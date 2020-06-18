PM Orban: Taxing special pensions solves one problem, but there are many other inequities

Stiri Recomandate

China, în fața valului 2 de COVID. Beijingul a fost pus în „stare de război”

După ce, în luna martie, Partidul Comunist proclama victoria asupra coronavirusului și relaxa restricțiile impuse în întreaga țară, autoritățile din Beijing plasează acum capitala Chinei în „stare de... [citeste mai departe]

Orban, despre redeschiderea teatrelor și restaurantelor: “Nu mă hazardez, trebuie să așteptăm…”

Premierul Ludovic Orban a declarat că teatrele şi restaurantele vor fi redeschise “când va fi posibil din punct de vedere epidemiologic”, adăugând că nu se hazardează să facă “niciun pronostic”.… [citeste mai departe]

Starea Libertății | Dragoș Pătraru: ”Profetul crizei” din America anunță vremuri grele, la noi ”e o frecangeală de curtea școlii, cu păcănele și alte porcării”

Dragoș Pătraru vorbește în emisiunea de azi… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Dispensarul din cartierul M. Kogălniceanu din Sebeș și-a schimbat complet înfățișarea. Când vor fi finalizate lucrările

Lucrările de modernizare a dispensarului din cartierul Mihail Kogălniceanu din Sebeș vor fi finalizate în această vară. Proiectul în… [citeste mai departe]

Infotrafic: Carosabil umed și ceață pe principalele artere rutiere din țară

Traficul rutier pe Autostrăzile A1, A2, A3 și A4, precum și pe DN 1 și DN 7, se desfășoară, joi dimineața, în condiții de carosabil umed și ceață, potrivit Infotrafic, potrivit Mediafax.Centrul Infotrafic din cadrul inspectoratului General… [citeste mai departe]

Timișoara capitală culturală europeană, proiect amânat

Timişoara Capitală Culturală Europeană 2021 se reportează! Adică, din cauza pandemiei, tot vă fi capitala culturală, dar în alt an. Comisia Europeană a cerut celor trei capitale de anul viitor să anunțe când și dacă proiectul s-ar putea reprograma. [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Plasma învinge coronavirusul. Poveștile românilor care au donat pentru bolnavii de COVID-19

Tratamentul cu plasmă, cu rată mare de succes în cazul pacienților cu COVID-19 în stare gravă, este aplicat și în România. Omenirea s-a trezit în decembrie anul trecut în fața unui virus complet necunoscut,… [citeste mai departe]

Ocolirea Parlamentului cu prelungirea stării de alerta, planul „B” al Guvernului. PSD va depune moțiune de cenzură

Evoluție fără precedent în criza generată de epidemia de coronavirus. Guvernul Orban nu a solicitat, așa cum prevede Legea nr. 55/2020, încuviințarea Parlamentului… [citeste mai departe]

Raed Arafat pune pe jar românii. „Vom reveni la izolare”

Șeful Departamentului pentru Situații de Urgernță (DSU), Raed Arafat a afirmat, miercuri seară la TVR, că autoritățile române ar monitorizează ceea ce se întâmplă în Bulgaria în legătură cu creșterea numărului de persoane infectate cu Coronavirus. Bulgaria se confruntă în momentul… [citeste mai departe]

Flashmob în fața Palatului Cotroceni împotriva interzicerii referințelor la identitatea de gen

Mai multe organizații neguvernamentale au anunțat că organizează, joi, în fața Palatului Cotroceni un flashmob, prin care îi cer președintelui să nu promulge amendamentul care interzice referințele la identitatea… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
PM Orban: Taxing special pensions solves one problem, but there are many other inequities

told on Wednesday evening private TV broadcaster that the taxation of special pensions solves one problem, but stressed that a very serious analysis of the pension system is needed, motivating that there are many other inequities.

Orban gave the example of the correction coefficient, which he said generates inequity in the calculation of pensions and argued for the principle of contributory to the calculation of pensions.

"The issue of pensions must be approached with reason, starting from the level of principles. We have always argued

Orban: Gov't will increase pensions by as much as possible from economic reality viewpoint

21:45, 10.06.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated, on Wednesday, in Galati, that the Government will increase the pensions "by as much as possible, depending on the economic realities," on the basis of "serious analysis, data and prognoses"."We work on analyses, on data, on serious prognoses, on impact…

Senate rejects bill providing for 90 percent tax on special pensions

17:27, 10.06.2020 - The Senate plenary rejected on Wednesday the bill initiated by the lawmakers of the Save Romania Union (USR), providing for a 90 percent tax on special pensions."The USR has been trying to fully abolish special pensions since 2016, but our efforts have been to no avail because of the hypocrisy…

PM Orban: Pensions, to increase depending on real possibilities

08:34, 21.05.2020 - The government has as priority the payment of pensions and salaries and will increase the pensions, but only after a very serious analysis, depending on the real possibilities, so as to have the guarantee that they can be paid, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Wednesday night at the private…

PM Orban: CCR showed it doesn't want justice in retirement system

22:27, 06.05.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that, through the decision regarding special pensions, the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) showed that "it doesn't want justice to exist in the retirement system." "Through this decision, the Constitutional Court showed that it doesn't want justice to exist…

Interim Senate President: Special pension issue, clear for PSD; they must be taxed

21:08, 06.05.2020 - Interim Senate President Robert Cazanciuc said on Wednesday that the solution at the moment for restoring some social equity among pensioners is the adoption of the draft initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) providing for over-taxation of 'special pensions.' "The discussion about special…

Liberals' initiative on progressive taxation of special pensions, criticized by Pro Romania leader

15:18, 01.04.2020 - The Chairman of Pro Romania, Victor Ponta, on Wednesday criticized the Liberals' initiative regarding the progressive taxation of special pensions from 10pct to 95pct. "It is April 1 - the liars from PNL [National Liberal Party] are also fooling people with the story of special pensions," Ponta wrote…

Cseke Attila: We expect parliamentary parties to support UDMR draft on taxation of special pensions by 90 pct

13:16, 01.04.2020 - UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) last year submitted a draft law regarding the taxation of special pensions and now it expects all parliamentary political forces, including USR (Save Romania Union) to support this normative act, the leader of the UDMR Senators, Cseke Attila, stated on…

PNL's Roman and Fenechiu propose progressive taxation of special pensions

12:23, 01.04.2020 - Leaders of the National Liberal Party (PNL) deputies and senators Florin Roman and Daniel Fenechiu lodged, on Wednesday, amendments to the draft law for the approval of Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) No.29/2020 regarding some economic and fiscal-budget measures, through which they propose the…


