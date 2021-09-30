Poland joins calls for EU action on energy price spike

Stiri Recomandate

Cherestea fără documente legale transportată cu camionul în amiaza mare

La data de 29 septembrie, ora 14.25, o patrulă din cadrul Secţiei 4 Poliţie Rurală Gălănești a oprit pentru control pe strada Luncii din comuna Bilca autoutilitara condusă de un bărbat din oraşul Vicovu de Sus, care transporta material lemnos. Întrucât… [citeste mai departe]

Argeș: Au crescut numărul amenzilor pentru nerespectarea carantinei

Cinci sancţiuni, în valoare de 6.500 de lei au fost aplicate de polițiștii argeșeni în ultimele 48 de ore ca urmare a nerespectării măsurii carantinei/izolării.   În ziua de 28 septembrie a.c., polițiștii din cadrul Secției 3 Poliție Pitești au depistat un bărbat… [citeste mai departe]

Clinicile Dentare Dr. Leahu anunță o cifră de afaceri dublu față de aceeași perioadă a anului trecut

Rețeaua Clinicile Dentare Dr. Leahu, listată pe piața AeRO a Bursei de Valori București, a închis primul semestru al anului cu profit net de 4,8 milioane de lei și cifră de afaceri de 44,4… [citeste mai departe]

De mâine, 1 octombrie, circa 430 de mii de cetățeni vor beneficia de majorări la pensii și indemnizații

Proiectul de lege, care prevede cea mai mare majorare de pensie din istoria Republicii Moldova a fost votat în a două lectură, astăzi de către deputați. Astfel, pensia minimă va… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia vrea arestarea unui jurnalist de investigații care a documentat otrăvirea lui Navalnîi

Roman Dobrokhotov, jurnalist de investigație rus care a lucrat la numeroase anchete ce au vizat oficiali de la vârful puterii din Rusia, a fost plasat pe lista de persoane căutate de către Serviciul Federal de… [citeste mai departe]

MS a semnat un contract pentru achiziţia a 32.800 flacoane de Remdesivir

Ministerul Sănătăţii a semnat un nou contract pentru achiziţia unei cantităţi de 32.800 flacoane Veklury (Remdesivir) de 100 mg, utilizate în tratamentul pacienţilor infectaţi cu noul coronavirus. Ministerul Sănătăţii informează că medicamentul va fi distribuit,… [citeste mai departe]

O intersecție din Rădăuți scena unui accident cu un rănit

Miercuri după amiază, în timp ce conducea autoutilitara pe strada Bogdan Vodă din municipiul Rădăuți, la intersecţia cu strada Piaţa Unirii, un bărbat de 46 de ani din comuna Bilca a intrat în coliziune cu autoturismul condus regulamentar pe drumul cu prioritate de un bărbat… [citeste mai departe]

Salariile În Cazinourile Online | Cât Se Câștigă?

  Ca jucător și fan al cazinourilor online de calitate înaltă, probabil ți-ai pus întrebarea “oare cât se câștigă dacă lucrezi la un astfel de job?” Mulți și pun această întrebare. În funcție de tipul de job, evident că salariile vor fi diferite și pot ajunge la sume destul de intrigante, mai… [citeste mai departe]

Investiții în infrastructură, la Spitalul de Pneumoftiziologie din Cluj

Reunit în ședință ordinară, Consiliul Județean Cluj a aprobat joi, 30 septembrie, proiectul &"Creșterea siguranței pacienților Spitalului Clinic de Pneumoftiziologie Leon Daniello din Cluj-Napoca&", indicatorii tehnico-economici precum și parteneriatul… [citeste mai departe]

Alege viața: 11 șoferi s-au ales cu permisul de conducere suspendat, în cadrul unei acțiuni organizate de către IPJ Alba pentru siguranța în trafic

Alege viața: 11 șoferi s-au ales cu permisul de conducere suspendat, în cadrul unei acțiuni… [citeste mai departe]


Poland joins calls for EU action on energy price spike

Publicat:
Poland joins calls for EU action on energy price spike

Poland has joined a growing group of countries seeking action to curb surging gas and energy prices, as governments take steps to protect consumers from higher bills, according to Reuters. gas prices have rocketed as tight supply has collided with high demand in economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, dragging up

EU backs U.S. tech trade declaration after French concerns

14:40, 29.09.2021 - European Union governments committed to a joint EU–U.S. declaration on technology cooperation on Wednesday, just in time for a key transatlantic meeting, after France threatened to block it unless it was watered down, EU diplomats said, according to Reuters.  Senior U.S. and European Union officials…

Eurostat: EU’s first-time asylum seekers more than double over spring

16:05, 24.09.2021 - Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union announced on Friday that the number of first-time asylum seekers to the European Union has more than doubled over the spring, according to Reuters. Nearly 103,900 first-time asylum seekers applied for international protection in EU countries between…

Romania could offer third Covid-19 vaccine dose from next week

17:05, 21.09.2021 - Romania could start offering a third COVID-19 vaccine dose to medical staff and at-risk people as early as next week as the number of new daily cases was rising sharply, the head of the national vaccination committee said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  Romania is trailing European Union vaccination…

Reuters: US, EU pursuing global deal to slash methane emissions

16:05, 14.09.2021 - The United States and the European Union have agreed to aim to cut emissions of the planet-warming gas methane by around a third by the end of this decade and are pushing other major economies to join them, according to documents seen by Reuters. Their pact comes as Washington and Brussels seek to galvanize…

EU urged to set up a European rapid reaction force

14:25, 02.09.2021 - Two senior European Union officials urged the bloc’s governments on Thursday to set up a rapidly deployable military force to intervene around the world, saying the crisis in Afghanistan would provide the catalyst to end years of inaction, according to Reuters. The EU’s top diplomat and its military…

Borrell calls for EU rapid-reaction force

14:01, 30.08.2021 - European Union‘s Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said EU governments must push ahead with a European rapid reaction force to be better prepared for future crises such as in Afghanistan, according to Reuters.  In an interview published on Monday, Borrell told Italian paper Il Corriere della Sera the…

Discovery’s Polish news channel TVN24 obtains Dutch licence

13:50, 16.08.2021 - Polish news channel TVN24 has obtained a Dutch broadcasting licence which will allow it to remain on air in Poland under European Union rules if its local licence isn’t renewed, its parent company, U.S. media group Discovery said on Monday, according to Reuters. Poland’s most popular news channel’s…

Poland should not stay in EU at all costs, says minister

12:20, 06.08.2021 - Poland should not remain a member of the European Union at all costs, the justice minister said in an interview published on Friday, as he railed against what he called “blackmail” from the bloc over Poland’s judicial reforms, according to Reuters. The comments come as tensions between Warsaw and Brussels…


