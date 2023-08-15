Poland holds huge military parade as voters focus on defence

Stiri Recomandate

Premierul Ciolacu, promisiune de Ziua Marinei: Bani pentru apărare, indiferent de provocările economice pe care le vom întâmpina (Video)

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a declarat marţi, în cadrul festivităţilor legate de Ziua Marinei, de la Constanţa, că alocarea… [citeste mai departe]

Mărturisiri tulburătoare făcute de taximetristul care a transportat-o pe Loredana, tânăra care și-a ucis prietena la Mangalia

Taximetristul care a transportat-o pe Loredana, tânăra care și-a ucis prietena, a făcut o mărturisire tulburătoare. Bărbatul este încă șocat… [citeste mai departe]

IGPF: Aproximativ 391.100 de persoane au trecut frontierele în ultimele 24 de ore; peste 17.000 - cetăţeni ucraineni

Prin punctele de frontieră au efectuat formalităţile de control, în ultimele 24 de ore, aproximativ 391.100 de persoane, cetăţeni români şi străini, şi peste 97.950… [citeste mai departe]

ATENȚIE! Urs văzut în zona Iacobeni (comuna Ceanu Mare)

Primăria Ceanu Mare atrage atenția cetățenilor cu privire la prezența unui urs. Animalul a fost văzut în satul Iacobeni (zona Continitul de Jos). „Vă rugăm să fiți prudenți și în cazul în care vedeți animalul sălbatic, să vă adăpostiți și să alertați autoritățile, prin numărul de urgență… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Bucura-Oprescu: Adormirea Maicii Domnulu reprezintă, de fapt, mutarea la Viață

Simona Bucura-Oprescu: Adormirea Maicii Domnulu reprezintă, de fapt, mutarea la Viață Deputatul PSD de Argeș Simona Bucura-Oprescu, ministrul Muncii și Solidarității Sociale, a transmis azi un mesaj special cu ocazia marii sărbători… [citeste mai departe]

Zodiile care au mare ghinion de Sfânta Maria în august 2023. Vor plânge cu lacrimi amare

Suntem pe cale să restrângem lista cu zodiile care au mare ghinion de Sfânta Maria în august 2023, dar nu o lua în serios. Vor exista suișuri și coborâșuri, pentru că, pe lângă natura noastră în continuă evoluție ca ființe… [citeste mai departe]

4 mașini sunt implicate într-un accident produs pe A1, zona Vințu de Jos

Secția de pompieri Sebeș intervine, marți, în jurul orei 12.00, pentru asigurarea măsurilor PSI și acordare primului ajutor medical la un accident rutier produs pe autostrada A1, km318, zona Pianu de Jos. Din informațiile preliminare ar fi vorba despre… [citeste mai departe]

Parada de Ziua Marinei, întreruptă pentru o navă de salvare - Intervenție de urgență la Corbu

Nava Phoenix a Agenţiei Române de Salvare a Vieţii Omeneşti pe Mare a fost chemată, marţi, de la parada de Ziua Marinei pentru a căuta o persoană care căzuse în apă, la Corbu. Apelul anunţa că o persoană… [citeste mai departe]

Un moldovean, reținut după ce a încercat să ajute doi ucraineni să treacă frontiera pentru 9 mii de euro. Bărbatul ar fi doar unul dintre membrii unei rețele întregi de migrație ilegală

Un cetățean… [citeste mai departe]

Concurs anunțat de BNM: Descoperă monumentele de pe bancnotele de lei moldovenești

Banca Națională a Moldovei (BNM) invită publicul larg să participe la concursul „Descoperă monumentele de pe bancnotele de lei moldovenești”, care va lua startul pe 27 august 2023, cu prilejul Zilei Independenței Republicii Moldova,… [citeste mai departe]


Poland holds huge military parade as voters focus on defence

Publicat:
Poland‘s biggest military parade since the takes place in Warsaw on Tuesday as the NATO-member country flexes its military muscle in what the government hopes will be both a message to Moscow and to voters ahead of elections in October, according to Reuters. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made boosting the armed forces […] The post Poland holds huge military parade as voters focus on defence appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


