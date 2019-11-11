PM Orban on minimum wage increase: Certain degree of urgency, business environment must know in time

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Over 15,000 prisoners have announced their intention to vote in Sunday's presidential election, according to the National Penitentiary Administration (ANP). ANP says that the centralisation of the figures nationwide as of Thursday indicates that 15,043 enfranchised prisoners announced their intention…

- The Government endorses the increase of minimum wage, but it doesn't want this increase to cause "negative economic consequences," Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has said on Thursday, adding that he also wishes for pensions to increase, while bringing to mind that the pensions fund has a deficit of…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Wednesday that he made the decision to convene the relevant institutions in charge with organising the elections, in order to see the situation up to date and take the necessary measures for free and correct elections. "We have several priorities. Firstly,…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Tuesday that the Executive will make a decision regarding increasing the minimum wage following an analysis of the effects of this measure, underpinned by objective economic indicators and following consultations with social partners, employers' associations,…

- Former Prime Minister Petre Roman told AGERPRES on Monday that, in his opinion, the decision of interim chief prosecutor Bogdan Licu to deny the solution ruled in his case by the military prosecutors in the Revolution file and to ask the court to re-open the criminal investigation against him is…

- Minister of Public Finace Eugen Teodorovici on Monday announced that the government meeting on Friday will adopt a decision by which 1.4 billion lei will be allotted to the Territorial-Administrative unites (TAUs), specifying at the same time that the second budgetary rectification will take place…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Monday said that if she became Romania's President she wouldn't pardon former Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea, who is currently serving a prison sentence. Asked in a show on Adevarul Live if she would pardon Liviu Dragnea in case she became President…

- ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Monday that the state budget was closed at the August rectification "by miraculous solutions", and a new rectification will take place in November, which "will surface the problems ignored". "I said that the budget…