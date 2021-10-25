PNL's Citu: Responsible solution - voting minority government

Stiri Recomandate

Situație tragică în Arad. Zeci de bolnavi așteaptă paturi libere. Alții merg pe targă la analize

Situație tragică în Arad. Zeci de bolnavi așteaptă paturi libere. Alții merg pe targă la analize

În fiecare zi, 40-50 de pacienți cu forme grave de Covid așteaptă, unii chiar și câteva zile, eliberarea paturilor în secții, ocupate cu alți bolnavi care luptă pentru viață, atrag atenția medicii... [citeste mai departe]

Patru dealeri de droguri, în arest

Patru dealeri de droguri, în arest

■ începînd din anul 2017, grupul infracţional alimenta amatorii din judeţele Neamţ şi Bacău ■ erau livrate droguri de risc şi mare risc, dar şi substanţe cu efecte psihoactive ■ 15 persoane au ajuns la audieri, iar patru indivizi au fost arestaţi ■ Patru persoane cu vîrste cuprinse între 22 şi 65 de ani, au […] Articolul Patru dealeri… [citeste mai departe]

Începând de azi, pentru minim 6 luni, turiştii vor putea urca doar cu telecabina la peste 2.000 de metri altitudine în Munţii Făgăraşului

Începând de azi, pentru minim 6 luni, turiştii vor putea urca doar cu telecabina la peste 2.000 de metri altitudine în Munţii Făgăraşului

Începând de luni, turiștii vor putea urca la peste 2.000 de metri altitudine în Munții Făgăraș doar cu telecabina.… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | Un bărbat de 54 de ani în timp ce bătea un adolescent pe un teren de fotbal din Arad: „Adu' sabia, bă!"

VIDEO | Un bărbat de 54 de ani în timp ce bătea un adolescent pe un teren de fotbal din Arad: „Adu’ sabia, bă!”

„Adu’ sabia, bă!”, poate fi auzit bărbatul de 54 de ani spunând către fiul său de 12 ani, în filmarea care a surprins o parte din bătaia de duminică seara de… [citeste mai departe]

OMS: Învingerea pandemiei de Covid-19 «este în mâinile noastre»

OMS: Învingerea pandemiei de Covid-19 «este în mâinile noastre»

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, directorul general al Organizației Mondiale a Sănătății (OMS), a subliniat duminică, într-o declarație făcută la Berlin, în cadrul Summitului mondial consacrat sănătății, că «noi, oamenii planetei, dispunem de toate mijloacele necesare… [citeste mai departe]

Cadoul incredibil primit de Bianca Drăgușanu din partea lui Gabi Bădălău. Suma uriașă pe care a cheltuit-o afaceristul la shopping EXCLUSIV

Cadoul incredibil primit de Bianca Drăgușanu din partea lui Gabi Bădălău. Suma uriașă pe care a cheltuit-o afaceristul la shopping EXCLUSIV

Gabi Bădălău și-a spălat păcatele față de Bianca Drăgușanu cu o sesiune de cumpărături la Milano: „Au cheltuit… [citeste mai departe]

Bascheţii lui Michael Jordan vânduți la licitație pentru suma record de aproape 1,5 milioane de dolari.

Bascheţii lui Michael Jordan vânduți la licitație pentru suma record de aproape 1,5 milioane de dolari.

O pereche de bascheți purtaţi de legendarul jucător american de baschet Michael Jordan, 58 de ani, a fost vândută pentru suma de 1,47 de milioane de dolari la o licitaţie, informează BBC.… [citeste mai departe]

Numărul elevilor testați pozitiv la COVID-19 este în creștere. Datele, oferite de Ministerul Educației

Numărul elevilor testați pozitiv la COVID-19 este în creștere. Datele, oferite de Ministerul Educației

Numărul elevilor testați pozitiv la COVID-19 este în creștere. Potrivit Ministerului Educației, în prezent, 817 elevi sunt infectați cu noul coronavurs, în timp ce la mijlocul lunii octombrie… [citeste mai departe]

Şapte din zece conducători auto din România s-au prezentat cu întârziere cu maşinile la service din cauza carantinei

Şapte din zece conducători auto din România s-au prezentat cu întârziere cu maşinile la service din cauza carantinei

Şapte din zece şoferi români (70%) s-au prezentat cu întârziere cu maşinile la service ca urmare a carantinei impuse la nivel naţional, arată rezultatele unui… [citeste mai departe]

Accident grav la Buiucani: Două mașini s-au tamponat, în urma impactului unul a fost aruncat într-un indicator

Accident grav la Buiucani: Două mașini s-au tamponat, în urma impactului unul a fost aruncat într-un indicator

Astăzi, un accident violent s-a produs la intersecția străzilor Alba Iulia cu Onisipor Ghibu din capitală. Două mașini s-au tamponat, în urma impactului un automobil… [citeste mai departe]


PNL's Citu: Responsible solution - voting minority government

Publicat:
PNL's Citu: Responsible solution - voting minority government

The chairman of the (PNL), , reiterated on Monday that he expects the (PSD) and the (USR) show responsibility and vote for the minority government, showing that if the two formations do not support this Executive, the only option is early elections.

"PNL has showed responsibility, flexibility, the desire to solve this political crisis. It came and changed the mandate, from a chairman of the PNL for PM it came with another candidate. It's what those in the PSD and USR were saying. PSD said very clearly it doesn't…

PNL leader Citu: No argument for PSD to ask to come to power, USR left government

16:05, 25.10.2021 - Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu declared on Monday that there is no reason for the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to ask to come to power, and Save Romania Union (USR) left the Government. "We know that PSD has always said that it does not want to govern. So, there…

Ciolos: Solution is PNL majority with either PSD or USR

15:55, 25.10.2021 - The chairman of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance (USR PLUS) Dacian Ciolos, declared on Monday after the discussion with PM designate Nicolae Ciuca, that his feeling was "a meeting just for show", given that the decision of USR remains unchanged, that of not supporting…

Ciuca: USR's answer, sharp - does not support a minority government, but restoration of coalition

14:36, 25.10.2021 - Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca said on Monday after a meeting with Save Romania Union (USR) leader Dacian Ciolos that the party gave a "sharp" answer that it does not support a minority government, but the restoration of the coalition, noting that this situation would be discussed in National…

PNL's Citu: USR, PSD should put aside political interests, in this critical period, at least

18:55, 24.10.2021 - Responsibility is the only solution, says the chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, telling the representatives of USR (Save Romania Union) and PSD (Social Democratic Party) to put aside the political interests in this critical period. "Responsibility - this is the only…

Dacian Ciolos: Not the case for PNL, which had an alliance with PSD, to give us lessons

16:30, 15.10.2021 - The Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos declared on Friday that the chairman of PNL (National Liberal Party) Florin Citu, did not want to meet with him, adding that it is not the case for liberals to give lessons to USR (Save Romania Union), with whom we should negotiate to forming a Government,…

Ciolos: I've told PNL, UDMR leaders of my intention to form a Government, we'll meet again Friday

20:15, 13.10.2021 - Prime Minister designate Dacian Ciolos, chairman of Save Romania Union (USR) announced that during the course of Friday, he will have a new meeting with the leaders of PNL (National Liberal Party) and UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), mentioning that he told them of his intention of forming…

PSD's Ciolacu: It is out of question to negotiate anything with PNL on support of minority government

08:50, 06.10.2021 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday evening that the best solution for overcoming the political crisis in Romania is to prepare early elections, ruling out a possible negotiation with the National Liberal Party (PNL) for the support of a minority government.…

Senate's Dragu: Let PNL decide how it sees government: together with PSD or USR PLUS

15:40, 27.09.2021 - Senate Chair Anca Dragu says the National Liberal Party (PNL) must decide how it sees the government in the future: together with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) or with the Save Romania Union - the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance. "At this moment, the decision is…


