PNL's Citu: Responsible solution - voting minority government

PNL's Citu: Responsible solution - voting minority governmentPublicat:
The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, reiterated on Monday that he expects the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Save Romania Union (USR) show responsibility and vote for the minority government, showing that if the two formations do not support this Executive, the only option is early elections.
"PNL has showed responsibility, flexibility, the desire to solve this political crisis. It came and changed the mandate, from a chairman of the PNL for PM it came with another candidate. It's what those in the PSD and USR were saying. PSD said very clearly it doesn't…
