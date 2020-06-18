PM Orban: Taxing special pensions solves one problem, but there are many other inequities

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated, on Wednesday, in Galati, that the Government will increase the pensions "by as much as possible, depending on the economic realities," on the basis of "serious analysis, data and prognoses"."We work on analyses, on data, on serious prognoses, on impact…

- The Senate plenary rejected on Wednesday the bill initiated by the lawmakers of the Save Romania Union (USR), providing for a 90 percent tax on special pensions."The USR has been trying to fully abolish special pensions since 2016, but our efforts have been to no avail because of the hypocrisy…

- The government has as priority the payment of pensions and salaries and will increase the pensions, but only after a very serious analysis, depending on the real possibilities, so as to have the guarantee that they can be paid, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Wednesday night at the private…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that, through the decision regarding special pensions, the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) showed that "it doesn't want justice to exist in the retirement system." "Through this decision, the Constitutional Court showed that it doesn't want justice to exist…

- Interim Senate President Robert Cazanciuc said on Wednesday that the solution at the moment for restoring some social equity among pensioners is the adoption of the draft initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) providing for over-taxation of 'special pensions.' "The discussion about special…

- The Chairman of Pro Romania, Victor Ponta, on Wednesday criticized the Liberals' initiative regarding the progressive taxation of special pensions from 10pct to 95pct. "It is April 1 - the liars from PNL [National Liberal Party] are also fooling people with the story of special pensions," Ponta wrote…

- UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) last year submitted a draft law regarding the taxation of special pensions and now it expects all parliamentary political forces, including USR (Save Romania Union) to support this normative act, the leader of the UDMR Senators, Cseke Attila, stated on…

- Leaders of the National Liberal Party (PNL) deputies and senators Florin Roman and Daniel Fenechiu lodged, on Wednesday, amendments to the draft law for the approval of Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) No.29/2020 regarding some economic and fiscal-budget measures, through which they propose the…