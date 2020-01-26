Ponta says to initiate censure motion if ordinance modifying healthcare reform law is adopted

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- PSD (Social Democratic Party) managed to collected 115 signatures to submit the motion of censure against the Government assuming responsibility for the election of mayors in two rounds, the interim leader of this party, Marcel Ciolacu, told a press conference held on Sunday in Targoviste (north-west…

- PSD's (Social Democratic Party) acting president Marcel Ciolacu said on Saturday that his party will challenge the law on the election of mayors in two rounds with the Constitutional Court, if the censure motion submitted to Parliament against the Government assuming responsibility for this law fails…

- Acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu told a news conference in Pitesti on Friday that should the censure motion pass, neither the PSD nor the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) will propose a prime minister and that there is the variant of a national unity…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) acting national leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that a censure motion should be tabled by PSD accusing the National Liberal Party (PNL) of abusing democracy, and adding that PSD's capability of holding talks and creating a new parliamentary majority should not…

- Acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said in Buzau on Thursday that the PSD parliamentarians have a duty to submit a censure motion in the current session of the Legislature, adding that the Social Democrats are not afraid of any election and that the current power…

- Interim Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu stated on Sunday evening that the party would file a censure motion in the next parliamentary session, however the themes of the motion haven't been written yet. "In the next parliamentary session, the PSD will file a censure motion.…

- Chairman of the Pro Romania party Victor Ponta thanked on Thursday to the 16 persons who resigned from the party, saying that he respects their "decision to join the PNL [the National Liberal Party]" and voicing hope that they "influence for the better the act of governance." "I thank our former…

- Spokesperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila confirmed on Tuesday evening the possibility of PSD lodging, in February next year, a censure motion against the Liberal Government led by Ludovic Orban. Dancila, who is also a candidate running for president in the second round of…