiunile europene împotriva… [citeste mai departe]

Cu ocazia "Zilei Detinutilor Politici Anticomunisti din Perioada 1944… [citeste mai departe]

Cu ocazia "Zilei Detinutilor Politici Anticomunisti din Perioada 1944 1989ldquo;, Institutia Prefectului Judetul Constanta, prin intermediul prefectului Silviu… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski a afirmat că nu mai vrea să insiste pentru obţinerea aderării Ucrainei la NATO, una dintre problemele care au motivat oficial invazia… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Dan Vîlceanu: Înghețarea prețului la carburanți nu a fost discutată în coaliția de guvernare

Ministrul Dan Vîlceanu: Înghețarea prețului la carburanți nu a fost discutată în coaliția de guvernare Prețul carburanților a depășit în ultimele zile pragul de 8 lei pe litru și atinge


President of Salvatii Copii: We help refugee children to smile a little, enjoy their childhood a little

Publicat:
President of Salvatii Copii: We help refugee children to smile a little, enjoy their childhood a little

The executive president of i Romania [Save the Children], , who went to the mobile refugee camp in Siret on Tuesday, told AGERPRES that, so far, the organization she represents helped, in various ways, 6,000 refugee children from Ukraine, and wants to extends its activities, as it estimates approximately 10,000 children from the neighbouring country will need support.

Ballerina Lara Paraschiv, refugee in Bucharest: Ukraine, president Zelensky are alone there, nobody helps

21:55, 04.03.2022 - Ballerina Lara Paraschiv, one of the artists that were integrated in an aid program offered by the Bucharest National Opera, expressed her disappointment on Friday, that Ukraine, headed by president Volodymyr Zelensky, is "alone" in its fight against Russian aggression. Fii la curent cu cele…

Government: New transport of aid for Ukraine has left Bucharest for Siret

22:45, 01.03.2022 - Medicines, medical supplies, sanitary materials, emergency kits and other basic necessities for patients in Ukraine severely affected by military aggression were sent to Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Refugee flow management, on agenda of Crown Custodian Margareta, Defense Minister Dincu meeting

21:05, 01.03.2022 - The support that the Royal House can provide in the current situation of the ongoing war in Ukraine, especially in the management of the refugee flow, was one of the topics on the agenda of the meeting between the Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu and Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Her…

Sukhoi Su-27 aircraft from Ukraine leaves Romania's airspace

18:20, 01.03.2022 - The Sukhoi Su-27 aircraft belonging to the Ukrainian Air Force has left Romania's airspace on Tuesday, without ammunition on board, the Ministry of National Defense announced. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 6,345 people immunised in last 24h, including 260 children aged 5-11

20:45, 22.02.2022 - Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Tuesday that, in the last 24 hours, 6,345 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, namely 1,038 first doses, 2,228 second doses, and 3,079 third doses. Fii…

Joint plenum of Parliament set to adopt political declaration in support of Ukraine's independence

19:10, 22.02.2022 - The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies are set to meet on March 1, at 12.00 pm, in a joint sitting, to discuss, among other topics, "the adoption by Parliament of a political declaration supporting the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," the two standing bureaus of the…

DefMin Dincu says Romania could receive over 500,000 refugees in case of conflict in Ukraine

17:20, 22.02.2022 - National Defence Minister Vasile Dincu said on Tuesday that Romania could receive over 500,000 refugees, in the eventuality of a conflict in Ukraine. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…

White-tailed eagle population increases in Danube Delta

15:05, 18.02.2022 - The number of white-tailed eagles, an internationally endangered species, observed in an area of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reservation (RBDD) has gone up at least three times in the last 10 years, reads a post made public on the Facebook page of the RBDD Administration, that picked up a text signed…


