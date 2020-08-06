PM Orban announces 75 pct state salary support for parents off work during suspension of classes

Stiri Recomandate

Păsări rănite, salvate de voluntarii ecologiști

Păsări rănite, salvate de voluntarii ecologiști

În ultimele zile, Centrul Regional de Ecologie Bacau Bacău a răspuns mai multor sesizări privind păsări salbatice protejate, aflate în dificultate pe raza orașului. În parcarea de la Auchan a fost găsit un stârc pitic rănit, situație curioasa prin prisma faptului că locația se află la o distanță apreciabilă… [citeste mai departe]

Filme de Dan Chişu, Alexander Nanau, Radu Ciorniciuc şi Ivana Mladenović, în selecţia Anonimul 2020. „Malmkrog" al lui Cristi Puiu, proiectat în închidere

Filme de Dan Chişu, Alexander Nanau, Radu Ciorniciuc şi Ivana Mladenović, în selecţia Anonimul 2020. „Malmkrog“ al lui Cristi Puiu, proiectat în închidere

Cele mai noi filme realizate de Dan Chişu, Alexander Nanau, Radu Ciorniciuc… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu pe strada Brazilor din Dej

Incendiu pe strada Brazilor din Dej

Două autospeciale din cadrul Detașamentului de Pompieri Dej au fost alertate în jurul orei 12:30 pentru a stinge un incendiu izbucnit în demisolul unei case de locuit situată pe strada Brazilor din municipiul Dej. Articolul Incendiu pe strada Brazilor din Dej apare prima dată în Someșeanul.ro . [citeste mai departe]

43 de zile consecutive de ploaie în Coreea de Sud. 15 oameni au murit

43 de zile consecutive de ploaie în Coreea de Sud. 15 oameni au murit

15 oameni au murit în Coreea de Sud şi 1.500 şi-au părăsit casele, din cauza unor inundaţii de proporţii. A plouat 43 de zile neîntrerupt în statul asiatic, iar urmările au fost catastrofale pentru două regiuni. [citeste mai departe]

Meteorologii anunţă caniculă, până sâmbătă seară

Meteorologii anunţă caniculă, până sâmbătă seară

Meteorologii au emis, joi, o informare de caniculă, valabilă până sâmbătă seară, în sudul şi estul ţării. Temperaturile se vor situa între 34 şi 37 de grade Celsius. Şi în celelalte regiuni indicele temperatură-um [citeste mai departe]

Salvatorii IGSU continuă măsurile de prevenire contra COVID-19

Salvatorii IGSU continuă măsurile de prevenire contra COVID-19

Salvatorii IGSU continuă măsurile de prevenire contra COVID-19. Recent, angajații IGSU au patrulat 24 de localități din raioanele Cimișlia, Căușeni, Ștefan Vodă, Ungheni, Dondușeni, Soroca și UTA Găgăuzia. [citeste mai departe]

O nouă reprezentație a piesei „Tragicomedia lui Don Cristobal și a Rositei" în Parcul de Agrement Tătărași din Suceava

O nouă reprezentație a piesei „Tragicomedia lui Don Cristobal și a Rositei” în Parcul de Agrement Tătărași din Suceava

Mîine, începînd cu ora 19.00, în Parcul de Agrement Tătărași din Suceava, este programată o nouă reprezentație a piesei „Tragicomedia lui Don… [citeste mai departe]

Actoria îi mânca viața - Cameron Diaz a mărturisit că şi-a găsit liniştea de când a renunţat

Actoria îi mânca viața - Cameron Diaz a mărturisit că şi-a găsit liniştea de când a renunţat

Cameron Diaz, în vârstă de 47 de ani, a dezvăluit într-un podcast al actriţei Gwyneth Paltrow că şi-a găsit liniştea de când s-a îndepărtat de Hollywood şi a decis, în urmă cu doi ani, să renunţe… [citeste mai departe]

#alegerilocale2020: De maine debuteaza perioada pentru depunerea candidaturilor la alegerile locale

#alegerilocale2020: De maine debuteaza perioada pentru depunerea candidaturilor la alegerile locale

Autoritatea Electorala Permanenta AEP anunta ca vineri, 7 august 2020, incepe perioada de depunere a candidaturilor la alegerile locale care vor avea loc la data de 27 septembrie 2020.Conform Hotararii… [citeste mai departe]

Trei bebeluși nou-născuți, salvați din calea exploziei din Beirut! Asistenta a ieșit cu ei în brațe

Trei bebeluși nou-născuți, salvați din calea exploziei din Beirut! Asistenta a ieșit cu ei în brațe

În momentul în care suflul exploziei din Beirut a ajuns la spitalul în care lucra, tânăra asistentă a fost aruncată la pământ. Câteva minute, a zăcut pe podeaua salonului de nou-născuți în… [citeste mai departe]


PM Orban announces 75 pct state salary support for parents off work during suspension of classes

Publicat:
PM Orban announces 75 pct state salary support for parents off work during suspension of classes

In the upcoming school year parents will get 75 percent of state salary support if classes are suspended in a particular school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Thursday.

"During the state of emergency, there has been a form of support for families with children. As long as in-school classes were suspended, a parent had the possibility to stay at home in a kind of leave, so to say, and collect 75 percent of his or her salary. We will take a similar measure for the start of school this year, but this time the measure will be flexible, because with the…

Orban: Health system coped with treatment requests; measure plans - prepared

20:25, 16.07.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, referring to the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 infection, that plans are being prepared for the health system to cope with any situation "up to a limit," adding that if people are not healthy, they cannot enjoy other rights. "The health…

Measure on support for young farmers to be launched on July 15

19:06, 02.07.2020 - The measure on support for young farmers through the National Rural Development Program 2014 - 2020 (PNDR 2020) will be launched on July 15, with an allocation of 43 million euros, of which 20 million euro for those applying from the diaspora, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian…

PM Orban - Alliance for Agriculture meeting: Government proposed investments worth over 400 mln euro

14:48, 02.07.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had, on Thursday, at the Victoria Palace, a meeting with the representatives of the Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation, in which they discussed about support measures for combating the effects of drought, which have affected agricultural crops this year."To…

PM Orban: Digitisation is a fundamental objective of the Gov't

17:19, 18.06.2020 - Digitisation is a fundamental objective for the Government, as we want to increase the quality of the services that we provide to the citizens, to the companies, to the non-governmental organisations, and also to simplify the existing relations between the central and local administrations, Prime…

Premier announces shopping malls' reopening as of June 15, but restaurants, cinemas stay closed

22:18, 11.06.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday that shopping malls will reopen as of June 15, except for restaurants, playgrounds and cinemas inside their precincts."The National Committee for Emergency Situations proposes the resumption of economic activities in commercial spaces with…

PM Orban announces humanitarian aid to help Ukraine fight coronavirus

22:15, 11.06.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday at the beginning of the government meeting that Romania will provide Ukraine humanitarian aid to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that a government decision in this regard is included on the agenda of the meeting.The head of…

PM Orban: Technical unemployment replaced by a measure meant to support resumption of activity

21:16, 20.05.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday stated that technical unemployment is to be replaced by another measure meant to support those fields that will resume activity, through the allocation of a percentage of the gross salary of employees of up to 41.5 per cent. "We will continue to pay the furloughed…

PM Orban announces that OUG will be issued if CCR rules legislation on state of alert unconstitutional

18:52, 09.05.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Saturday that if the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) rules the legislation on the state of alert unconstitutional, the Government will issue an emergency ordinance. "We will issue a regulation such as an emergency ordinance that will give the Government…


