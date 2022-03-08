President of Salvatii Copii: We help refugee children to smile a little, enjoy their childhood a little

President of Salvatii Copii: We help refugee children to smile a little, enjoy their childhood a littlePublicat:
The executive president of Salvatii copiii Romania [Save the Children], Gabriela Alexandrescu, who went to the mobile refugee camp in Siret on Tuesday, told AGERPRES that, so far, the organization she represents helped, in various ways, 6,000 refugee children from Ukraine, and wants to extends its activities, as it estimates approximately 10,000 children from the neighbouring country will need support.
