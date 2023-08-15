Poland holds huge military parade as voters focus on defence Poland‘s biggest military parade since the Cold War takes place in Warsaw on Tuesday as the NATO-member country flexes its military muscle in what the government hopes will be both a message to Moscow and to voters ahead of elections in October, according to Reuters. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made boosting the armed forces […] The post Poland holds huge military parade as voters focus on defence appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

