President of Salvatii Copii: We help refugee children to smile a little, enjoy their childhood a little

Ballerina Lara Paraschiv, one of the artists that were integrated in an aid program offered by the Bucharest National Opera, expressed her disappointment on Friday, that Ukraine, headed by president Volodymyr Zelensky, is "alone" in its fight against Russian aggression.

Medicines, medical supplies, sanitary materials, emergency kits and other basic necessities for patients in Ukraine severely affected by military aggression were sent to Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday.

The support that the Royal House can provide in the current situation of the ongoing war in Ukraine, especially in the management of the refugee flow, was one of the topics on the agenda of the meeting between the Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu and Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Her…

The Sukhoi Su-27 aircraft belonging to the Ukrainian Air Force has left Romania's airspace on Tuesday, without ammunition on board, the Ministry of National Defense announced.

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Tuesday that, in the last 24 hours, 6,345 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, namely 1,038 first doses, 2,228 second doses, and 3,079 third doses.

The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies are set to meet on March 1, at 12.00 pm, in a joint sitting, to discuss, among other topics, "the adoption by Parliament of a political declaration supporting the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine," the two standing bureaus of the…

National Defence Minister Vasile Dincu said on Tuesday that Romania could receive over 500,000 refugees, in the eventuality of a conflict in Ukraine.

The number of white-tailed eagles, an internationally endangered species, observed in an area of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reservation (RBDD) has gone up at least three times in the last 10 years, reads a post made public on the Facebook page of the RBDD Administration, that picked up a text signed…