President Iohannis: We moved to 3.5pct of GDP for defence and we will stay there or even grow

Stiri Recomandate

Kremlinul declară că urmăreşte îndeaproape summitul NATO şi va lua măsuri pentru protejarea Rusiei

Kremlinul declară că urmăreşte îndeaproape summitul NATO şi va lua măsuri pentru protejarea Rusiei

Kremlinul a declarat marţi că urmăreşte cu mare atenţie summitul NATO de la Vilnius, va face o "analiză aprofundată" a declaraţiilor făcute de liderii occidentali şi a spus că va lua măsuri… [citeste mai departe]

Agresor încătușat pe o stradă din Pitești! Noaptea a stat în arest

Agresor încătușat pe o stradă din Pitești! Noaptea a stat în arest

În seara zilei de luni, 10 iulie, polițiștii Secției 1 Pitești au fost sesizați că o persoană aflată pe strada Negru Vodă din municipiul reședință de județ a fost lovită de un bărbat. Citește și: Carne expirată găsită în cămine de bătrâni din Argeș Cel suspectat… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr de 19 ani din Alba Iulia cercetat de polițiștii din Teius, după ce a fost depistat în timp ce conducea cu permisul suspendat

Tânăr de 19 ani din Alba Iulia cercetat de polițiștii din Teius, după ce a fost depistat în timp ce conducea cu permisul suspendat

Ieri, 10 iulie 2023, în jurul orei 19,30, polițiștii din Teiuș au depistat un tânăr de 19 ani, din Alba Iulia, în timp ce conducea… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu, întâlnire cu „șefa PNRR”. Premierul dă asigurări că ne încadrăm în ținta de deficit și că vom face reformele din PNRR

Ciolacu, întâlnire cu „șefa PNRR”. Premierul dă asigurări că ne încadrăm în ținta de deficit și că vom face reformele din PNRR

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a coordonat, marţi la Palatul Victoria, Comitetul Interministerial de Coordonare a Planului… [citeste mai departe]

Bumerangul sancțiunilor: miliarde de dolari se acumulează la Moscova, fără ca proprietarii străini să aibă acces la ei

Bumerangul sancțiunilor: miliarde de dolari se acumulează la Moscova, fără ca proprietarii străini să aibă acces la ei

Investitorii străini cred că nu vor putea niciodată să recupereze banii din activele rusești. Dividendele din acțiuni, plățile de dobânzi la obligațiuni… [citeste mai departe]

Alexia, adolescenta căreia medicii i-au reatașat brațele, a lansat primul videoclip. Gândul, peste 20.000 de vizualizări în 4 zile

Alexia, adolescenta căreia medicii i-au reatașat brațele, a lansat primul videoclip. Gândul, peste 20.000 de vizualizări în 4 zile

Alexia Tudose continuă să uimească lumea. La nici 7 luni de la accidentul din Pașcani, în care și-a pierdut brațele și cele 7 operații… [citeste mai departe]

Iușcenko afirmă că Angela Merkel este cea care a „furat” aderarea Ucrainei la NATO, la summitul de la București – Video

Iușcenko afirmă că Angela Merkel este cea care a „furat” aderarea Ucrainei la NATO, la summitul de la București – Video

Ucraina ar fi putut primi Planul de acțiune pentru aderarea la NATO (MAP) încă din anul 2008, dacă nu ar fi fost opoziția cancelarului de atunci… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai potrivite oraşe europene pe care să le vizitezi vara aceasta

Cele mai potrivite oraşe europene pe care să le vizitezi vara aceasta

Sunt o mulțime de orașe europene pe care merită să le vizitezi vara aceasta, fie că vrei să descoperi opere arhitecturale sau peisaje care să-ți taie răsuflarea. Descoperă o lită cu cele mai populare orașe europene în care să mergi în vacanța de vară.De ce să… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajul Madonnei pentru fani după ce a fost internată la terapie intensivă

Mesajul Madonnei pentru fani după ce a fost internată la terapie intensivă

Megastarul pop american Madonna, în vârstă de 64 de ani, și-a asigurat luni fanii că este „pe calea vindecării”, după ce a contractat o infecție bacteriană gravă care a dus-o la spital și a obligat-o să-și amâne turneul mondial. Cântăreața a povestit… [citeste mai departe]

Un jandarm aflat în timpul liber a salvat o femeie care a vrut să se arunce în Dunăre

Un jandarm aflat în timpul liber a salvat o femeie care a vrut să se arunce în Dunăre

Bogdan Stănică este jandarmul care a intervenit pentru evitarea unei eventuale tragedii şi a salvat o femeie care intenţiona să se arunce în Dunăre. "Cum a salvat un jandarm o femeie care a vrut să se arunce în Dunăre Pus… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

President Iohannis: We moved to 3.5pct of GDP for defence and we will stay there or even grow

Publicat:
President Iohannis: We moved to 3.5pct of GDP for defence and we will stay there or even grow

Romania has a much superior endowment in the field of defence, troops are increasingly better prepared and we are also working on the infrastructure in our military bases that are relevant for NATO, stated on Tuesday.

He stated, in Vilnius, where he is participating in the NATO Summit on Tuesday, Wednesday, that it is possible that, in the coming years, the allocation for defence to increase even more.

CITESTE SI Romanian undergraduate, master's, doctoral students invited to apply for 2023 15:21 1 Ministry of Health: 460 new cases of infection…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romanian undergraduate, master's, doctoral students invited to apply for Elie Wiesel Study Tour 2023

15:25, 11.07.2023 - The American Councils for International Education is inviting Romanian undergraduate, master's and doctoral students, aged 20 to 27, to apply for a place on the the Elie Wiesel Study Tour 2023 programme, which takes place August 27 - September 9, the US Embassy in Bucharest reported on Tuesday.Online…

Research Minister Ivan: Values and integrity of USA's decision are as firm and on point as ever

14:46, 04.07.2023 - The values and integrity of the decisions of the United States of America are as firm and on point 247 years after the Declaration of Independence as they were at the very start, claimed the Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitalization, Bogdan Ivan, on Tuesday, in marking the Independence…

President Iohannis, on World Environment Day: Plastic getting into oceans can be reduced by 80pct by 2040

14:20, 05.06.2023 - President Iohannis, on World Environment Day: Plastic getting into oceans can be reduced by 80pct by 2040. President Klaus Iohannis said, on the occasion of the World Environment Day, that by implementing measures associated with circular economy, the volume of plastic getting into oceans can be…

Nearly 76,000 people enter Romania on Tuesday, including over 8,000 Ukrainians

10:30, 31.05.2023 - The General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Tuesday 75,908 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 8,039 Ukrainian citizens.According to a press release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES, at border crossings throughout the country, approximately 168,630…

Euro trades at 4.9365 RON

14:10, 15.05.2023 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:CURRENCY SYMBOL RON CITESTE SI Current account deficit of 5 billion euros after Q1 2023 13:43 2 President Iohannis, on Tuesday…

Current account deficit of 5 billion euros after Q1 2023

13:45, 15.05.2023 - The deficit in the current account of Romania's balance of payments reached 5 billion euros in the period January-March 2023, down from 5.43 billion euros in the same period last year, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on Monday.In the first two months of this year,…

President Iohannis, on Tuesday and Wednesday, at the fourth Summit of the Council of Europe

12:50, 15.05.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in Iceland, in Reykjavik, in the fourth Summit of the Council of Europe.Held under the motto "United around our values / United for Europe", the fourth edition of the high-level meeting will emphasize the role of the Council of…

President Iohannis: We must never forget courage, sacrifice of those whom we owe existence as independent nation

11:20, 10.05.2023 - President Iohannis: We must never forget courage, sacrifice of those whom we owe existence as independent nation.President Klaus Iohannis, on Wednesday, delivered a message on the occasion of National Independence Day, proclaimed 146 years ago and which paved the way for the completion of national…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 iulie 2023
USD 4.4968
EUR 4.9501
CHF 5.0982
GBP 5.8079
CAD 3.3892
XAU 280.009
JPY 3.2005
CNY 0.6245
AED 1.2243
AUD 3.0002
MDL 0.2467
BGN 2.5309

Urmareste stirile pe: