PM Orban on minimum wage increase: Certain degree of urgency, business environment must know in time

4 ZILE PÂNĂ LA ROMÂNIA - SUEDIA // NEWS ALERT Cât va lipsi Florin Andone, după accidentarea din meciul cu Gaziantep

Diagnosticul medicilor pentru Florin Andone (26 de ani, atacant) este de leziune parțială a ligamentului colateral intern de la genunchiul drept. România - Suedia… [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING NEWS: PSRM: Singura solutie, Maia Sandu să-și retragă proiectul

Vasile Bolea: "Venim cu următoarea poziţie. PSRM reiterează aceasi idee lansata saptamâna trecut. Unica iesite din criza politica este ca premierul sa-şi retraga proeictul de asumare a raspunderii, in caz contat se va dezbate motiunea de cenzură". [citeste mai departe]

VESTE BUNĂ! Restricțiile dictate de pesta porcină la Comrat au fost ridicate

Carantina dictată de focarul de pestă porcină africană la Comrat a fost ridicată. Potrivit gagauzinfo.md, la intrările în oraș, posturile de dezinfectare nu mai funcționează."Carantina a durat 45 de zile. [citeste mai departe]

Mai multe grupuri de migranți, oprite în timp ce încercau să treacă ilegal frontiera de vest, în weekendul trecut FOTO

Poliţiştii de frontieră arădeni au depistat, în ultimele 24 de ore, nouă cetăţeni proveniţi din Irak, Iran, Algeria, Siria şi Vietnam care au încercat să… [citeste mai departe]

Peliculele văzute și premiate în competiția oficială a Festivalului de la Cannes 2019 se văd la Brăila în noiembrie

Prima ediție a festivalului Les Films de Cannes à Brăila are loc între 15 și 17 noiembrie, la Cinema Cinefeel, cu peliculele văzute și premiate în competiția… [citeste mai departe]

FIFA 20 // FOTO EA Sports și-a reparat greșeala: cum arată acum Franck Ribery

Mai țineți minte cât de tare s-a amuzat Franck Ribery când a văzut cum arăta în FIFA 20? Ei bine, lucrurile nu mai stau deloc așa. Ce surpriză a avut Franck Ribery când a jucat FIFA și a văzut cum era reprezentat în joc. Cei de la EA au nimerit… [citeste mai departe]

„Strigătul din noapte al Bucovinei”, lansare de carte la Biblioteca Bucovinei

Consiliul Județean Suceava și Biblioteca Bucovinei „I.G. Sbiera", Sala de Artă „Elena Greculesi",  organizează miercuri, 13 noiembrie, la ora 16:00, lansarea cărții „Strigătul din noapte al Bucovinei" - roman istoric – autor Alexandru Grecu.… [citeste mai departe]

Parcul Național Retezat, pe timbrele Romfilatelia

Imagini reprezentative cu Parcul Național Retezat vor fi regăsite pe o emisiune comună de mărci poștale România-Gibraltar intitulată „Rezervaţii naturale”. Romfilatelia va introduce începând de mâine noile timbre, ilustrând Parcul Naţional Retezat, din judeţul Hunedoara şi Rezervaţia Naturală Upper… [citeste mai departe]

Se formează Selecţionatele AJF

După acţiunile copiilor născuţi 2007 şi 2008, de la finalul săptămânii trecute, programul continuă după cum urmează: joi, 14 noiembrie, ora 15, teren Şega, născuţi 2009; duminică, 17 noiembrie, ora 9,30, teren ICRTI, născuţi 2010 şi luni, 18 noiembrie, ora 15, teren Şega, născuţi 2011. Jucătorii sunt rugaţi să se prezinte cu echipamentul… [citeste mai departe]

Un rege al ringului a murit în accident, lovit de un camion. Celebrul sportiv avea doar 25 de ani

Matt Travis era un wrestler independent şi lupta cu regularitate în House of Glory şi Gamechanger Wrestling. Accidentul căruia i-a căzut victimă Travis s-a petrecut în cartierul new-yorkez Harlem, iar şoferul… [citeste mai departe]


PM Orban on minimum wage increase: Certain degree of urgency, business environment must know in time

Publicat:
said on Monday that "there is a certain degree of urgency" regarding the adoption of the decision to increase the minimum wage, specifying that it should be taken by the end of November, the beginning of December, at the latest, so that the business environment knows in time.  The head of the executive announced that the percentage with which the minimum wage will be raised will be announced after consultations with employers and unions. 

"We want a very serious study, an impact analysis to underpin the decision to raise the minimum wage, because obviously…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


