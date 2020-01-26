Ponta says to initiate censure motion if ordinance modifying healthcare reform law is adopted

Ponta says to initiate censure motion if ordinance modifying healthcare reform law is adoptedPublicat:
Pro Romania party chairman Victor Ponta says his party will initiate a censure motion if the ordinance draft for the modification and supplementing of the law on reform in the healthcare area is adopted. "Here is a true reason for a censure motion / and we shall initiate the motion, I hope alongside the PSD [Social Democratic Party] and other MPs who are still 'not sold' if this draft is adopted, which is a killer for most part of Romanians (those without 'money,' those left behind, those ignored and mocked by 'Caramitrus and Voiculescus' dreaming of the 'Jungle Law' and of billions of euros…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
