Police conducts drill on the Danube simulating maneuvres in case of hazardous substances incident

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ucraina amenința mai multe state est-europene in legatura cu prelungirea restricțiilor privind transportul cerealelor ucrainene.Administrația de la Kiev a anunțat joi este ilegal orice demers al statelor est-europene de a prelungi unilateral restrictiile asupra importurilor de produse alimentare din…

- Peste 3.000 de activiști de mediu au fost reținuți in Olanda in cursul acestei saptamani, in timpul protestelor impotriva subvențiilor alocate de guvern industriei combustibililor fosili, noteaza Independent.Protestele au continuat miercuri, 13 septembrie, in a cincea zi consecutiva. Sute de activiști…

- Representatives of universities from 12 countries will present to high school students and students of the bachelor's and master's programme the facilities they could benefit from (scholarships, sources of financing, employment opportunities, educational and vocational counseling) on September 30 and…

- Hungary has agreed with Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria that the four countries would impose national bans on Ukrainian grain imports to protect their markets if the EU does not extend a ban that expires on September 15, Hungary’s farm minister said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has become…

- More than 200 soldiers from seven states, including Ukraine, are participating in the 4-day Sea Breeze 23.3 multinational drill, starting on Monday, by the Romanian and United States Naval Forces, on the Black Sea and in the Danube Delta.According to the General Staff of the Romanian Naval Forces,…

- Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy 2023 to unfold August 29-30The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) organises on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 29-30, the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy (RADR 2023) themed "A firm foreign policy of Romania: managing challenges and maximising opportunities."…

- USR MPs call for Parliament extraordinary session to eliminate special pensionsSave Romanian Union (USR) submitted on Wednesday an official request for Parliament to convene an extraordinary session between August 17 and September 1 to review the draft law on special pensions, told Agerpres.…

- The National Agency Against Trafficking in Human Beings (ANITP) is launching a campaign to prevent trafficking in human beings, mainly aimed at participants in large public events held nationwide between July and September. CITESTE SI BVB stocks open Wednesday's trading session higher 12:44 0…