PM Orban: Romania is safer with Patriot missiles on its territory, Romanian citizens better defended

- The National Defence Ministry (MApN) announced, on Wednesday, that in August a part of the main equipment in the composition of the first PATRIOT long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system which will enter the service of the Romanian Air Forces has started arriving.According to a release…

- The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) informs that 2,000 Romanian citizens abroad have registered with the www.vostrainatate.ro portal for the parliamentary elections this year, until Thursday, 1,393 of whom registered to vote by mail and 607 in the polling stations. AEP brings to mind in a press…

- "I missed Ukraine," said Romanian football coach Mircea Lucescu after he was officially introduced on Thursday as the new manager of Ukrainian football squad Dynamo Kyiv, the club announced on its official website."First of all, I missed Ukraine. I wanted to return here, where I had good results.…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, referring to the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 infection, that plans are being prepared for the health system to cope with any situation "up to a limit," adding that if people are not healthy, they cannot enjoy other rights. "The health…

- Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, said on Thursday that the opinion of the Economic and Social Council (CES) on the quarantine and isolation law is not necessary and that there is no reason for Parliament vote on this piece of legislation to be postponed."The…

- The total number of citizens who have the right to vote recorded in the Electoral Register on April 30 was 18,981,972, by 1,046 fewer than May's update, informs the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) in a release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.According to the AEP, on May 31, there were 18,983,018…

- Romanian drug manufacturer Antibiotice Iasi delivered in early July the first supplies of two injectable anti-infective drugs used in the treatment of Covid-19 to hospitals in the UK and the US, the company said in a release on Thursday.With a dwindling activity on the Romanian hospital and…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Thursday that the Government must be prepared with any necessary amendment of the legislation, if following the decision of the Constitutional Court articles that create the legal framework for the defence mechanism of citizens against COVID-19 are affected."We…