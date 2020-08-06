PM Orban announces 75 pct state salary support for parents off work during suspension of classes In the upcoming school year parents will get 75 percent of state salary support if classes are suspended in a particular school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday. "During the state of emergency, there has been a form of support for families with children. As long as in-school classes were suspended, a parent had the possibility to stay at home in a kind of leave, so to say, and collect 75 percent of his or her salary. We will take a similar measure for the start of school this year, but this time the measure will be flexible, because with the… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

