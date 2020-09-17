PM Orban: Romania is safer with Patriot missiles on its territory, Romanian citizens better defended

Stiri Recomandate

Descoperire uimitoare într-o școală din Bihor. Ce au găsit oamenii acolo, la începutul anului școlar VIDEO

Descoperire uimitoare într-o școală din Bihor. Ce au găsit oamenii acolo, la începutul anului școlar VIDEO

În timp ce guvernul pare să fi găsit soluția salvatoare pentru începutul anului școlar, promițând tablete pentru elevi și containere sanitare pentru școlile cu toalete în curte,… [citeste mai departe]

Copil de 13 ani, condamnat la 10 ani de închisoare. Ce a putut să spună de a ajuns după gratii!

Copil de 13 ani, condamnat la 10 ani de închisoare. Ce a putut să spună de a ajuns după gratii!

Copil de 13 ani, condamnat la 10 ani de închisoare pentru blasfemie la adresa lui Allah. Incidentul a avut loc în Nigeria, iar copilul ar fi adresat cuvinte vulgare lui Allah, astfel că autoritățile nigeriene… [citeste mai departe]

Ȋn ce situații te poți aștepta la un control ANAF atunci când realizezi tranzacții cu părți afiliate

Ȋn ce situații te poți aștepta la un control ANAF atunci când realizezi tranzacții cu părți afiliate

Din prima jumătate a anului 2020, ANAF are o nouă direcție care se ocupă de analiza de risc și care este deja funcțională. Direcția analizează comportamentele fiscale ale contribuabililor,… [citeste mai departe]

Toamna își intră în drepturi zilele următoare, cu ploi și temperaturi scăzute

Toamna își intră în drepturi zilele următoare, cu ploi și temperaturi scăzute

Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie (ANM) a emis joi o atenţionare Cod galben de vânt puternic în 10 judeţe din sudul şi estul ţării, valabilă în perioada 17 septembrie, ora 23:00 – 18 septembrie, ora 16:00. În cursul nopţii de… [citeste mai departe]

Cu rachetele PATRIOT nu ne mai temem nici de COVID!

Cu rachetele PATRIOT nu ne mai temem nici de COVID!

Cu doar patru miliarde de euro ne-am asigurat imunitatea Premierul României, Ludovic Orban, participă la ceremonia de recepție a primului sistem de rachete sol-aer Patriot. Evenimentul va avea loc la Centrul Național de Instruire pentru Apărare Antiaeriană de la Capu Midia. Va fi prezent la ceremonie… [citeste mai departe]

Nou record al infectărilor în judeţul #Cluj #coronavirus

Nou record al infectărilor în judeţul #Cluj #coronavirus

Nou record al infectărilor în judeţul #Cluj #coronavirus Pandemia de coronavirus în România a înregistrat un nou record ieri, cu peste 1.700 de cazuri noi raportate în 24 de ore. Este o creștere luată în calcul de autorități odată cu începerea noului… [citeste mai departe]

Bucureștiul a urcat la 244 cazuri noi COVID-19 în 24 de ore. Cum arată situația pe județe

Bucureștiul a urcat la 244 cazuri noi COVID-19 în 24 de ore. Cum arată situația pe județe

Capitala a raportat un număr crescut de cazuri noi de coronavirus în ultimele 24 de ore: 244, o creștere importantă față de ieri, când erau 211. În topul județelor afectate de COVID-19, urmează Iași, Vâlcea și ClujȘtire… [citeste mai departe]

N-a rămas cu geaca, dar a primit o lună cazare gratis …după gratii

N-a rămas cu geaca, dar a primit o lună cazare gratis …după gratii

Tânărul care a lovit o vânzătoare și patronul unui magazin, pentru o geacă, a ajuns în arestul IPJ BN. Ieri, instanța din Năsăud a decis că adolescentul merită o pedeapsă mai dură pentru ce a făcut, așa că l-a trimis 30 de zile după gratii. Încă nu a făcut 18… [citeste mai departe]

Bebeluş opărit cu suc de roşii

Bebeluş opărit cu suc de roşii

Poliţiştii din Baia Mare fac cercetări în cazul unui bebeluş de şase luni care a fost opărit cu suc de roşii. Copilul a fost transportat cu aeronava Cessna Citation V a SMURD la un spital din Bucureşti, având arsuri pe 20% din suprafaţa corpului. Transportul bebeluşului la Bucureşti s-a făcut miercuri seară. “La câteva ore după… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

PM Orban: Romania is safer with Patriot missiles on its territory, Romanian citizens better defended

Publicat:
PM Orban: Romania is safer with Patriot missiles on its territory, Romanian citizens better defended

on Thursday, on the occasion of his visit to the military base, where he participated in the receipt ceremony of the first Patriot missile system, stated that Romania is going to be safer with these missiles on its territory and the Romanian citizens better defended. "I am honoured to be here today, in a historic moment, as I see it, the moment when the first Patriot missile system arrives in Romania. This is a moment that I must tell you sincerely that I have waited for a long time and it's good that it has happened and I am very content that it happens…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Surface-to-air PATRIOT missile system components start arriving in Romania

18:40, 19.08.2020 - The National Defence Ministry (MApN) announced, on Wednesday, that in August a part of the main equipment in the composition of the first PATRIOT long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system which will enter the service of the Romanian Air Forces has started arriving.According to a release…

AEP: 2,000 Romanian citizens abroad have registered to vote in parliamentary elections

16:25, 30.07.2020 - The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informs that 2,000 Romanian citizens abroad have registered with the www.vostrainatate.ro portal for the parliamentary elections this year, until Thursday, 1,393 of whom registered to vote by mail and 607 in the polling stations. AEP brings to mind in a press…

Mircea Lucescu after being officially introduced as Dynamo Kyiv's new manager: I missed Ukraine

19:54, 23.07.2020 - "I missed Ukraine," said Romanian football coach Mircea Lucescu after he was officially introduced on Thursday as the new manager of Ukrainian football squad Dynamo Kyiv, the club announced on its official website."First of all, I missed Ukraine. I wanted to return here, where I had good results.…

Orban: Health system coped with treatment requests; measure plans - prepared

20:25, 16.07.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, referring to the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 infection, that plans are being prepared for the health system to cope with any situation "up to a limit," adding that if people are not healthy, they cannot enjoy other rights. "The health…

Premier Orban: Economic and Social Council's opinion on quarantine law not necessary

14:09, 16.07.2020 - Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, said on Thursday that the opinion of the Economic and Social Council (CES) on the quarantine and isolation law is not necessary and that there is no reason for Parliament vote on this piece of legislation to be postponed."The…

AEP: 18,981,972 citizens with a right to vote recorded in Electoral Register end-June

17:09, 09.07.2020 - The total number of citizens who have the right to vote recorded in the Electoral Register on April 30 was 18,981,972, by 1,046 fewer than May's update, informs the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) in a release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.According to the AEP, on May 31, there were 18,983,018…

First batches of Antibiotice Iasi-produced Covid-19 drugs supplied to the US and UK

17:09, 09.07.2020 - Romanian drug manufacturer Antibiotice Iasi delivered in early July the first supplies of two injectable anti-infective drugs used in the treatment of Covid-19 to hospitals in the UK and the US, the company said in a release on Thursday.With a dwindling activity on the Romanian hospital and…

PM Orban regarding CCR decision: We must be prepared with any necessary amendment of legislation

21:43, 25.06.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Thursday that the Government must be prepared with any necessary amendment of the legislation, if following the decision of the Constitutional Court articles that create the legal framework for the defence mechanism of citizens against COVID-19 are affected."We…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 17 septembrie 2020
Bucuresti 15°C | 30°C
Iasi 12°C | 32°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 29°C
Timisoara 15°C | 32°C
Constanta 17°C | 28°C
Brasov 11°C | 28°C
Baia Mare 12°C | 29°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri EXTRAGERI SPECIALE la 6/49 din 13.09.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT - 633.513,20
II (5/6) 3 48.168,13 -
III (4/6) 247 585,03 -
IV (3/6) 5.911 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.099.852,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 17 septembrie 2020
USD 4.1198
EUR 4.8595
CHF 4.5228
GBP 5.3445
CAD 3.1196
XAU 257.152
JPY 3.9334
CNY 0.6085
AED 1.1216
AUD 3.0064
MDL 0.2462
BGN 2.4846

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec