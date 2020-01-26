Ponta says to initiate censure motion if ordinance modifying healthcare reform law is adopted

Stiri Recomandate

Ungaria a câştigat medalia de aur la Campionatul European de polo, de la Budapesta

Naţionala de polo a Ungariei a câştigat duminică, la Budapesta, medalia de aur la Campionatul European, după ce a învins în finala competiţiei reprezentativa Spaniei, cu scorul de 14-13, fiind necesare aruncări de departajare, anunță… [citeste mai departe]

Japonezii vor turişti străini mai civilizaţi şi mai atenţi la obiceiurile lor. Agenţia Naţională pentru turism a dat publicităţii un filmuleţ de 10 minute care explică greşelile străinilor, pericolele la care se expun şi a făcut propuneri de comportament. [citeste mai departe]

Marea atletă româncă este în doliu, după ce mama sa a murit azi-noapte, într-o clinică din București, unde era internată pentru tratamentul mai multor afecțiuni de care suferea.  „Un om simplu, de o modestie rară și o bunătate infinită”, așa o caracterizează cei care au cunoscut-o pe mama marii atlete Gabriela… [citeste mai departe]

Gheorghe Dincă, principalul suspect în cazul crimelor din Caracal, ar fi avut intenția să se sinucidă în spatele gratiilor, susține Antena 3.Gheorghe Dincă ar fi încercat să se sinucidă prin înfometare, refuzând câteva zile la rând hrana primită, arată sursa citată.Pe 15 ianuarie… [citeste mai departe]

„De aproape două mii de ani ni se predică să ne iubim, iar noi ne sfâșiem.” — Mihai Eminescu Pedepsirea este acțiunea de condamnare, sancționare, osândire a vinovatului sau a vinovaților. O pedeapsă este un tratament dur care este aplicat ca răspuns față de o atitudine considerată ca reprobabilă, imorală sau deplasată. Ea constă în […] [citeste mai departe]

Cinci rachete Katiuşa au căzut duminică în apropierea ambasadei SUA la Bagdad, într-unul din frecventele atacuri asupra acestei ambasade ce se repetă fără a face victime după escaladarea tensiunilor dintre Iran şi SUA în urma uciderii generalului iranian Qassem… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Municipiului Sebeş, în parteneriat cu Centrul Cultural „Lucian Blaga” şi cu Asociaţia crescătorilor de porumbei voiajori, de ornament,… [citeste mai departe]

Este al şaselea an consecutiv când mai mulţi gălăţeni celebrează Ziua Unirii într-un mod deosebit. Mai precis, gălăţenii şi-au dat întâlnire încă de la primele ore ale dimineţii pentru a alerga 21 de kilometri pănă la vama Giurgiuleşti, punctul de trecere spre Republica Moldova. Semimaratonul de 21 de kilometri a atras mulţi participanţi, în ciuda… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 27 ianuarie 2020 - Citește previziunile pentru toate zodiile.Horoscop 27 ianuarie 2020 - Berbec:Ar fi bine să reții că perioada următoare, câteva luni bune,te poate expune unor situații în care să îți pătezi singur imaginea, cu reacțiiexagerate, regretabile.… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţia germană a anunţat duminică că geniştii au neutralizat şapte bombe din al Doilea Război Mondial pe locul unde va urma să fie amplasată uzina europeană a constructorului… [citeste mai departe]


Ponta says to initiate censure motion if ordinance modifying healthcare reform law is adopted

Publicat:
Ponta says to initiate censure motion if ordinance modifying healthcare reform law is adopted

party chairman says his party will initiate a censure motion if the ordinance draft for the modification and supplementing of the law on reform in the healthcare area is adopted. "Here is a true reason for a censure motion / and we shall initiate the motion, I hope alongside the PSD [] and other MPs who are still 'not sold' if this draft is adopted, which is a killer for most part of Romanians (those without 'money,' those left behind, those ignored and mocked by 'Caramitrus and Voiculescus' dreaming of the '' and of billions of euros…

