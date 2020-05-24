PM Orban: Gov't to meet next week to prepare normative act for the period after June 1

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Guvernul va avea urmatoarea sedinta miercuri sau joi, pe ordinea de zi fiind pregatirea actelor normative pentru perioada de dupa 1 iunie, a declarat, duminica, premierul Ludovic Orban. "Miercuri sau joi, avem de pregatit actele normative pentru dupa 1 iunie", a spus Orban in timpul unei vizite la Stefanesti,…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Thursday that the Government wishes to increase pensions, but it "is watching the development of economy," in order to make the best decisions. When asked whether there have been talks within the Gov't for the growth of pensions by less than 40%, from 1…

- The Government will "certainly" increase pensions, the decision to be made depending on the report regarding the state of the economy and the state of the budget after the first six months of the year and the prognoses that will be conducted, said, on Monday night in a press conference at the Victoria…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that for the time being, the movement restrictions imposed on people will certainly be lifted after May 15, adding, however that this will occur under certain conditions."For now, it is certain that what President Klaus Iohannis has announced will…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday evening that after the first wave of the epidemic passes, it will matter very much what citizens do, especially business people, and solidarity "must become a common thing" to get through the tough times."It is extremely important what we will do…

- The Government's objective is to increase the testing capacity for COVID-19 to over 2,000 tests per day and even to 2,500 in a period of 5-7 days, said Prime Minister Ludovic Orban. "Our goal, over a period of 5-7 days, is to increase the testing capacity to over 2,000 tests, even with a trend of…

- The Government has decided to raise the credit guarantee ceiling for SMEs by 5 billion lei, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday."We have decided, through emergency ordinance, to raise the credit guarantee ceiling for SMEs through the Guarantee Fund. Raising the ceiling could…