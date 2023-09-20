Police conducts drill on the Danube simulating maneuvres in case of hazardous substances incident

Stiri Recomandate

Supermarketurile, supărate pe marii producători de alimente. Vor o reducere cu 5% a prețurilor

Grupurile de supermarketuri din Franţa ar putea cere producătorilor de produse alimentare reduceri de preţuri între 2% şi 5% în cadrul următoarelor negocieri, a declarat miercuri în Parlament Thierry Cotillard,… [citeste mai departe]

Football: Romania's national team to play match vs Andorra behind closed doors, according to UEFA's decisionUEFA has sanctioned the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) by having the national… [citeste mai departe]

O tornadă violentă a făcut ravagii în provincia din estul Chinei, Jiangsu, ucigând o persoană marți (19 septembrie), a informat postul de stat CCTV, potrivit Reuters. O serie de clipuri de pe rețelele de socializare transmise de CCTV miercuri (20 septembrie) au arătat resturi zburătoare pe un cer întunecat… [citeste mai departe]

Imens scandal de corupție într-o țară NATO: 17 membri ai fostei conduceri a serviciilor de informații ale armate au fost arestațiPoliţia slovacă a reţinut 17 membri ai fostei conduceri… [citeste mai departe]

Teatrul Național „Radu Stanca” Sibiu a pus în vânzare biletele pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Clujeanul Mihai Copaciu, directorul adjunct al Direcției Modelare și Prognoze Macroeconomice, va fi noul reprezentant al României la FMI, în locul lui Liviu Voinea, care a deținut această funcție în ultimii patru ani.Mihai Copaciu are 43 de ani și este absolvent al Universității „Babeş-Bolyai”… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul României, Marcel Ciolacu, a anunţat că prin noile măsuri fiscale, care vor fi adoptate în țara noastră, își dorește să stimuleze munca cinstită şi să descurajeze „portiţele de optimizare fiscală şi evaziune”. De asemenea, „reducerea cheltuielilor statului este prima, urmată de creşterea colectării şi combaterea evaziunii… [citeste mai departe]

Campioana Sepsi Sfântu Gheorghe a învins miercuri, pe teren propriu, formaţia letonă TTT Riga, scor 59-54 (34-33), în prima manşă din turul preliminar al Ligii Campionilor, potrivit news.ro.Principalele marcatoare ale partidei… [citeste mai departe]

„Acest impact bugetar era mai mic decât cel din măsurile fiscale.  Îndemnul este la prudență.Să dăm și vestea cea bună. Alimentele rămân cu 9%, medicamentele cu 9%, la fel pentru lemenele de foc, pentru tot ceea… [citeste mai departe]

Începând DIN acest an, vaccinul antigripal nu se mai ridică de la medicul de familie, ci pacientul primește o rețetă, cu care merge direct la farmacie. El are două opțiuni: fie alege să fie vaccinat în farmacie, fie se întoarce cu vaccinul la medicul de familie,… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian police in partnership with the Bulgarian partners conducted a drill on Wednesday in the simulating intervention in case of an incident with hazardous chemical substances, told Agerpres.

The drill took place under the "CLEAN WATERS 2023," which takes place between September 18 and October 1, 2023, and on the occasion of the second meeting of the members of the "Danube-Black Sea" HUB, planned for September 21. Participating in these activities…

Ucraina, suparata din cauza prelungirii restricțiilor la transportul de cereale - Zelenski, acuzații pentru 4 țari est-europene

20:05, 14.09.2023 -  Ucraina amenința mai multe state est-europene in legatura cu prelungirea restricțiilor privind transportul cerealelor ucrainene.Administrația de la Kiev a anunțat joi este ilegal orice demers al statelor est-europene de a prelungi unilateral restrictiile asupra importurilor de produse alimentare din…

Mii de activiști de mediu reținuți in Olanda, la protestele impotriva subvenționarii industriei combustibililor fosili de catre guvern

14:50, 14.09.2023 - Peste 3.000 de activiști de mediu au fost reținuți in Olanda in cursul acestei saptamani, in timpul protestelor impotriva subvențiilor alocate de guvern industriei combustibililor fosili, noteaza Independent.Protestele au continuat miercuri, 13 septembrie, in a cincea zi consecutiva. Sute de activiști…

Universities from 12 countries to present their offer at The International University Hall, at the Palace Hall

14:30, 14.09.2023 - Representatives of universities from 12 countries will present to high school students and students of the bachelor's and master's programme the facilities they could benefit from (scholarships, sources of financing, employment opportunities, educational and vocational counseling) on September 30 and…

Hungary signals national ban on Ukrainian grains imports beyond Sept 15

12:21, 13.09.2023 - Hungary has agreed with Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria that the four countries would impose national bans on Ukrainian grain imports to protect their markets if the EU does not extend a ban that expires on September 15, Hungary’s farm minister said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has become…

More than 200 soldiers from seven states start Sea Breeze 23.3 drill

16:20, 11.09.2023 - More than 200 soldiers from seven states, including Ukraine, are participating in the 4-day Sea Breeze 23.3 multinational drill, starting on Monday, by the Romanian and United States Naval Forces, on the Black Sea and in the Danube Delta.According to the General Staff of the Romanian Naval Forces,…

Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy 2023 to unfold August 29-30

08:55, 28.08.2023 - Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy 2023 to unfold August 29-30The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) organises on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 29-30, the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy (RADR 2023) themed "A firm foreign policy of Romania: managing challenges and maximising opportunities."…

USR MPs call for Parliament extraordinary session to eliminate special pensions

14:15, 16.08.2023 - USR MPs call for Parliament extraordinary session to eliminate special pensionsSave Romanian Union (USR) submitted on Wednesday an official request for Parliament to convene an extraordinary session between August 17 and September 1 to review the draft law on special pensions, told Agerpres.…

Dedicated agency to carry out campaign to prevent trafficking in human beings at big festivals

12:50, 05.07.2023 - The National Agency Against Trafficking in Human Beings (ANITP) is launching a campaign to prevent trafficking in human beings, mainly aimed at participants in large public events held nationwide between July and September. CITESTE SI BVB stocks open Wednesday's trading session higher 12:44 0…


